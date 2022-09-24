Dearest reader, fans of Bridgerton have been more than patient in waiting for any word on the highly-anticipated third season of the lush Regency romance drama. Today, that patience has been rewarded. As part of Netlfix's TUDUM event, Lady Whistledown herself, aka Penelope Featherington, aka Nicola Coughlan, has brought loyal viewers the first sneak peek into Season 3, with the help of Luke Newton and Claudia Jesse, who play Bridgerton siblings Colin and Eloise.

In a segment Coughlan calls "Bridgerton Sibling Portraits", Newton and Jesse are made to sit down and paint a portrait of one another while asking questions about their characters in the upcoming season. Jesse asks Newton why Colin cannot see that Penelope is his true love, to which Newton replies that his character struggles to see what's right in front of him. Sounds to me like Taylor Swift's "You Belong With Me" might have a place on the string quartet cover list this time around?

Newton then asks Jesse how Eloise copes with being an "oddball" among the ladies of the ton, to which Jesse replies that Eloise likely doesn't see herself that way. But when asked about the shocking twist at the end of Season 2, where Eloise learns that her best friend Penelope has been Lady Whistledown all along, Jesse says the worst part of that for Eloise is the way the knowledge taints every memory she has with her friend.

But the segment is not all question and answer and questionable painting skills. Coughlan joins the pair to reveal that the title for Season 3 Episode 1 will be "Out of the Shadows," and goes on to read Lady Whistledown's first column of the season. It was a unique experience to hear Coughlan deliver one of the columns, as audiences generally hear them in the voice of the much older "Lady Whistledown," who is voiced by the legendary Julie Andrews. She reads:

Dearest gentle reader. We have been apart for far too long. At last, London's smart set has made it's return, and so too has this author. As the season begins, the question on everyone's minds is, of course, which newly-minted debutante will shine the brightest? The crop this year appears to be rather dazzling indeed. Unfortunately, not every young lady can attract the light.

Bridgerton Season 3 will primarily follow the relationship between Colin and Penelope, who after two seasons of pining will finally cross the line into something more than just friends. Complicating matters is Penelope's double life as gossip columnist Lady Whistledown. In addition to Coughlan, Newton, and Jesse, Season 3 will see the return of Adjoa Andoh, Ruth Gemmell, Claudia Jesse, Luke Thompson, Polly Walker, and Phoebe Dynevor. Also returning are Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley, much to the delight of Kanthony fans everywhere. Joining the cast are Daniel Francis, Sam Phillips and James Phoon, who play three new gentleman, as well as Hannah Dodd, taking over the role of Francesca Bridgerton from Ruby Stokes.

Bridgerton Season 3 is in production now. You can check out the full video, including Newton and Jesse's paintings, and Lady Whistledown's column, below: