Ladies and gentlemen, we've got a fresh slice of news from Lady Whistledown herself. It looks like filming on Season 2 of the wildly popular Netflix period drama Bridgerton, which follows the romantic entanglements of Regency-era lords and ladies, has wrapped, according to a tweet from series star Nicola Coughlan.

Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington, an unlucky-in-love lady who also pens scandalous gossip columns under the name Lady Whistledown, snapped a picture of a beautifully decorated cake topped with a quill and ink, along with the words "That's a wrap!" scrawled at the bottom. The picture was accompanied by a few words of gratitude and excitement about the release of the show's second season, along with a cryptic message about her character, Penelope.

Season 2 of Bridgerton, like the first season, will be based on Julia Quinn's series of books. This time, however, instead of following Daphne Bridgerton, played by Phoebe Dynevor, Season 2 will follow the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony, played by Jonathan Bailey, as he navigates a love triangle involving two sisters in his attempt to marry well for the sake of the Bridgerton family.

Little has been released about the entanglements of Penelope Featherington, however, but the revelation of her status as Lady Whistledown certainly raises the stakes for her character. Much of the cast from Season 1 will be returning, including Claudia Jessie as Penelope's friend, Eloise Bridgerton, Dynevor as Daphne, and Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown. Newcomers for Season 2 include Rupert Evans as a younger version of the Bridgerton family patriarch Edmund Bridgerton, as well as Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma and Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma, the newest additions to Society who will end up involved with Anthony.

Season 2 of Bridgerton is set to be released in 1814 — or, rather, 2022. No exact release date has been given. Bridgerton season 1 is currently available to stream exclusively on Netflix. Check out Coughlan's tweet below:

