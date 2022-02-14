In a special fan event held for Bridgerton superfans to celebrate Valentine’s Day and the undisputed success of the Netflix hit historical series, the show's first trailer for Season 2 was revealed as a treat ahead of the late March premiere. Once again, the series is set to chronicle the scandalous lives of the Bridgerton family, only this time around, the show will center around Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s (Jonathan Bailey) search for a suitable wife.

The Shondaland global event featured Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington), Simone Ashley (Kate Sharma), Charithra Chandran (Edwina Sharma), and Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), who were joined by the novel series author Julia Quinn, and they talked about the legacy of Season 1, new characters joining in Season 2, and what’s in store for Lady Whistledown.

In the trailer unveiled at the panel, we got good doses of what we learned to expect from Bridgerton in Season 2: drama, steamy romances, old-fashioned glamour, and a sharper and more comfortable Lady Whistledown after her identity was revealed at the end of last season.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 27 Best Period Dramas and Historical Shows on Netflix Right Now

Bridgerton is produced by Emmy winner Shonda Rhimes (Grey’s Anatomy) and created by Chris Van Dusen (Scandal). The series premiered in 2020 and quickly became Netflix’s most-watched show at the time, and has already been renewed for Seasons 3 and 4.

Bridgerton also stars Adjoa Andoh, Lorraine Ashbourne, Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, Shelley Conn, Phoebe Dynevor, Ruth Gemmell , Florence Hunt, Martins Imhangbe , Claudia Jessie, Calam Lynch, Luke Newton, Golda Rosheuvel, Luke Thompson, Will Tilston, Polly Walker, and Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown. Season 2 premieres only on Netflix on March 25. Check out the new teaser below:

And check out the official synopsis for Season 2 here:

From Shondaland and Creator Chris Van Dusen, the second season of Bridgerton follows Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest Bridgerton sibling and Viscount, as he sets out to find a suitable wife. Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony’s search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) Sharma arrive from India. When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions — a true love match is not high on his priority list — and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union. But in doing so, Kate and Anthony’s verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides. Across Grosvenor Square, the Featheringtons must welcome the newest heir to their estate while Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) continues to navigate the ton whilst keeping her deepest secret from the people closest to her.

'Bridgerton' Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, First-Look Footage, and Everything We Know So Far Farewell Duke of Hastings and welcome Kate Sharma!

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email