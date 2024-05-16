Editor's note: The below recap contains spoilers for Bridgerton Season 3, Episode 2.

With things off to a roaring start for the London season — and for Bridgerton Season 3 — Episode 2, "How Bright the Moon," is where the real fun begins. Will Francesca (Hannah Dodd) find love, or at least a satisfactory match? Will Benedict (Luke Thompson) find his purpose? Just what is going on with Eloise's (Claudia Jessie) new friendship? Most importantly, do Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) really think he can give her charm lessons without either of them catching feelings?

We're going to have to wait a bit longer for the answers to any of those questions, however, as the episode opens with Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) and Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) looking over a rather ostentatious display of diamond jewelry sent to the queen by "anxious mamas" eager to have her name their daughter the Diamond of the Season. Why they thought the Queen of England would be moved by a diamond necklace when she has countless jewels of her own is beyond me. The Queen tells Lady Danbury she's hardly taking Lady Whistledown's (voiced by Julie Andrews) comments seriously, insisting she isn't afraid to choose a Diamond this year, and declares she simply needs to see more from the girls, with Lady Danbury gently egging her on.

Queen Charlotte Is Up to Her Old Tricks in 'Bridgerton' Season 3, Episode 2

Charlotte ends by declaring that whoever she picks will make the best match of the season, if only to prove a point to Lady Whistledown, and what was frustrating in Season 2 becomes infuriating in Season 3. With powerhouses like Rosheuvel and Andoh in the cast, it's only right that the writers should try to find something for them to do to keep them around, but how many times do we have to watch them meddle with young people trying to find love in a world that doesn't necessarily encourage it? The only reason Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Edwina (Charithra Chandan) even made it down the aisle, while Kate (Simone Ashley) suffered on the sidelines, is because of how much the two of them were pushed and pressured by the Queen.

Seeing it brought back this season is even more frustrating in light of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, where audiences saw Lady Danbury (Arsema Thomas) forcibly married to a man she didn't care for in the slightest, as well as Charlotte (India Amarteifio) married to King George (Corey Mylchreest), a man who loved her so much, he was willing to endure horrific things because he thought it would make her happy. In light of both of those circumstances, it's impossible to see why the two of them would so consistently conspire to ensure that the Diamond marries advantageously and not for love. If anything, being chosen as the Queen's Diamond is starting to feel more like a curse than a blessing.

Speaking of blessings that may turn out to be a curse, Will (Martins Imhangbe) and Alice Mondrich (Emma Naomi), along with their children, get a tour of their new home. The pair is already uncertain enough about the sudden change in social standing, and are then thrown for an absolute loop when the housekeeper reveals they're expected to keep separate bedrooms, a fact which has them feeling pretty lonely and miserable amid their luxurious new trappings. While Penelope is still basking in the high of her new wardrobe and headed to Rotten Row to show it off, her mother Portia (Polly Walker) continues to stress over the matter of the Featherington estate being entailed away to someone else, an anxiety made worse by news of the Mondriches' elevation. Mrs. Varley (Lorraine Ashbourne) tries to tell her not to worry, and that one of the girls will have a son soon, but Prudence (Bessie Carter) and Phillipa (Harriet Cains) hardly inspire her confidence.

Penelope Gets Charm Lessons From Colin in 'Bridgerton' Season 3, Episode 2

Also out for a stroll on Rotten Row are Benedict, Colin, and Eloise. Like the rest of us, Benedict cannot for the life of him figure out why Eloise has suddenly started dressing differently and hanging out with Cressida, yet is still proudly waving her "not like other girls" banner. To her credit, I suppose, Eloise doesn't really have an answer for that and tries to deflect the line of questioning to Colin, only for him to slip away and stroll with Penelope instead. After Penelope assures Colin she still wants his help after what Lady Whistledown said, he tells her he needs to see what she's working with, and takes her over to talk with a group of gentlemen. Unfortunately for both Penelope and Colin, it becomes immediately clear that Penelope is only flirty and charming when she's not actually trying to be (girl, same).

Lady Danbury comes to visit Violet (Ruth Gemmell) for tea to discuss the eligible bachelors in town that might interest Francesca. So much for Violet not meddling. Francesca simply sits there listening, making the same face I do when the aunties suggest I give Mr. So-and-so's son a chance even though he's half my size and twice my age. Lady Danbury also tells them that the Queen is still seeking the season's Diamond, a prospect which excites Violet even though last year's Diamond selection nearly drove her eldest child to a life of misery. Francesca, however, doesn't seem keen on this at all. Back at the Featheringtons, Prudence and Phillipa are well into making all the necessary preparations to become the new Lady of the house — all the preparations, that is, except the actual act of making a baby. When Portia tries to ask how that particular assignment is going, neither has a good answer for her, so she tells the two of them to increase the number of times they're... familiar with their respective husbands.

