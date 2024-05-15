The British period drama has long been a success, with the likes of Pride and Prejudice and Wuthering Heights two of the most iconic stories in literary and screen history. In recent times, the genre has been just as triumphant, with no series more influential than Shondaland's Bridgerton. Debuting on Christmas Day in 2020, the series took the world by storm with millions flocking to see the romantic and often racy lives of the nobility of early 1800s London.

Now about to enter its third season, and given the sheer triumph of the second, lovers of the series are waiting patiently to find out what lies in store, with news surrounding the season's cast and their involvement coming thick and fast. With Season 2 introducing new characters and blossoming love stories, Season 3 will instead work with a brewing relationship that has been on the minds of viewers for some time, namely that of Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin (Luke Newton). With that in mind, and with trailers giving fans their first glimpse at what eye-catching wonders lay ahead, here is a look at the cast and characters of Bridgerton Season 3.

Nicola Coughlan

Penelope Featherington

The star of Bridgerton's third season, and already a fan-favorite, Penelope Featherington has so far been a side character, although her doting admiration of Colin Bridgerton hasn't gone unnoticed. In Season 2, Penelope agreed with Eloise that marriage was a waste of time, but not without difficulty, with her true feelings towards the joining of partners in holy matrimony ready to blossom in Season 3.

Over the last 6 or so years, Nicola Coughlan's rise to stardom has been well documented, all starting with her breakout role in the hit comedy Derry Girls. Her performances in Bridgerton so far have been highly appreciated, with her starring role in the upcoming third outing more than deserved. Not only that, but Coughlan is set to appear alongside Nucti Gatwa and co in the 2024 Christmas Special of Doctor Who.

Luke Newton

Colin Bridgerton

Just like Penelope, Season 3 of Bridgerton is giving another one of its side characters the spotlight in the form of Miss Featherington's love interest, Colin Bridgerton. In Bridgerton's first season, Colin is actually engaged to Marina (Ruby Barker), with that particular romance ending swiftly following Marina being pregnant with another man's child. Season 2 saw Colin finally move on from the whole debacle, leaving Season 3 open for a new enticing romance.

Although his filmography is short, including appearances in the likes of Mr Selfridge, The Lodge, and The Cut, Bridgerton marks Luke Newton's biggest role to date, with his upcoming starring role in Season 3 likely to be the birth of the most successful period in his promising career.

Claudia Jessie

Eloise Bridgerton

If there's one thing that has been made clear in Bridgerton Seasons 1 and 2, it is that Eloise is not a fan of marriage. A forward-thinking contrarian, Eloise avoids the difficulties that come with 19th century marriage, instead preferring to spend time with her best friend, Penelope. However, Season 3 begins where Season 2 left off, with a rift between their friendship desperately needing to be mended.

With an on-screen career that has only lasted 12 years to date, Claudia Jessie has packed plenty in, with her filmography brimming with credits. From appearances in the likes of Line of Duty and Call the Midwife to her role as Kira in the Doctor Who episode "Kerblam!", Jessie's career continues to go from strength to strength.

Hannah Dodd

Francesca Bridgerton

One particularly eye-catching shake-up to the Bridgerton cast comes in the form of Hannah Dodd, who takes over the role of Francesca Bridgerton from Ruby Stokes. Despite not appearing much in the first two seasons, Francesca promises to be a much more pivotal component to the plot of Season 3, with this set to be her first season on the hunt for a partner.

Despite being just 28 years old, Dodd is a bright addition to Bridgerton's ensemble, with the actress no stranger to Netflix projects, having previously appeared in the likes of Enola Holmes 2 and Anatomy of a Scandal. Beyond Netflix, Dodd has also appeared in the likes of Fighting with My Family, Find Me in Paris, and Pandora, as well as receiving a small part in Marvel's Eternals.

Jonathan Bailey

Anthony Bridgerton

Season 2 saw Anthony Bridgerton take the spotlight alongside Simone Ashley's Kate Sharma, with their risqué hunt for love capturing the hearts of audiences. Now taking a backseat for Season 3, Anthony will be ready to start a family with the love of his life.

There is perhaps no brighter star on British television right now than Jonathan Bailey, with his ability to seamlessly move between soft tragedy and cutting comedy always catching the eye. Beyond appearances on-screen in the likes of Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Crashing, Broadchurch, and Fellow Travelers, with the latter winning him a Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actor, it is the stage that has seen Bailey's greatest success, winning an Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Company.

Simone Ashley

Kate Sharma/Bridgerton

Alongside Anthony Bridgerton, Kate Sharma, now Kate Bridgerton, provided the leading lady role in Season 2 of the show. With Season 3 marking a step back for Kate, her mind will be on their attempts to conceive an heir.

A rising star with an enormous pedigree, Simone Ashley is one of Netflix's greatest successes, having made beloved appearances in both Bridgerton and Sex Education. Not just a star of the small screen, Ashley's film career has been more than successful so far too, including appearances in the likes of The Little Mermaid and Detective Pikachu.

Golda Rosheuvel

Queen Charlotte

There is no character in the entirety of Bridgerton quite like Queen Charlotte, highlighted by the show's recent spin-off made in the character's honor. Poised and elegant, her addition to Season 3 of Bridgerton will make many happy, with the show certainly not the same without her.

An actress with a fantastic career in her rearview mirror, including a small role in the first Dune, Golda Rosheuvel shows no signs of slowing down, with her role as Queen Charlotte just the tip of her talented iceberg. Recently, it was excitingly announced that Rosheuvel would be the next member of the Bridgerton ensemble to join Doctor Who, with her set to play the role of Jocelyn in Gatwa's first full season as the titular Time Lord.

Adjoa Andoh

Lady Danbury

A mainstay since Season 1, the biting Lady Danbury is never short of giving her opinion, with her wisdom perfectly partnered by her cutting remarks. Often in the role of Cupid, her matchmaking was in full swing in Season 2, with her penchant for picking the perfect couple ready to appear once again in Season 3.

A legend of British television, Adjoa Andoh has appeared in a plethora of iconic British screen brands, from EastEnders to Doctor Who. Her film career has also been somewhat successful, with her most beloved role coming as Barbara in Clint Eastwood's Invictus. Not just a star of the screen, Andoh has also appeared on stage for both the Royal Shakespeare Company and the National Theatre.

Part 1 of Bridgerton Season 3 debuts on Netflix on May 16, with the second part arriving on June 13.

