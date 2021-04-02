Hold on to your dance cards! Regé-Jean Page will not return for Bridgerton Season 2. In an announcement posted by the Bridgerton Twitter account, none other than Lady Whistledown herself (the fictional gossip hound whose weekly columns are a regular source of drama) confirmed that Page’s character Simon, Duke of Hastings, will not appear in the upcoming season of Shondaland’s hit Netflix show.

"Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings. We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family. Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer – more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear."

Per the announcement, it seems the Duke will continue to live on in off-screen marital bliss with Phoebe Dynevor's Daphne Bridgerton. Dynevor will return in Season 2, which adapts the second book from Julia Quinn's Bridgerton series, The Viscount Who Loved Me. That Viscount is none other than Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), Daphne’s rakish eldest brother, who had seemingly sworn off love by the end of Season 1. His romantic foil, a headstrong newcomer to Bridgerton’s high society London, will be played by Sex Education’s Simone Ashley. Page and Dynevor’s chemistry is a hard act to follow, but Bailey and Ashley sure seem like an exciting pairing.

While this will certainly disappoint fans of Simon and Daphne, it hardly comes as a surprise. Page was only contracted for the first season, which adapted the first book of Quinn’s Bridgerton series, The Duke And I. Moreover, Page has a number of exciting projects already lined up, including Paramount’s upcoming Dungeons & Dragons, and the Russo Brothers’ The Gray Man, the latter of which is expected to premiere on Netflix next year.

Bridgerton Season 2 was confirmed back in January, with plans to start filming this spring. That likely means fans will have to wait until next year to dig into the further adventures of the Bridgerton siblings. The good news is, that’s not all we have to look forward to — between Dungeons & Dragons and The Gray Man, we’ll soon have plenty of other places to look for Page’s signature charm and megawatt smile. Page’s departure may leave some of our burning questions unanswered, but what would Bridgerton be without leaving some desires frustratingly unsatisfied?

Check out Lady Whistledown’s announcement below. There aren’t confirmed release dates for Bridgerton Season 2 or any of Page’s upcoming projects, so be sure to stay tuned for updates on both.