Also having a familiar encounter of his own is Colin, who pries himself away long enough to meet Penelope in the market and continue her lessons. He tells her what the audience already knows: that she is very charming when she's not trying to be, and reminds her of the day they first met, a memory straight out of the book Romancing Mr. Bridgerton. He suggests that she was so easily able to tease him when he fell off his horse all those years ago because they were children at the time, and there was no self-consciousness. Oh, Colin, you really are more clueless than Cher Horowitz.

Penelope counters by telling him that although there may not have been any pressure from the ton at large at the time, there certainly is now, to which Colin replies that they simply need to stop caring what the ton thinks and be themselves. If I didn't know better, I'd think this man had no sisters at all. He can stand there and celebrate the freedom he found on his gap year abroad, without cluing into the fact that there's a reason Penelope's maid is following them so closely, that reason being Pen's reputation in the eyes of others. He asks her then why she even wants a husband, and her answer isn't all that dissimilar from Francesca's: she wants freedom, and to feel a sense of comfort in the world. Latching on to the idea of comfort, he asks her where she feels most comfortable already, thinking that might help her most be herself. She says it used to be Sunday tea at his house, with the wordless concession that she no longer goes because of her falling out with Eloise. He apologizes for their falling out, but the moment is already over, and Penelope leaves with her maid.

'Bridgerton' Season 3, Episode 2 Gives Us An Iconic Moment From the Book

Embracing her new role in society, Alice heads to Madame Delacroix's (Kathryn Drysdale) shop to have all the late Lady Kent's dresses altered, though the modiste suggests she opt for something newer and grand instead, which Alice appears to at least consider. Also at the shop are Eloise and Francesca, accompanied by their mother. Violet is determined to have dresses made to catch the Queen's attention, as if either of them wearing the same shade of blue they always do is going to stand out in any way. While Eloise is still determined to hold off suitors and is grateful to Francesca for absorbing most of Violet's attention, Francesca tells her sister she just wants to marry and get it over with before the Queen becomes too invested. Eloise then decides to spread the word of the queen's renewed interest to all the young ladies.

In the meantime, Penelope nervously meets Colin at Bridgerton House at his request, where he tells her they'll be staying in for her next lesson, since she's so comfortable there — I guess he missed the part where she said that only used to be the case. He sets the stage for her, telling her to pretend the empty drawing room is a ball instead, and to pretend he's a dashing suitor for her to flirt with. She explains that the truth of what she wants to say often gets lost in the moment when weighed against what's proper, and he tells her to forget that and just say what she feels. What follows, then, is such a devastatingly honest and tender compliment, that from this point forward any failure of Colin's to realize how she feels about him is no one's fault but his own. The moment ends quickly, however, when they hear that Eloise and Francesca have returned home early.

Colin ushers Penelope out of the room and into the study, where he says he'll come find her. While waiting, Penelope finds the things Colin has carelessly left around, including his somewhat salacious travel writings. She can't help but pick it up and read it — see, this is why I close my laptop if I leave the smutty fanfic draft open — when Colin finally joins her. He's rightly upset she continued to read it even after it became clear it was private, and tries to close the journal, accidentally knocking over a lamp in the process. Episode 2 is just giving us book scene after book scene, as Penelope tenderly helps him clean the cut on his palm, and the two share a look that lasts just a beat too long, sending Penelope scrambling out the door, but not before she and Eloise catch sight of each other across the hall.

Colin and Eloise head out to the evening's festivities together, with Eloise decidedly frosty towards her brother in the aftermath of seeing Penelope in the house. Colin dances around the discomfort, saying he doesn't know how to act when he doesn't even know what happened — and it never occurred to him to outright ask, I guess. Eloise tells Colin she doesn't mind if they stay friends, but that she doesn't want them to hang out at the house. How Colin can still buy the "we grew apart" excuse when Eloise keeps asking follow-up questions and expressing vague interest in Penelope's well-being remains a mystery. He tells Eloise that Pen is looking for a husband this year, and Eloise is briefly alarmed at the idea that her former friend might be trying to marry Colin. Colin assures her that's not the case, and that he's just helping her, but they're keeping it discrete because they know what it would look like if anyone found out. Their idea of discretion must be very different from mine, as the pair aren't exactly subtle, especially with the eye of every eligible woman firmly set on Colin.

Penelope and Francesca Look for Husbands in 'Bridgerton' Season 3, Episode 2

At the ball, the young ladies all vie for the Queen's attention, though Francesca begs off greeting her right away by asking Violet to introduce her to some of the eligible suitors Lady Danbury mentioned instead. Violet agrees after encouraging Eloise to at least try and find a few friends who aren't Cressida (Jessica Madsen), even if she isn't actively looking for a suitor of her own. Penelope finds Colin and apologizes for reading his journal, but adds that she'd like to read more as she enjoyed what parts she did read. Colin says he'll consider it on the condition she speaks to a lord that evening. Her attempt goes wildly south when an attempt at a flirtatious comment has disastrous unintended consequences.

