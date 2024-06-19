Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 3, Part 2 of Bridgerton.

The Big Picture Bridgerton Season 3 introduces prominent LGBTQIA+ representation through Francesca and Benedict, with the latter discovering and exploring his pansexuality.

Benedict's journey of self-discovery as a queer man is a refreshing and positive portrayal.

Bridgerton including queer narratives sets the stage for greater complexity in future seasons and different takes on Benedict's romance.

Ever since the Shondaland team embarked on their quest to bring Julia Quinn's bestselling Bridgerton series to television, the production incorporated progressive elements missing from the original work. Although Quinn's novels are beloved historical romance tentpoles, they default to outdated traditions: namely, white protagonists and heterosexual relationships. Somewhat similarly, after three seasons with a male-female romantic focal point, Bridgerton needed a significant shake-up. Queen Charlotte depicting Brimsley (Sam Clemmett) and Reynolds's (Freddie Dennis) heartwrenching same-sex love affair was an essential step forward, but when all is said and done, Brimsley and Reynolds remain supporting characters. Going into Season 3, Charlotte's parent series had yet to meaningfully amplify queer stories and voices.

With the book (pun intended) now closed on Season 3's back half, it's clear that Bridgerton intends to make up for the sparse inclusivity of its previous outings. Book fans have an inkling about how the connection between Bridgerton sibling Francesca (Hannah Dodd) and Michaela Stirling (Masali Baduza) will develop, but Francesca's story spans years; Season 3 lays the foundation for future developments. A queer tale that's already spent years unfolding? Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson). This season finally shakes off the chains of subtext by confirming Benedict's identity as a queer man, and through a refreshingly positive approach. Not only does Benedict's history make him the most natural character to explore through an LGBTQIA+ lens, Benedict is a prominent presence bearing the show's surname: as visible as can be.

Benedict Is the Most Open-Minded and Loving ‘Bridgerton’

Out of all the Bridgertons, Benedict's disposition leans the most open-minded and countercultural. He chooses to be so, and it's his natural countenance. He enjoys some of the ton's particularities (mostly the free food, sometimes the rare scintillating conversation), but he's play-acting. He never quite fits in with their literal song-and-dance routine. Like his brothers, he derives flippant joy from avoiding his pre-ordained responsibilities; still, those drives aren't purely down to male immaturity. As early as Season 1, Benedict seeks fulfillment through different avenues than the rest of Regency London. He surrounds himself with artists who break the rules and is delighted to do so. He doesn't judge, even if he starts as quizzical. He approaches new perspectives with amiable curiosity, actively seeking out the people society shoves to the sidelines. He understands their longings in general theory if not in specificity, and mimics their resistance.

Moreover, the second-eldest Bridgerton displays a quiet, reserved emotional intelligence and a surprising capacity for self-reflection. The trait places him closer to his mother Violet (Ruth Gemmell) than any of his siblings. His grinning affability rarely drops, but he protects his loved ones whenever he's needed — that's never in question. The familial devotion and his non-conforming aspirations leave him frequently commiserating with and advising Eloise (Claudia Jessie). He's the closest to his baby sister because both feel strangled by how society prevents them from exploring their capabilities. It's not a matter of achieving their potential but being denied the chance to try.

Not only is Benedict in touch with his uniqueness, he approaches it with a longing heart. It's incredibly refreshing and mature behavior for a male character, especially one in the Bridgerton world, where emotional repression leads to angst, miscommunication, and shouting. Make no mistake, Benedict suppresses and avoids — in his vulnerable moments, he's the first to admit that he has nothing figured out. Even so, he's a romantic at heart. Bohemian artists (and the son of Violet Bridgerton) can be nothing less.

‘Bridgerton’ Season 1 Foreshadows Benedict’s Pansexuality

Even though LGBTQIA+ identities defy stereotypes, labels, and binaries, Benedict has always harbored classically queer-coded attributes. In Season 1, an awkward encounter with artist Sir Henry Granville (Julian Ovenden) over the latter's painting sparks a cordial acquaintance. Once Benedict accepts Henry's invitation to visit his studio, Benedict beholds the free-spirited, rule-rejecting Bohemian lifestyle up-close and takes to it like a fish to water. Henry calls his studio a place free of judgment or shame, and his statements simmer with the same loaded tension that's developing between the two men. The pauses between words, the sustained eye contact, and the verbal inflections are loaded with suggestive subtext.

