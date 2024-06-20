Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Bridgerton Season 3.

Bridgerton has always been about love. Season 1 made us burn with Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon's (Regé-Jean Page) scalding yearning and passionate romance, while Season 2 made us fall in love with the overbearing older brother and eldest Bridgerton, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), and his enemies-to-lovers relationship with Kate (Simone Ashley). This time around, Bridgerton brings forth the most complex, and potentially most important, character of the show. Three seasons have given the audience enough time to get to know Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), also known as Lady Whistledown, to a certain degree. The gentle wallflower with a scandalous secret finally gets her turn in the spotlight, and it does not disappoint.

As we watch Penelope's unrequited feelings finally being reciprocated by Colin (Luke Newton) and the affection between these childhood friends transform into something more, we also witness her inner turmoil as she's confronted with the weight of her actions and how they have affected the people around her. While Penelope's flourishing romance with Colin and her conflicting relationship with Eloise (Claudia Jessie) are significant parts of Bridgerton Season 3, her growth as a character and her journey to finding her voice and self-worth is the most important love story.

In 'Bridgerton' Season 3, Penelope's Change Starts From the Outside In

Season 3 starts in a complicated place for Penelope. While she is still very much in love with Colin, overhearing his comments in the previous season about how he would never court her, along with his sudden change in personality after his trip, makes her want to move on from her feelings for him. Her ruptured friendship with Eloise, who now appears to have become besties over the summer with Cressida Cowper (Jessica Madsen), further isolates her. On top of this, she faces the looming threat that one of her sisters might inherit her family home, leaving her at their mercy.

This prompts Penelope to change her dresses and hair in the hopes of attracting a suitable husband, but this makeover has a more significant meaning. Bridgerton's costume designers made sure every color had a purpose. It is easy to spot someone from the Bridgerton family wearing a specific shade of blue, or Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) in something red. Meanwhile, the Featherington family wears bright colors like pink, orange, and — in Penelope's particular case — yellow. This change in Penelope's wardrobe signifies that she's ready to start making her own decisions and step out of her family's shadow.

Romancing Lord Debling in 'Bridgerton' Season 3 Is Necessary for Penelope’s Growth

After her makeover is complete and reconciling with Colin, the two set their sights on finding Penelope a husband, and, initially, there is no better candidate for the role than Lord Debling (Sam Phillips). He is kind, courteous, and passionate about his work, and his interest in nature often takes him away for months and years at a time. This would leave his wife with a lot of free time and privacy, things Lady Whistledown would certainly need.

At first, Penelope competes with Cressida for Lord Debling's attention, and she soon falls into the trap of pretending to be the perfect, complacent bride, which leaves him unimpressed. It is only when Penelope starts being herself that Lord Debling turns his undivided attention towards her, making her realize she doesn't have to be someone she's not to be liked or accepted. As she breaks out of her shell more and more, her relationship with Lord Debling flourishes, but also do Colin's feelings, as he realizes Penelope might mean more to him than he initially believed.

Penelope’s Friends and Family Play an Important Role in 'Bridgerton' Season 3

Things with Penelope and Colin burn bright at the beginning and quickly seem about to burn out when he discovers she is Lady Whistledown. Feeling betrayed and insecure, Colin distances himself from Penelope, making their relationship become icy despite the clear attraction they share. As things get more difficult for Penelope, with Cressida impersonating Lady Whistledown and the Queen (Golda Rosheuvel) trying to uncover the truth, she soon realizes she is not as alone as she initially felt. While the season began with Eloise maintaining her distance, it's later revealed she was always looking out for Penelope. Even when Eloise tries to protect Colin and force Penelope to tell him the truth, she never reveals her friend's secret and even defends her when it comes down to it. Later in the season, when Penelope has doubts and considers giving up her work as Lady Whistledown, her friend Lady Delacroix (Kathryn Drysdale) also supports and motivates her to keep writing.

Most surprisingly, this season we get to see a softer side to Penelope's mother, which humanizes the character as well as deepens their relationship overall. Portia Featherington (Polly Walker) proves to be a mother who has done the best she can with the tools she has to protect her family. In a very touching scene in the season finale, Portia echoes a feeling that Penelope as well as the audience might relate to when looking back with regret: "Perhaps there were other ways, but at the time I could not see them." The women in Penelope's life do, at times, confront her about the rather dubious decisions she's made, but they are also there to support her and stand by her side as she finds her way in the world and tries to right her wrongs.

Penelope Finds Love With Colin in 'Bridgerton' Season 3, but Also With Herself

With all the odds against them, Colin puts Penelope between a rock and a hard place when he asks her to stop writing as Lady Whistledown. Even if it means potentially losing the man she has loved her entire life, Penelope stays true to herself and refuses to give up what she has worked so hard for. In the season finale, Penelope finds the inner strength she needs to step out of the shadows, recognize her past mistakes, and move forward to something better. This allows her to come clean about her secret identity to the Queen and the ton in the hopes of turning over a new leaf and using her pen for positivity moving forward. Colin also learns that Penelope doesn't need a protector or a provider, but someone to love and support her, just as she is for him. While Penelope and Colin's love story is filled with fierce loyalty, deep love, and passionate moments, it is Penelope’s newfound love for herself that shines the brightest by the end of Bridgerton Season 3.