While she and Colin laugh it off, Eloise and Cressida catch sight of them from across the ballroom, and Eloise reveals to Cressida that Colin is helping Penelope find a bride. Cressida is delighted by the scandal, but Eloise seems more sad that she and Pen won't grow up to be spinsters together like they'd planned. Cressida suggests that if Penelope has moved on from the friendship, then Eloise ought to as well, and Eloise agrees, for some reason taking friendship advice from someone who, by her own admission, doesn't have any other friends.

The Mondriches arrive at the ball, with Alice sporting one of the old dresses altered into a modern style, and a gorgeous necklace to go with it, and Benedict (Lule Thompson) welcomes them in, using the opportunity to keep himself away from the eligible young ladies trying to catch his eye, particularly the one he was just dancing with. Will asks him how he and Alice are expected to adhere to all the rules of society if even someone like Benedict, who was born into it, struggles. Benedict assures him that the rules really only exist for the young and unmarried, those still engaged in the marriage mart. For the married, those rules simply no longer exist. Finally, someone who understands why Penelope and Francesca both want to marry as expeditiously as possible.

But while Penelope at least has someone willing to listen to and help her, Francesca is at the mercy of a system that doesn't really understand her. Violet brings over a suitor who plays the cello, hoping he and Francesca will bond over music. It seems to be going well at first, as Francesca shares her favorite pieces of music. But like every man on Bumble who ever took an innocuous comment about a woman's interests and tried to immediately parlay it into innuendo, the lord does exactly that, offering a sensual opinion on the music that Francesca either does not share or does not wish to share with him.

Though it isn't stated outright, at least not at this point in the series, it's interesting to consider Francesca through an acespec lens, particularly a demisexual lens — in simplified terms, a person who doesn't feel a sexual attraction without an emotional connection first (and no, everyone is not just "like that"). She's not unaware of when people are flirting with her, especially when it is done so overtly, but she never seems inclined to flirt back. She seems like she would much prefer to engage them in conversation about shared interests to spark up a friendship and go from there, but is hard-pressed to find a man to go along with it when she's seen as a prize and a commodity and little else. A Regency-era romantic television series might seem like a funny venue for it, and maybe I'm projecting a little, but so far Francesca's subplot has been an unintentionally apt parallel to the demisexual experience in modern-era dating.

The lord does not take kindly to having his way-too-fast attempt at flirtatious conversation shut down, and excuses himself quickly while Violet and Lady Danbury watch from the sidelines. Violet worries that without at least a little push, Francesca will settle for the first man who asks — unlikely, if that last conversation was any indication — and she does want her to at least try and step out of her comfort zone to find someone truly good for her. Lady Danbury, always with a trick up her sleeve, ushers Francesca away.

Portia finds Prudence and Phillipa standing by the dessert table without their husbands, and demands to know why they aren't at least spending time with them now to "set the mood" for later. Phillipa loudly declares that she and Albion (Lorn Macdonald) "lay together" before the party, and married or not, that is certainly not the kind of thing to announce so loudly in public. Portia pulls the two aside and into a quiet room to get the particulars of their baby-making efforts. Prudence says she and Harry (James Phoon) started, but ends by admitting that she doesn't particularly enjoy sex. Portia tries to explain the "subtleties" of female pleasure, and if you're thinking it's way too late for her to start having this conversation, you would be right, as Phillipa quickly reveals she and Albion haven't ever actually had sex — not that she realized that until just now.

I get that Regency mamas didn't tell their daughters about sex before they were married, but surely this is what wedding day conversations were for? Apparently not in the Featherington household. At least Phillipa and Albion take to it right away — once she learns what is supposed to go where — but it's heartbreaking to see Prudence not get any sort of reassurance, or indeed advice, from her mother on how to make the experience more enjoyable. She doesn't communicate with her husband, and if this way-overdue sex ed talk is any indication, she probably doesn't know that that's even something she can do. Prudence doesn't know how to advocate for herself or her desires. She doesn't even seem that interested in her husband really, but at the very least he seems interested enough in her that he'd likely go along with anything she wanted to try to make it more fun. The tone of Prudence's "loveless marriage" subplot feels a little jarring, as it's not supposed to be outright heartbreaking like Lady Danbury's was in Queen Charlotte, but then what is it? I hope the intention wasn't to play it for laughs, or to give Prudence a sort of comeuppance, because I don't care what sort of horrible sister you are, painful sex with no way to advocate for otherwise is not "comeuppance."

