Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Season 2 of Bridgerton.

The second season of Bridgerton is here, and the ton is abuzz with excitement! Based on the popular book series from Julia Quinn, the new season centers on Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and his search to find a wife. His world turns upside down when he meets Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and the rest of the Sharma family (including Newton). By the end of the season, Anthony and Kate go from enemies to realizing they were meant for each other.

Though this season ends with Anthony and Kate’s happily ever after, we’re left with a few cliffhangers and questions that need answering. As we begin the wait for Season 3, here are the top questions we’re left with after watching Season 2.

RELATED: 'Bridgerton': Who Are the Sharmas?

What Will Eloise Do With the Truth About Lady Whistledown?

Image via Netflix

Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie)'s sleuthing has finally paid off! In the season finale, she deciphers that Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) is Lady Whistledown (Julie Andrews) by piecing together clues she discovered throughout the season. It finally clicks it in place while listening to Penelope’s unfiltered, cutting remarks from the corner of the Featherington ballroom. Eloise confronts her best friend after finding Penelope’s stash of Whistledown earnings and makes it clear that she wants nothing to do with her. Now that Eloise knows the truth, what will she do with the information? Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) did employ Eloise for Lady Whistledown information in the past, even accusing her of being Lady Whistledown this season. Will she sell out her former best friend? Plus, Eloise was not the only Bridgerton hurt by the gossip pamphlet. Will she tell her family the truth, or will another Bridgerton find out on their own?

Could Edwina Marry Prince Friedrich?

Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran) made it down the aisle but did not walk away married this season. However, all might not be lost for her. After giving her public approval to Anthony and Kate, Queen Charlotte mentions to her diamond of the season that Prince Friedrich (Freddie Stroma), her nephew, is single and available. If you recall, the queen had hoped to match him with Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) last season only for Daphne to marry Simon (Regé-Jean Page) instead. Even though she ended her engagement to the viscount on her wedding day, could there be a royal wedding in her future? Queen Charlotte might still plan an extravagant wedding, peacocks and all.

Could Jack Featherington Make a Return?

Image via Netflix

Jack Featherington (Rupert Young) spends his time in London looking to make himself rich: from attempting to court Cressida Cowper (Jessica Madsen) to swindling different gentlemen to invest in fake mines in America. Though Portia Featherington (Polly Walker) does spend part of the season as a co-conspirator, she sends him packing on a ship that’s America bound; this happens after Colin (Luke Newton) accuses him of his schemes during the Featherington ball. Portia and her daughters are back on their own, and thanks to a forged signature courtesy of Mrs. Varley (Lorraine Ashbourne), it looks like the Featheringtons will manage just fine without him. However, Portia, Colin, and Will Mondrich (Martins Imhangbe) are the only people in London who know the truth about Jack’s con. Could Jack return and intimidate Will’s club, the Featheringtons, and the Bridgertons?

Will Theo Threaten to Expose Lady Whistledown?

Image via Netflix

Another new face to the world of Bridgerton is Theo Sharpe (Calam Lynch), a printer’s assistant at the shop where Lady Whistledown’s gossip columns are printed and distributed. When Eloise comes knocking looking for answers, he strikes her with his wit and progressive beliefs. After the two spend more time together sharing similar ideas about the world, both Theo and Eloise start to catch feelings. Once Eloise ignores the warnings from Penelope, Lady Whistledown exposes Eloise’s secret rendezvous to get the queen off her trail and save Eloise from further scandal. When Eloise and Theo try to solve the Lady Whistledown identity together, taking Penelope’s advice to heart, she ends her association with him. Will Theo’s own broken heart lead him down the Lady Whistledown path on his own and seek revenge for the pain she caused?

Could We See Another Face-Off Between the Sheffields and the Bridgertons?

Image via Netflix

Tensions come to a head during the Sheffield-Sharma-Bridgerton family dinner. The Sharmas reunite with their estranged relatives, and the Sheffields decide it would be the perfect time to bring up dirty laundry. They lash out against their daughter, Mary (Shelley Conn), for leaving a respectable match and running off with Kate’s father; plus, they expose the arrangement they made with Kate for Edwina’s dowry. After Anthony defends the Sharmas from their attacks, he makes it clear that he’d rather keep the Sheffields at arm's length. However, now that Kate is Viscountess Bridgerton, she and the Sharmas will be sticking around England for the foreseeable future. Is there a chance we could see another tense encounter between the relatives, or could this be the opportunity to reconcile?

Where Does Benedict Go From Here?

Image via Netflix

Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) ends the season with a bad case of imposter syndrome. He quits art school after discovering that Anthony helped buy his way in. Even though Anthony encourages him to stay at the arts academy because he believed in his talents, Benedict packs up his art supplies at the end of the season. Are his art days really behind him for good? This could be the time when Benedict fully embraces the rake lifestyle while he figures out his life. If the third season is following the structure of the book series, that means Benedict’s story will be front and center. Hang on Number Two: the muse who will bring color back into your life is closer than you think!

Has Penelope Featherington Gone to the Dark Side?

Image via Netflix

Penelope Featherington doesn’t end the season in a great place: her best friend isn’t speaking to her anymore and her crush publicly said that he would never marry her. Though she thought she was being careful, two people know her secret. Penelope initially gives up Lady Whistledown when she throws Eloise under the carriage (so to speak). After the fallout with Eloise, she returns to her quill and resumes her alter ego. In her final words, Penelope makes it clear that Lady Whistledown isn’t going anywhere. Has Penelope officially entered her villain era? With her secret on the line and no one in her corner, everyone is fair game to receive her wrath. Perhaps she could create more chaos by taking her rivalry with Queen Charlotte to the next level. By the time Lady Whistledown is through, London society might not be left standing.

'Bridgerton' Season 2 Pop Covers Include Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus, and Alanis Morissette

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Meredith Loftus (15 Articles Published) Meredith Loftus is a Los Angeles-based freelance features writer for Collider. When she is not writing for Collider or watching movies/TV, she can be found running the live stream for Paramount and recording podcast episodes for Fangirl Forum. She enjoys baking, hiking, and explaining to others why the Mamma Mia movies deserves its own cinematic universe. More From Meredith Loftus