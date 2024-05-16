Editor's note: The below recap contains spoilers for Bridgerton Season 3, Episode 3.

The Big Picture Colin and Penelope share a life-changing kiss, leading to mixed feelings and awkwardness.

Penelope competes for Lord Debling's attention with Cressida, causing tension and jealousy.

Episode 3 explores romantic entanglements, friendship, and societal expectations.

Talk about a life-changing kiss. Now that Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) have finally kissed, what does this mean for their little plan where Colin plans to help her find a husband in a man who is decidedly not him? Bridgerton Season 3, Episode 3, "Forces of Nature," dedicates itself to answering that age-old romance question: is it possible to kiss once just to get it out of your system? The answer is obviously always no, but the fun of a romance journey always comes in the "how" and not the "what," so let's dive in.

We open with a scene that is straight out of a romance novel, and that's saying something for a series that is, itself, based on a series of romance novels. The torchlight is burning, the flowers are blooming, the fog is... fogging, and most importantly the bosoms are heaving. Penelope waits once again by the garden door as Colin arrives, looking every bit like Matthew McFayden's Mr. Darcy walking across that field. He's a barely coherent mess. He can't eat or sleep or think, all because of their kiss. Penelope breathlessly confesses that she feels the same, and the two kiss again, passionately. But the music is too tender, the focus too soft and dreamlike, and sure enough, moments later, Colin sits bolt upright in bed, looking sweaty and, more importantly, looking a bit surprised.

Francesca Discovers the Curse of Being the Diamond of the Season

Down in the drawing room, the rest of the family are gathered. Violet (Ruth Gemmell) is still in a tizzy over Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) choosing Francesca (Hannah Dodd) as the Diamond, and wants to hear, yet again, how it all went down. She's evidently asked so many times that Eloise (Claudia Jesse) is sick of hearing it. Francesca doesn't seem excited at all at the prospect, and I marvel at Violet's ability to not pick up on her facial expression at all. This turn of events is important, Violet reminds her, as it means Francesca will have her pick of suitors, and let's just go ahead and put a pin in that particular phrasing for now. Colin finally joins them and all it takes is a casual comment from Benedict (Luke Thompson) about how he slept in for Colin to get very insistent that he had a peaceful, dreamless sleep. Hyacinth (Florence Hunt) comments that Colin is such a wonderful friend to Penelope for trying to help her like he did, and at that moment Colin is the very picture of a man who can't remember what the word "friend" means in a Penelope context.

At the Palace, Queen Charlotte and Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) are engaged in finding a husband for Francesca — how lovely that they didn't feel the need to consult with her at all — using little trading cards of all the eligible bachelors. It's one thing for Charlotte to want to pick out someone suitably wealthy and advantageous for Francesca, if only to win the war against Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews), but I expected better of Lady Danbury, who is a friend of the Bridgerton family and who must remember how their machinations nearly condemned Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate (Simone Ashley) to a lifetime spent miserably apart. Lady Danbury's heart isn't really in it, though, as she tells the Queen she has an unwanted visitor coming.

Meanwhile, Penelope joins Portia (Polly Walker), Prudence (Bessie Carter), and Phillipa (Harriet Cains) for tea, just in time to learn that Phillipa might now know what sex is, but she hasn't quite put together that "being with child" means the child is quite literally growing inside your body. Mama Featherington, I know these conversations are awkward in a period where any discussion of the human body is shameful, but this is getting out of hand. Fortunately, Penelope doesn't have to stay and listen to this for long, as she has a visitor. Eloise waits for Penelope down in the front hall and the two have a cryptic conversation about how hard it is to appear publicly after Lady Whistledown has written something nasty about them. Eloise says that what Penelope wrote about herself in the column was unnecessarily harsh, and promises she didn't intend to spread the rumor, but doesn't appear willing to patch things up beyond a wish that Penelope finds whatever it is she's looking for.

Colin and Penelope meet up on Rotten Row and to say this first conversation since The Kiss is awkward would be a tremendous understatement. Penelope says they should probably not continue their lessons, and Colin agrees, though he wants to make sure that this isn't because of the kiss. Penelope promises it isn't and the two of them apologize more than a Canadian trying to win a stereotype contest. Pen goes one step further and suggests they fully keep their distance, at least while she commits herself to salvaging her reputation and finding a husband, and Colin agrees again, but is left reeling as that dream is still very much on his mind.

