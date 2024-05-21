Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 3 Part 1 of Bridgerton.

Bridgerton presents many couples with more added every season, but one pair that has been around since Season 1 consistently outshines the rest. Will (Martins Imhangbe) and Alice (Emma Naomi) Mondrich are not the wealthiest characters in the series, and until Season 3, they were the least privileged. However, their every interaction shows their love for each other. With the shifting focus, Bridgerton explored the relationships of Simon (Regé-Jean Page) and Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate (Simone Ashley), and now Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin (Luke Newton) in depth. And, if you want to consider the spin-off series, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Charlotte (India Amarteifio) and George (Corey Mylchreest) can join the list. Yet none of these are the series' best couple. Will and Alice's endearing relationship has formed on the sidelines, managing to capture attention without a season dedicated to their love, a feat that can be attributed to how consistently their interactions reflect their affection and the stability of their relationship.

In a show that focuses on the passion of new love, the Mondriches have staying power, having endured hardships together. They are a quiet but genuine example of lasting relationships in a series full of tumultuous love affairs, which sets them apart. The Mondriches have played a smaller role in the first two seasons, not being members of the ton itself, but their love for each other is always clear. Even in Season 3, when they join the ton, the Mondriches are different, and not just because they are outsiders to this society. Will and Alice exemplify a deep love through their unity, mutual respect, and support of one another in a unique way for Bridgerton.

The Mondriches Are an Example of Love to 'Bridgerton's Characters

In Season 1, Will is established as Simon's friend, and in that capacity, he and his wife serve as seemingly the only healthy relationship the Duke of Hastings has seen. Throughout the season, Simon spends a lot of time with Will and his family. Alice is unafraid to speak her mind around him, giving Simon insight into an actual loving family, which he is unaccustomed to. With three children and a less-than-stable career path, Will's house is more chaotic than those of the ton, but it is a welcoming and warm place because of the loving environment that Will and Alice's relationship creates. While Simon denies his feelings for Daphne, Will and Alice are not fooled, trying to help him realize the truth. Without these two, Daphne would have had an even more challenging time getting Simon to their wedding.

Even as they connect to Simon, their story is certainly in the background, but the Mondriches act as an example of love. Alice offers constant support to her husband, and Will treats her with respect, listening to her advice even when he doesn't agree with what she has to say, becoming a perfect example of a stable, long-term relationship that this show needs. Most of the characters who are not searching for a match were widowed before the show began, like Violet (Ruth Gemmell) and Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh), or as in Queen Charlotte's (Golda Rosheuvel) case, health complications have left the relationship in a rock place. The Mondriches' marriage is an exception to this trend, including two healthy partners who are very much in love, making them a much-needed example.

'Bridgerton' Shows the Mondriches Sticking Together Through Thick and Thin

As some of the few characters who are not part of the ton in the first two seasons, Will and Alice offer a different perspective on the world. Initially, Will struggles to provide for his family as a boxer, always fearing losing a fight or getting an injury that stops him from doing his job. Yet Alice is always supportive, trying to recruit support for his boxing exhibitions. Even when Will makes the tough decision to throw a match and make a profit in a scheme with Lord Featherington (Ben Miller), Alice doesn't say a thing about it - and the first thing Will does with the winnings is buy his wife a new necklace.

In Season 2, when Will opens a club, Alice happily joins him in promoting it, continuing to support her husband's business endeavors. Though the club does not work as they imagined, Alice is never accusatory about Will leaving a job that was providing for them to start a new business. Though many husbands in the era would keep their wives out of business, Will doesn't. Instead, he discusses his problems with Alice and listens to her input. The Mondriches are a team, no matter the problems they face, proving their marriage is both strong and healthy.

The Mondriches Face New Challenges in 'Bridgerton' Season 3

Though only half the season is out, the Mondriches entered a new environment in Season 3. In the first episode, their young son inherits an estate and barony from a distant relative, so Will and Alice join the ton, requiring a significant adjustment in their lifestyle. Unlike the lords and ladies who are accustomed to this life, Will and Alice struggle with the separation expected of them. They dislike spending every evening at a different party rather than being together, and both struggle to sleep in their separate rooms. Will and Alice enter a privileged life but miss the comfort their close-knit marriage afforded them. Fortunately, they reject the societal rules that split them up, with encouragement from Benedict (Luke Thompson). But that is not the only struggle they face.

As they embark on this new adventure, the Mondriches agree to embrace their sudden good fortune. Alice gets new clothes, and Will socials with the members of the ton. Yet the couple falls on opposite sides of one issue: should Will give up his club to please the members of the ton? There is a strict rule among the ton that members should not work in the traditional sense, but Will is reluctant to give up what he built. As Season 3 Part 1 ends, Alice takes it upon herself to convince her husband to accept this rule of their new life. But, even as they disagree, their love for each other is evident, and each has their family in mind rather than their newfound comfort. With the ups and downs the Mondriches have faced, it's clear their relationship is built on a strong foundation. The Mondriches' consistency and long-lasting love put the couple on a level that the series' other relationships simply haven't had time to reach.

