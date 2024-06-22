The Big Picture Rumors of deleted scenes between Penelope and Colin in Bridgerton Season 3 have been put to rest by Nicola Coughlan herself.

Fans speculated after claiming advance screeners showed intimate scenes missing in the final edit, prompting a petition with 68,000 signatures.

Coughlan confirmed on Instagram that all Polin footage was included, but fans can expect more behind the scenes content in the future.

Dearest gentle reader, it seems as though rumors have been swirling around the ton concerning a certain Miss Penelope Featherington, and a Mister Colin Bridgerton. Thankfully, Lady Whistledown herself has put fans’ minds at ease now that Season 3 of Netflix’s Bridgerton has come to a close. This season’s leading lady, Nicola Coughlan, has finally addresses the rumours that a series of steamy scenes between Penelope and on-screen-beau Colin, played by Luke Newton, were cut from the final edit of Bridgerton Season 3, which released its final episodes to Netflix on June 13, 2024.

The rumors began after some Bridgerton fans suggested that the final edit released to the public had excluded a range of intimate scenes between Penelope and Colin that had been seen in advance screeners. A petition on Change.Org was made, seeking to restore any lost footage that had been withheld from global audiences. The petition garnered over 68,000 signatures.

Rumors of deleted footage were also fueled when it was revealed that Coughlan’s parents received their own cut of the show. The actress’ contract stipulates that her parents’ Netflix account cannot include her intimate scenes from the show, meaning that they can watch Season 3 of Bridgerton without having to hide behind a pillow every other episode.

What Did Nicola Coughlan Say About Polin’s Mysterious Lost Scenes?

Taking to Instagram to settle the matter, Nicola Coughlan addressed curious fans who were eager to get to the bottom of the rumors. The comment was left on a clip posted to Coughlan’s official Instagram Page (@NicolaCoughlan) that showed an on-set recording of Penelope and Colin’s wedding dance. The fan commented: ‘Oh, my god. Just image if they gave us the deleted scenes 😭’. Responding to the comment, Coughlan replied, ‘aaah this is just a rumour! I think you got all the Polin we had but there’s lots of BTS still to share ❤️’

Although it is a shame that these deleted scenes don’t appear to actually exist, fans of Season 3 can look forward more behind the scenes looks from the show’s beloved cast. They’re certainly going to need it as it might be quite a while before their next fix of the popular regency romp. Season 4 is currently slated for a 2026 release date, with plot details currently tightly under wraps.

Season 3 of Bridgerton is now streaming globally on Netflix.

Bridgerton Set in the glamorous world of Regency London, the Bridgerton family maneuvers through the opulent and treacherous landscape of high society. Daphne Bridgerton, the family's eldest daughter, enters the marriage market, sparking a whirlwind romance with the enigmatic Duke of Hastings. Release Date December 25, 2020 Creator Chris Van Dusen Cast Rege-Jean Page , Julie Andrews , Jonathan Bailey , Ruth Gemmell , Polly Walker , Golda Rosheuvel , Phoebe Dynevor , Simone Ashley , Luke Newton , Nicola Coughlan Main Genre Drama Seasons 3 Studio Netflix Expand

Watch on Netflix