Penelope and Cressida Compete for the Same Man in 'Bridgerton' Season 3, Episode 3

At that evening's gathering, the mamas of the ton consider Lord Debling (Sam Phillips), one of the season's most eligible matches, and the same man whom Penelope shared an amicable conversation with at the first ball of the season. Eligible he may be, but he's seen as something of a social oddity. They don't mind that he's committed to nature and the environment, but the fact that he's — gasp — a vegetarian is beyond the pale. Lady Cowper (Joana Bobin) pushes Cressida (Jessica Madsen) in his direction, telling her she must find a husband this season, or else one will be found for her. Heinous mean girl personality aside, I cannot help but think it would be easier for someone as pretty as Cressida to find a husband if she wasn't constantly dressed more ostentatiously than all her peers. In Season 1, her elaborate dress seemed to indicate that she was better off than the other girls, but now she just looks uncomfortable and out of touch.

The Featheringtons arrive, and Portia is disappointed that Penelope will be so visible so soon after the scandal. But no sooner do they arrive, than the Bridgertons arrive also, and Penelope sequesters herself in the corner of the room. Benedict also vanishes from the eager eyes of the matchmaking mamas, leaving only Colin and Eloise, who spy Pen in her hiding place. Eloise starts to say she spoke with Penelope and Colin immediately wants the details, as he apparently thinks they've gotten over their nearly year-long spat in order to gossip about kissing boys. Sir, if you don't get less jumpy immediately, people are going to start asking questions. When he realizes what they actually talked about, he disappears into the crowd.

Also arriving at the party are Violet and Lady Danbury, with Francesca sandwiched between them. The pair of them talk over Francesca about all the suitors who have come to visit, once again completely missing her miserable indifference. Lady Danbury hints that the Queen will introduce Francesca to the highest-ranking Lord available, and Violet promises her daughter that she won't have to marry the man if she doesn't want to, just as Daphne didn't. Put a pin in this one too. Francesca simply says she'll likely marry whoever the Queen introduces her to, and Violet doesn't like that her daughter is trying to take the easy way out of the marriage mart.

Will (Martins Imhangbe) and Alice (Emma Naomi) arrive as well, with Alice looking far more stylish in a new gown. Lady Cowper takes notice, and I hope she's taking notes for her daughters' sake about the power of a flattering cut over expensive, excessive fabric. The two of them find Colin, who is watching Penelope across the room after she was rudely shut down by a couple of lords she attempted to speak with. Alice tells him that, unlike the rest of the ton, she finds their arrangement considerate rather than scandalous, and commends Colin for helping out a friend, a sentiment shared by Will. While Colin appreciates the thought, what he does not seem to appreciate is their implication that Penelope will find a husband in no time. Jealous, are we, Mr. Bridgerton?

Penelope is joined in her hiding place by Lord Debling, and the two once again strike up a natural, flowing conversation. She's surprised he's even willing to talk to her, and more that he has no idea why everyone else is avoiding her, until he admits he doesn't read Whistledown's column. When she catches him up on the scandal, he also doesn't see it as scandalous, but instead commendable that she would be willing to take a risk no one else would be willing to take, following that up by saying he finds her honesty refreshing. Normally, I don't believe a man when he says that, but to his credit, Lord Debling seems to actually mean it.

Cressida, apparently, has decided to completely disregard this as an act of pity, as the next day she happily declares to Eloise that she's decided she wants to marry Lord Debling, despite sharing only one stilted conversation with him, and having absolutely nothing in common. She tells Eloise that she doesn't have a supportive home, and sees marriage as her only way of ever having that, and I cannot believe this show is trying to, and succeeding in, making me feel sorry for Cressida Cowper.

A Hot Air Balloon Causes Some Drama in 'Bridgerton' Season 3, Episode 3

Portia and Varley (Lorraine Ashbourne) give Prudence and Phillipa a concoction that is supposed to ensure they have sons, but doesn't do much beyond making the two of them sick, and you cannot convince me this isn't an elaborate prank on Varley's part. Once the two are feeling better, the family heads to the park, where an elaborate fair has been set up around a hot air balloon demonstration. Prudence's husband Harry (James Phoon) makes suggestive comments about the size of the balloon, comments which make Prudence laugh. With that, I guess we have resolved all the awkwardness Prudence felt in bed, and the discomfort she felt during sex, which again begs the question of why the scene in the last episode was necessary to begin with.