Lady Danbury reappears and mysteriously leads the Queen away as well in order to have her "accidentally" overhear Francesca playing the piano in a back room. The Queen calls her "sparkling," hinting that Francesca is her choice for the season, and Francesca rightly looks upset by this, knowing the added pressure it will put on her. Pleased with herself, Lady Danbury heads home and receives a letter telling her someone is coming to visit, but if the look on her face is any indication, she's not pleased about it.

Penelope and Colin Start a Scandal in 'Bridgerton' Season 3 Episode 2

Eloise excuses herself in short order to go find some chocolate. One of the young ladies asks if anyone has good gossip, and Cressida also excuses herself, which is commendable, I suppose, though the following scene would have carried a touch more tension if we hadn't actually seen her leave. Penelope makes conversation with a young Lord, and the two bond enough over their enjoyment of Lady Whistledown that he asks to come call on her the next day. Penelope is positively beaming, and Colin claims to be happy for her (though he sounds a bit jealous, if you ask me), but her good mood comes immediately crashing down when she overhears people whispering about her. Specifically, about how Colin is helping her this season.

Because the ton will, of course, scorn Penelope for the plan while praising Colin for it in the same breath, it all becomes too much, and Pen leaves in a flurry of barely restrained tears. Eloise tries to follow her, but is caught by Colin, and forced to admit that she did tell Cressida what the two of them were up to. Colin finally asks what it is Penelope could have possibly done to Eloise, but doesn't stick around to hear the answer, chasing after Penelope instead. At least it wasn't a terrible night for absolutely everyone, as Will is emboldened by Benedict's assertion that the rules don't necessarily apply to the married, and he and Alice get to share a bedroom again. Alice confesses she's nervous that their new advantages will be taken away, and that they've done nothing to deserve it. Will points out that none of the nobility earned their advantages either, so they might as well enjoy it. It's so lovely to consistently see one stable, happy couple amid all this drama, one that actually loves each other, and communicates.

At home, Penelope writes her latest column, putting herself on blast for the plan with Colin, if only to make it not seem suspicious. The next morning, Eloise confronts Cressida, calling her cruel for spreading the secret she told her. Cressida replies that she didn't say anything, but that Eloise had been loud enough that the other young ladies overheard them, and that maybe Eloise should think twice before calling other people cruel, since she apparently can't decide whether or not to gossip about Penelope. I hate that it came from Cressida, but finally, someone had to tell Eloise how inconsistent she's being. Grief over a friendship breakup is just as painful as a romantic one, but for someone who prides herself on being so smart and being able to see how society works, Eloise has yet to stop and consider why Penelope must have done what she did last season. Hopefully, Penelope writing nasty things about herself this time prompts Eloise to actually think it through for a second.

And speaking of Penelope, Portia finds her sulking in her room and is horrified to learn the stuff reported in Whistledown is true. Where Violet is trying to push Francesca to marry someone for somehow both love and sufficiently high status, Portia scolds her daughter for not being more "realistic" about her chances. That is to say, she doesn't think Penelope is capable of finding any husband at all in her third year out. This is, again, something that probably would have made more sense if Penelope was 28 years old, as she was in the book and not all of 20 at most. Then again, Portia seems to lack the self-awareness to realize that Penelope's over-the-top wardrobe in her last two seasons probably did more harm than good. She tries to console Penelope in her own way, telling her it's not so bad being unmarried — forgetting, obviously, that an unmarried widow has a lot more leeway in society than an unmarried spinster.

Penelope stays where she is for the rest of the day, and doesn't move until Colin stops by for a late-night visit. She heads out to the garden to speak with him. He apologizes to her for what Whistledown said, but she brushes it off, saying it would have been suspicious for Whistledown to not say anything — which is in itself a suspicious thing to say. Penelope berates herself for the scheme, and Colin is sympathetic enough that she decides to shoot her shot. Realizing she's probably ruined past hope of finding a proper husband, Penelope asks Colin to kiss her. She quickly adds that it wouldn't mean anything, and she wouldn't hold him to anything as a result, but confesses she would just like to be kissed at least once. Colin obliges and the two share a quick kiss, one that quickly turns much more passionate and leaves them both reeling. Penelope gathers herself quickly, thanks him, and rushes back inside, leaving Colin alone to ponder his real-time italicized "oh" moment.

Bridgerton In Bridgerton Season 3 Episode 2, Penelope and Colin go from being strictly friends to something a little more complicated. 7 10 Pros The episode pulls from some of the book's most beloved moments.

Colin and Penelope finally, FINALLY kiss.

Francesca's subplot is by far the most interesting, setting up a great arc for her character. Cons The meddling from the older adults is frustrating, especially after the events of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

The first four episodes of Bridgerton Season 3 are streaming on Netflix now.

