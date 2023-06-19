Dearest gentle reader, Lady Whistledown will be back with more gossip, scandal, and intrigue that will have the ton clutching their pearls in Season 3 of Netflix's Bridgerton. This season will chronicle the dramatic ups and downs of Miss Penelope Featherington and Mr. Colin Bridgerton's love story, which has been years in the making. Set to loosely follow the plot of Julia Quinn's Romancing Mister Bridgerton, the fourth novel in the book series, Season 3 will surely be a lot different from what fans of the book will expect.

Penelope has long carried a torch for Colin, acting as his devoted friend even when he constantly overlooks her and doesn't deign to see her as something more. He suggests as much during the final episode of Season 2 in which Penelope overhears him chatting with some fellow gentleman and saying that he "would never dream of courting Penelope Featherington.”

Hearing this sets Penelope on a new course, focusing on finding a husband in Season 3 that would respect her agency and her continuing mission as Lady Whistledown. Find out more about the plot, new cast additions, and more in the guide below.

Bridgerton Release Date 2020-12-25 Cast Rege-Jean Page, Julie Andrews, Jonathan Bailey, Ruth Gemmell, Polly Walker, Golda Rosheuvel Main Genre Drama Genres Documentary, Drama, History, Romance Rating TV-MA Seasons 2 Studio Netflix

When Will Bridgerton Season 3 Be Released?

Image via Netflix

Since the show wrapped filming in March 2023, it's highly likely that the show will arrive around late fall or early winter 2023. There's also a chance it'll have a Christmas release like Season 1 did.

Where Can I Stream Bridgerton?

Image via Netflix

Bridgerton has been a flagship show for Netflix and a very successful one at that. With a Netflix membership, you can binge all two seasons of Bridgerton to either catch up or jog your memory before the next season lands on the small screen.

Related:Colin and Penelope Are Heating Up in First 'Bridgerton' Season 3 Images

Is There a Trailer for Bridgerton Season 3?

Netflix hasn't released a trailer for Bridgerton Season 3 yet. Since we don't even have an official release date yet, it's hard to say when we should expect our first good look at the new season. Netflix did release a short spot back in July 2022, that production on the new season had begun.

Who Stars in Bridgerton Season 3?

Image via Netflix

There will be some notable shifts with Bridgerton's large ensemble cast, while some familiar faces will stay others will depart. The majority of the Bridgerton siblings will be back in the ton, for they have all been confirmed to return for Season 3. This will include Claudia Jessie as Eloise, Luke Thompson as Benedict, and Luke Newton as Colin. Jonathan Bailey will be back as the eldest Bridgerton, the 9th Viscount Anthony Bridgerton, along with his new wife the Viscountess Kate Bridgerton (née Sharma) as played by the delightfully fiery Simone Ashley. Nicola Coughlan will return as the devious and delightful Penelope Featherington (a.k.a Lady Whistledown), and so will Polly Walker as Lady Portia Featherington, Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington, and Harriet Cains as Phillipa Featherington.

Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), and Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton) will all be reprising their roles as they did in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

Unfortunately for longtime fans, Daphne, the Duchess of Hastings, will not be returning for Season 3. Phoebe Dynevor, who played Season 1's leading lady, revealed the news back in January, after being asked what we can expect from Daphne in the new season.

"Sadly not in season 3. Potentially in the future. But season 3, I'm just excited to watch as a viewer."

While we have our fingers crossed for a cameo in future seasons, Daphne's departure will give other characters a chance to shine including new series addition Hannah Dodd (Enola Holmes 2), who will be replacing Ruby Stokes as the “elusive” Francesca Bridgerton. Stokes had exited the show to lead another Netflix series, Lockwood & Co.

In July 2022, it was announced that three more actors were brought into the fold, presumably playing a few of Penelope's new suitors. Daniel Francis (Once Upon a Time) will play Marcus Anderson, Sam Phillips (The Crown) will portray Lord Debling and James Phoon will play Harry Dankworth.

In October 2022, Hannah New (Maleficent) was announced to have been cast as Lady Tilley Arnold, a wealthy widow who cherishes her independence and freedom.

What Will Bridgerton Season 3 Be About?

The official plot synopsis for Bridgerton Season 3 reads:

From Shondaland and new showrunner, Jess Brownell, Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has finally given up on her long -held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it's time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope's attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly. Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he's disheartened to realize that Penelope. the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly, Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope's growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.

After Penelope Featherington overhears Colin Bridgerton disparaging her to a group of cackling partygoers, Penelope resolves to take him off the pedestal she put him on and move on. Coughlan said to Tudum,

"I’m interested to see where we find her when the season opens and how her relationship with Colin has shifted in a massive way. When someone says something like that about you, loudly, and humiliates you, it’s going to have such an effect.”

There will also show Kanthony as they enter the "honeymoon phase" and enjoy life "post-marriage" without any of the angst of Season 2. Simone Ashley hinted that we'll see a much more vulnerable side to Kate in Season 3, stating:

"Even though she comes across as fierce, people like that are sometimes the softest on the inside. They develop that skin because they’re vulnerable. You see her insecurities and fears. She’s fucking nervous, and I think there’s strength in admitting that."

Who Is Making Bridgerton Season 3?

Image via Netflix

Jess Brownell will be serving as the showrunner for Bridgerton Season 3, taking over from Chris van Dusen, who served as the showrunner on the first two seasons. Brownell isn't new to Bridgerton, having worked as the executive story editor on the series since the first season. She has also worked as a writer on Scandal and Inventing Anna.

Executive producers of the series include van Dusen, Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, and Tom Verica.

Related:This Is Definitely the Best Part of 'Bridgerton'

When and Where Did Bridgerton Season 3 Film?

Filming for Bridgerton Season 3 began in London in July 2022 and lasted until March 2023.