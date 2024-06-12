The Big Picture The main differences between Bridgerton Season 3 and Romancing Mister Bridgerton involve timing and character dynamics.

Lady Whistledown's identity reveal occurs differently than in the show and affects how Colin and Penelope interact.

Some relationships key to the book are missing in the show adaptation while the show introduces a group of new characters.

Bridgerton Season 3 has done a bang-up job, in this author's estimation, of keeping as true as possible to the source material, Romancing Mister Bridgerton, while staying true to the plot lines and characters that the first two seasons of the show have made prominent. In the first four episodes alone, at least three instances of beloved parts of the book appear in the show. And while that should be applauded, there are huge differences between the book and the show. In one particular instance, one difference has been missing since the first episode of Season 1, while other differences involve timing and the changing of the order of events.

Differences Aside, "Polin" Remains the Same

The biggest differences between the book and the show have little to do with the main character or plot. It is all about time. The book begins with the characters about as old as they are currently in the show. It starts with Colin (Luke Newton) saying loudly that he will not court Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) to his brothers, not the gentlemen of society, which she overhears. There is an awkward moment before she absolves him of wrongdoing, and Anthony walks her home. It is then that Penelope suggests that Anthony let Colin travel, which is what we see on the show. Fast-forward ten years later, and their story truly begins. Romancing Mister Bridgerton sees Penelope firmly on the shelf at 28, while Colin is 33.

And unlike the show's version of events, it isn't Penelope who runs away after the two share their first kiss. It is Colin who is so unnerved by the feelings he has for Penelope that he runs from them. The carriage scene swiftly follows, along with the proposal, but there is a key difference in the books: The carriage scene in the books does not have Colin explaining his feelings to Penelope, but a fight between the two about her alter ego. They go from fighting to kissing to being engaged, all in the span of one chapter. The biggest difference is that Colin knew that Penelope was Lady Whistledown before they were engaged.

'Bridgerton' Season 3 Goes Through Changes

Speaking of Lady Whistledown, no one in the source material had any idea that Penelope was the gossip girl of the ton. Not even the reader had any idea until the middle of the book when Colin found out. There was no heartbreaking rift between Eloise (Claudia Jessie) and Penelope, and Eloise never made friends with Cressida Cowper (Jessica Madsen). In fact, in the books, Cressida is a widow to the late Lord Twombley. She married a man who tricked the ton into thinking he had money. Now that he is gone, Cressida is looking for her newest husband...and making Penelope's life hell. Speaking of husbands, in the books, Penelope's sister Philippa (Harriet Cains) is married to Nigel Berbrooke (Jamie Beamish).

Of course, one of the biggest changes doesn't go to Colin or Penelope at all, but to another Bridgerton entirely. Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson). As of now, Bridgerton has not given Benedict his due (even though most are hoping he will be the next love story), so there is no Sophie Beckett. On top of that, in the book, there is no Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) nor is there a race among the Featherington sisters to have a child to become the next Baron Featherington. The Mondrich family is not in the books, nor is Lord Debling (Sam Phillips). The show has a variety of characters, while not in the original text, bringing new life and laughter to the story.

Some Relationships Should Have Stayed the Same

While viewers have been enjoying Netflix's telling of these stories, watching it without missing certain things is hard. The relationship between Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) and Penelope was such an important part of the book and the show is remiss in not having the relationship on the show. Lady Danbury is one of the few people in Penelope's life who gives her confidence and one of the few people she can be herself around other than Colin and Eloise.

The same can be said for Felicity Featherington, Penelope's younger and third sister. She is not seen on our screens and that is quite a shame. She is young and vivacious, the same age as her close friend Hyacinth Bridgerton (Florence Hunt). She is like Penelope in many ways and is the only other person in their home who understands how odd their family dynamic is. It just seemed like a waste to not have Felicity Featherington as part of Penelope's story.

Season 3 Is What We Wanted

While the differences between the book and the show are minimal in the first four episodes, some are easier to overlook than others. That being said, Bridgerton has done a good job taking the best things from the book and translating those to the screen. While some do not like the new additions to the plot, this author feels comfortable saying that, as of now, this adaptation is as true as one could hope for considering the content that came before this season. We wait with bated breath for the rest of this season.

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 premieres on June 13. Until then, you can rewatch Part 1 on Netflix!

