The Big Picture The Bridgerton cast revealed what they'll miss most from season three, including on-screen relationships and character immersion.

Season three was dominated by the romance between Colin and Penelope, culminating in a steamy season with lingering tensions.

With season four confirmed and Lady Whistledown exposed, fans can expect more drama and unanswered questions in the Bridgerton saga.

Dearest gentle reader, this author feels it is fair to say this latest season dazzled more than any other with a slew of wedding bells, a sprinkle of competition for her Majesty and one unmasked Lady Whisteldown. This is precisely why it is of little surprise that the cast of Bridgerton season three feels there is plenty they will miss too in the days to come.

In a wholesome new Instagram video, the ton's finest took to camera and divulged what they will each miss most about this past season. Starting off with the unofficial diamond of the season herself Penelope Feathrington (Nicola Coughlan), the star admitted her on-screen flame Colin Bidgerton (Luke Newton) topped the list of things she will miss most of all. "I'm gonna miss Luke, actually. He's gonna have to get used to me sending him silly internet videos 'cause I feel like that's the medium in which I communicate best with people." Meanwhile, her on-screen counterpart told how he will be left yearning for the total submersion of character he enjoyed whilst playing Colin, explaining: "[I will miss] Being so into a character that I'm like, living it day to day."

Other notable admissions understandably included the delicious breakfast and lunch spread on-set - courtesy of Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) himself, the camaraderie and banter between the tight-knit cast and everyone's favorite Bridgerton sister Claudia Jessie's very presence. Meanwhile, her Majesty (Golda Rosheuvel) was confident that she "won't miss anything" courtesy of her regular encounters with closest friend and confidant Hugh Sachs, who portrays her right-hand Brimsley on the show.

'Bridgerton' Season Three Cracked Netflix's Top 10 Shows of All Time