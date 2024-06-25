The Big Picture Season 3 of Bridgerton focuses on Penelope and Colin's quick romance, overshadowed by multiple characters and subplots.

The supporting character story arcs in Season 3 are denser than in previous seasons, leaving Penelope and Colin lacking on-screen romance.

The cluttered narrative in Season 3 results in little build-up, development, and focus on Penelope and Colin's love story.

Every season of Bridgerton is centered around one love story. Season one took its time to develop and simmer the romance between Daphne and the Duke. Season two took Kate and Anthony on the long path from enemies to lovers. Season three, on the other hand, is quick to unite Penelope and Colin, and then spends much of its time focusing on the lives of others. The previous two seasons of Bridgerton had some supporting character story arcs, but nothing compared to the density of season three. We not only get a very full season of characters and subplots, but even the romantic lead herself has a more important story than her own courtship. With so much time spent on other characters and narratives, Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin (Luke Newton) do not get the on-screen romance treatment that they deserve.

‘Bridgerton’ Seasons 1 and 2 Slowly Build Their Love Stories

The first two seasons of Bridgerton take their time to introduce and establish their romantic leads and put their developing relationships at the center of the story. Season 1 focuses on Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean-Page). Daphne enters society, becomes the Queen’s diamond of the season, and begins her search for a potential suitor. We’re introduced to other characters — dynamics are explored, but actual plots are kept to a minimum. Romantic tension develops between Daphne and the Duke as they go from enemies, to a fake couple, to a real couple. They have troubles along the way, and finally, in the finale, it’s clear that their marriage is a strong and happy one.

Season 2 focuses on Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), masterfully developing their romance through the enemies-to-lovers trope. The tension builds between the couple throughout the season, the actual love part cutting through slowly and subtly. There are other characters in the mix, such as Kate’s younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran), but again, the focus is on Anthony and Kate and their rivalry-turned-romance. By the end of the season, Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie) does discover that her best friend Penelope Featherington is the secret gossip columnist, Lady Whistledown, but it’s still Anthony and Kate that hold focus, rather than any of the subplots. They finally solidify their relationship in the finale.

Season 3 is supposed to focus on Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington and develop their friends-to-lovers romance. It was known from previous seasons that Penelope had unrequited feelings for Colin, and that they had been friends for a long time, so some of this introductory development can, of course, be skipped in this season. But the way Colin develops romantic feelings for Penelope so quickly after apologizing to her and helping her find a husband, feels rushed and forced. There is little context as to why he suddenly realizes this, outside of the superficial idea that she adores him. They quickly get together before the season’s halfway point, and are engaged to be married. They have their troubles as Penelope is struggling with her secret Lady Whistledown identity, and seems to long for Eloise and her own freedom more than she does for Colin. Even though the series is called Bridgerton, it feels like it should have been called ‘Featherington’ this season, as Penelope’s personal troubles take a front seat.

Some Subplots Should Have Been Saved for Future ‘Bridgerton’ Seasons

Without actually counting minutes of screen time, it seems possible that Cressida Cowper (Jessica Madsen) has more of time on-screen than Colin Bridgerton this season. So many characters come out of the background to have their own full-fledged arcs, it takes away time and focus from Penelope and Colin. There are at least three subplots that should have been saved for future seasons of Bridgerton, all related to Bridgerton family members.

Firstly, there is Francesca (Hannah Dodd), whose own love story beginnings are explored in season 3. She realizes she’s different from her siblings, prefers a quiet life, and pursues a marriage to John Stirling. Her actual wedding is shown in this season after Penelope and Colin have already had theirs. While John Stirling (Victor Alli) is obviously not Francesca’s ‘true love’ match for the series, this still could have all been saved for her own season so as not to detract from Polin’s own wedding and marriage. This addition of another Bridgerton wedding, and in the finale no less, only makes Polin's feel less important.

Secondly, there is Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson). While it’s great to see him freely explore his sexuality, is this really the season to do it in? Much like Francesca, Benedict will be getting his own season, and a lot of this self-discovery should have been saved for then. Not only does all of this exploration again take away screen time from Polin, but it is also going to leave Benedict’s own season a bit light on interesting content.

Lastly, there is Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell). While she’s the mother of the rather large Bridgerton family and not necessarily going to get her own season, perhaps she should! Clearly, there’s enough character and romantic material to explore here, as a widow who’s ready to find love again. Instead of finding it here in Polin’s season 3 with Lady Danbury’s brother Marcus (Daniel Francis), why can she not get her own time to shine?

Those are just the Bridgerton family subplots that take away screen time from Polin, never even mind the other extensive supporting cast of characters. There is Cressida Cowper who is going through her own courtship troubles, trying to find a way to support herself. The Mondrichs (Emma Naomi, Martins Imhangbe) forge a new life and leave behind their club to join high society. The Queen (Golda Rosheuvel), as always, is on the hunt for Lady Whistledown. Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) makes amends with her brother. The other Featherington sisters, Prudence and Philippa (Bessie Carter, Harriet Cains), are trying for babies. Lady Portia Featherington (Polly Walker) is dodging a lawyer who is investigating her finances.

The only exception to minor characters overstaying their welcome is the return of Kate and Anthony. It’s always nice to see the previous couples whose stories have wrapped up, as they don’t dominate the plot. Here, Kate and Anthony get a little steamy, are expecting a baby, and are off to India for a while to get out of the Polin narrative’s way. The others should take their cues from Kanthony.

Is Colin Even Relevant This Season!?

Thrown in among all the non-Polin related subplots, Penelope also has her own other dramas to deal with this season. In fact, her personal dramas are more prominent and important than her relationship drama with Colin. Her trying to resolve her secret of being Lady Whistledown takes center stage, very much sidelining Penelope’s romance with Colin. Even her making amends with Eloise feels more important and believable than her romance with Colin, as that forgiveness takes its time across the whole season.

Penelope starts off the season angry at Colin for his insulting words from the end of Season 2. She quickly forgives him, with no good reason, as he offers to help her find a husband. The series then spends a fair bit of time focusing on Lord Debling (Sam Phillips), as he and Penelope get to know each other, and find some common ground for a potential marriage. Their calm and cute interactions actually feel suitable for Penelope’s future, and honestly, if they had pursued marriage, it probably would have been a mutually content one, as they really did seem compatible in many ways. So when Colin swoops in and ruins this for Penelope, it’s not actually the grand romantic gesture the audience is hoping for. And when they hook up, and he proposes minutes later, there has been very little time to root for this couple previously in this season.

After the season's halfway point engagement, the story then focuses on Penelope keeping her Lady Whistledown secret from Colin, and when he finds out, it’s about her deciding if he’s worth giving it up for. And the answer is rightly, ‘No’. While it’s important Penelope goes on this journey of personal growth and makes choices about her future that work for her, this has absolutely nothing to do with romance or her relationship with Colin. So why is he even here? His true purpose seems to be as a catalyst for Penelope’s own personal story arc.

Especially when compared to the more focused previous seasons, Bridgerton season 3 has far too many subplots, some of which could have been saved for future, more relevant seasons. It feels more like a sprawling soap opera than a romance novel come-to-life. While some of these stories are at least related to Penelope’s character development, the same can’t really be said for Colin. There is very little build-up to their romance and no meaningful development of it. Penelope and Colin’s love story is disappointingly let down by a deeply cluttered narrative.

Bridgerton is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

