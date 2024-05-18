Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1.

The Big Picture Bridgerton Season 3 is split into two parts, with the love story of Penelope and Colin wrapping up in June.

The show's new storyline evokes the friends-to-lovers trope and adds Pygmalion elements.

Bridgerton Season 3 subverts the problematic Pygmalion trope by focusing on Penelope's existing charm.

The newest season of Bridgerton has arrived with yet another juicy, sexy romance for viewers to swoon over. Well, part of it has arrived, anyway. Having apparently learned from Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews) herself how to keep an audience engaged and entertained for longer, Netflix has split this run of the show into two parts. This means that the more eager fans will have to wait about a month to see the end of the love story of Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and her long-time friend Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). For those that need their quick Bridgerton fix, though, there's thankfully the series of romance novels written by Julia Quinn upon which the Netflix show is based. If you're in a hurry to see Pen and Colin at the altar, all you have to do is pick up a copy of the fourth novel in the Bridgerton saga, Romancing Mister Bridgerton.

However, making the jump from screen to page comes with its fair share of surprises, some more uncomfortable than others. For starters, Quinn's story has Penelope losing a lot of weight before Colin falls in love with her. While the author does remark that being thin isn't enough to get the Bridgerton heir to look Pen's way and that he merely realizes that he has always loved her upon seeing her courted by other men, this is a development that sure upholds a lot of prejudices concerning bigger girls. Penelope's weight is precisely one of the things that makes her story so important in the show, as we don't often get to see plus-size protagonists in romances, and keeping her figure as full as it has always been was certainly the right choice.

Bridgerton The eight close-knit siblings of the Bridgerton family look for love and happiness in London high society. Release Date December 25, 2020 Creator Chris Van Dusen Cast Rege-Jean Page , Julie Andrews , Jonathan Bailey , Ruth Gemmell , Polly Walker , Golda Rosheuvel , Phoebe Dynevor , Simone Ashley , Luke Newton , Nicola Coughlan Main Genre Drama Seasons 3 Studio Netflix

'Bridgerton' Season 3 Gives Penelope and Colin a Whole New Storyline

Doing away with Penelope's weight loss isn't the only thing that Bridgerton Season 3 changes from its source material. Apart from all the background stories that aren't in the book, the newest run of the Netflix hit series also gives its two main lovebirds a completely new storyline, one that evokes a millennia-old romance trope. In Romancing Mister Bridgerton, Colin realizes that he is in love with Penelope in the middle of a race to find out the identity of Lady Whistledown. Said race is prompted by Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh), who offers a cash reward to whoever unveils the truth about Regency England's hottest gossip columnist.

And the truth, as we all know, is that Lady Whistledown is none other than our own Penelope Featherington. But, of course, Colin doesn't know that. In the show, this carries a lot of weight, as Colin utterly despises the writer for everything she has said about Eloise and about himself. Sooner or later, though, as those that have watched the promo for Season 3 Part 2 have already gathered, Colin will find out who Lady Whistledown is. How this will play out exactly is still anyone's guess, but the second part of the season will feature Penelope's anxiety-ridden attempts to keep her secret identity safe.

If that plot is only coming in Part 2, what has Season 3 Part 1 been all about? That's where the creativity of new showrunner Jess Brownell and the team of writers comes in. Unlike in the book, Season 3 of Bridgerton features a plot that revolves around Colin helping Penelope find a husband using all the knowledge that he acquired during his 18th-century Eurotrip. Colin certainly had a glow-up during his travels, and we're not just talking about his looks. Personality-wise, he also became much more intriguing and alluring. And if there's something that he has learned throughout this transformation process, it is that charm can be taught. So, if his friend Penelope is always awkwardly standing in the corner while everyone else dances and if she constantly fumbles with her own words whenever she tries to strike up a conversation, not to worry: Colin knows exactly how to help her. Thus, the two agree to a series of lessons devoted to making Penelope more appealing to other gentlemen.

'Bridgerton's New Storyline Relies on a Timeless Romance Trope

Your browser does not support the video tag.

This new addition to the plot of Bridgerton evokes a tried and true romance formula. In the past two seasons, the show has worked with the fake relationship and the enemies-to-lovers tropes, and, this time, it is giving some serious friends-to-lovers vibes. However, that is not the only formula that Bridgerton Season 3 is using. Through Colin and Penelope's storyline, the show is also telling its own version of Pygmalion.

Originated in Greek mythology, the story of Pygmalion revolves around a king that makes a statue of his ideal woman out of ivory and falls in love with it. The statue, then, comes to life as a gift from Aphrodite. Said story went on to inspire the 1913 play of the same name by George Bernard Shaw, in which a gentleman makes a bet that he can change a poor flower girl's manners so drastically that she will be able to pass for a duchess. Modern audiences probably know this story, whose main character is named Eliza Doolittle, as My Fair Lady. Or maybe they know it as She's All That, if they happened to come of age in the late '90s.

The story of Pygmalion has withstood the test of time, becoming one of the most famous romance tropes out there. Guy gives girl a makeover and then falls in love with her? Yeah, that's Pygmalion, and that's precisely what Bridgerton Season 3 points to, with Colin falling for Penelope right after teaching her how to behave in society. The problem is that this often tends to be a rather problematic trope. After all, it is about a man creating his own perfect version of a woman. While many versions of the story rely more on erasing a woman's entire personality in order to make her more palatable to a male character, however, Bridgerton doesn't fall victim to that issue.

'Bridgerton' Season 3 Subverts a Problematic Trope

Close

Thankfully, though, Bridgerton Season 3 doesn't just roll with it. The writers make sure to work on the trope at least a little bit to make it less icky, and even end up subverting it. Unlike the characters of My Fair Lady or Shaw's play, Colin never teaches Penelope how to be someone that she is not. He doesn't correct her manner of speaking, nor her posture, nor does he take her to the modiste to get new outfits — Penelope does that herself early on in the season. Instead, he merely instructs her on how to have a little more confidence and self-esteem in order to look less awkward when talking to others. Instead of changing who Penelope is, Colin merely helps her bring out something that she already had within herself.

Bridgerton' also subverts the Pygmalion trope by not making it the center of the story, but merely an opportunity for Colin to spend some time with Penelope and realize how charming she truly is. Soon enough, though, the ton learns all about the secret lessons, and it becomes the scandal of the day, with Lady Whistledown even devoting a few pages to poor Penelope to avoid attracting suspicion about her true identity. As a result, Colin and Penelope are forced to stay as far away from each other as possible, which only serves to make their feelings more intense and impossible to ignore. But Colin's feelings for Penelope are not the feelings of a man for something he created. Much like Penelope's own feelings, they have always been there. It just took Colin a little longer to listen to his heart.

The first four episodes of Bridgerton Season 3 are available to stream on Netflix in the U.S., with Part 2 slated to premiere on June 13.

Watch on Netflix