Subtext that becomes text once Benedict discovers Henry entangled with his male lover, Lord Wetherby (Ned Porteous) — not to mention Henry's platonic marriage to Lucy (Sandra Teles), a previously anonymous woman Benedict slept with during Henry's last party. It's Benedict who tentatively broaches the topic of Henry's "situation." His confusion isn't prejudice. As Henry explains that he and Weatherby are deeply in love, Benedict mentally categorizes new information. These two men "risk [their] lives for love" because they refuse to let bigotry dictate, or define, their existence. Henry opens Benedict's already inquisitive mind — which opens the door for Benedict's future self-discovery. Season 3's developments are merely following in Season 1's implicit footsteps.

Benedict’s Season 3 Journey Is Joyful and Mature

Likewise, Benedict realizing and exploring his pansexuality (the orientation Luke Thompson applies while also celebrating how Benedict embraces "label-lessness") aligns with Season 2's emotional fallout. Already haunted by his vehement imposter syndrome, learning that Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) secured Benedict's place in the art program destroys the last vestiges of Benedict's fragile confidence. Giving up his art dreams has left the aspiring creative directionless, floating, and more than a little vulnerable. It's no surprise, then, that Benedict admits he liked supervising the estate while Anthony and Kate (Simone Ashley) enjoyed their honeymoon. Being the second son affords Benedict freedom; assuming the viscount's responsibilities, however briefly, gives him clarity and purpose.

Benedict embracing his identity as a queer man naturally slots into his multi-season arc of self-discovery. Lady Tilley Arnold's (Hannah New) self-assurance captivates him, while her casual friends-with-benefits relationship with Paul Suarez (Lucas Aurelio) catapults Benedict outside his comfort zone. Just like Henry Granville in Season 1, an immediate spark catches between Paul and Benedict. The latter lies about being an artist, but he gravitates toward Paul, a reserved yet charismatic patron of the arts. Gender doesn't matter to Benedict — it boils down to a meeting of the minds. And like Granville, after Tilley and Paul gently proposition him, Benedict indulges his first instinct to run away.

Still, he attentively and respectfully listens to Tilley's explanation. His stockpiled smiles are less enthusiastic, his hands nervously twisting. The situation's delicacy — how Benedict's hesitancy blooms into tender eagerness — is beautiful to watch, especially since Tilley and Paul anchor Benedict's newfound vulnerability by giving him a safe, supportive, and caring space. Once Benedict understands his pansexuality, he's as sure as the rising sun. Another piece of him slots into place; finding an anchor while he's lost at sea must bring him some relief. The transition from exploration to acceptance might seem too easy, but tragedy should never be the only LGBTQIA+ stories. Certain demographics have weaponized "historical accuracy" against inclusive fictional representation, but within this specific context of Regency romance, we have always existed, loved, and been loved — and genre romance always has a happily ever after. Benedict's comfortable acceptance and joyful gentleness offer an alternative to exploitative queer torment.

Changing Benedict’s Sexuality Creates New Romantic Possibilities

Just like the Francesca and Michaela change, Benedict's pansexuality raises questions about his future romance. Eloise mentioning a masquerade ball in the Season 3 finale hints at the meet cute between Benedict and his future wife, Sophie Beckett — but, as Luke Thompson noted in his exclusive Collider interview, "They've changed the books before." Benedict's sexuality doesn't preclude him from falling in love with and marrying a woman, nor would it invalidate his identity.

Still, Sophie is a needle Bridgerton must thread with care. Benedict stands at the beginning of his journey. He deserves the time to breathe and fully explore his queerness before he decides to shift into a monogamous commitment. And after subverting expectations with Francesca, technically, all bets are off. Will Bridgerton's Sophie Beckett be a cisgender woman? Could Benedict and Sophie's story include consensual polyamory?

However Season 4 unfolds, and whenever Benedict steps into the limelight as a leading man, Bridgerton's third installment has finally fulfilled its foreshadowing. Benedict concludes the season more self-assured in one way while still feeling adrift in others, and increasingly alone. "Part of growing up is establishing what you want," Thompson told Collider, "and you can't just keep on discovering forever." Hopefully, all the second son's pieces (his creativity, his love for his family, his endgame romance) click into place. He doesn't realize it yet, but Benedict's future has never looked brighter.