Colin catches up with Penelope, and she happily tells him that Lord Debling seems interested in her. Colin isn't fully listening to her, as he's a little preoccupied watching her clean sugar off her mouth, and I'm not sure there's enough blood left in his brain to fully understand what she's saying. But while Penelope gushes about Lord Debling, the man himself is outside in conversation with Cressida and Eloise. Cressida, in particular, has prepared to talk about the bird that Lord Debling has made his life's work, so naturally, the conversation veers towards the hot air balloon instead, and by extension his travels to remote corners of the globe. He admits to the ladies that he doesn't get along with his family, and so instead prefers to travel far away, and Cressida empathizes with the feeling.

Penelope joins the three of them after Debling pulls her into the conversation, and Cressida moves at once to steer the conversation back towards herself and Debling by bringing up the bird he is studying. Penelope realizes at once that Eloise helped Cressida prepare for the conversation, and Eloise looks like she wants the ground to open up at once and swallow her. Though Colin declares to some friends later that he's done with being a "marriage whisperer," he might have spoken too soon, as all of Pen's natural charm fades away the second she tries to compete with Cressida for Debling's attention, bringing all the awkwardness right to the surface.

Benedict once again flees from a mama and her daughter and bolts into one of the tents, this one home to Lord Hawkins (Deepak Verma) the scientist who designed the balloon, who is currently in the middle of a lecture on the subject. Benedict tries to make a sly comment to his neighbor about all the matchmaking mamas but is startled to find himself standing next to a lady (Hannah New), who is the only one actually interested in hearing the content of the lecture, rather than trying to disprove it at every turn. Impressed by her forceful defense of science, Benedict immediately turns on his flirty setting.

Meanwhile, outside, Francesca gets her wish as Queen Charlotte introduces her to Lord Samadani (David Mumeni), a marquess who came to town specifically to meet her. Violet and Lady Danbury observe the two being polite and friendly to each other, and decide immediately that this is the first spark of true love, once again completely disregarding the lack of a genuine smile on Francesca's face.

Eloise is still stuck between Penelope and Cressida's attempts to engage Lord Debling in conversation — one attempt going much better than the other — when the wind picks up and sends the hot air balloon rocking in place and pulling at its tether. Prudence and Harry sneak off for a make-out session, and accidentally knock the hot air balloon completely loose. The men all spring into action, Colin with his coat gone and sleeves rolled up to maximum romance-hero effect. While he manages to stop it from flying away or hurting anyone, Penelope trips in an attempt to escape, and Lord Debling shields her body with his. Colin looks put out that Penelope is with Debling, and Cressida looks outright murderous. She fakes an ankle injury to draw Debling's attention back in her direction, and it actually works for her.

The Bridgerton Ladies Are Swept Off Their Feet in Season 3, Episode 3

Lord Hawkins hosts a ball that night to celebrate the achievement. Violet watches her four adult children walk in together, and in her distraction drops a glove, one that is picked up and returned by a handsome stranger (Daniel Francis). But while she looks on proudly, Cressida is needled by her own mother, who insists she dance with Debling as the situation at home is becoming more dire, with Cressida's father halving their allowance. She tells Cressida she might have to — horror of horrors — become an outfit repeater this season, and while I know I keep harping on this poor girl's clothing, surely Lady Cowper realizes the dresses would cost half as much if they didn't use so much frivolous fabric.

Francesca once again makes conversation with Lord Samadani, who tells her that he also has seven siblings. But where Francesca says she finds having such a large family to be both crowded and lonely, Lord Samadani says he loves it, and in fact wants eight children of his own, an easy enough statement to make when you're not the one physically having them. Francesca is as horrified as one can politely be and excuses herself. Violet notices she's gone, and tries to find her, but instead runs into the handsome stranger from outside. Lady Danbury finds them, and Violet quickly learns this man is her brother, Marcus, the unwanted guest Lady Danbury mentioned earlier. Violet is stunned to say the least, especially since it seemed like she found Marcus rather charming, but Lady Danbury doesn't look pleased at this turn of events.

Distraught, Francesca steps outside to collect herself. Easy as it might have been to marry Lord Samadani, she's likely now realizing that marriage won't be entirely as peaceful as she'd hoped, as there is still the expectation to have children, and she probably won't have much say in how many. She's quickly joined in her reflections by a new man (Victor Alli), who understands her need for quiet as he is in need of some as well, and suggests the two of them simply stay in silence together. And now, at long, long last, we get our first real smile out of Francesca. Benedict runs into the mystery woman from the science tent, and she introduces herself as Lady Tilly Arnold, telling him she is a widow and not looking for a husband. But while neither of them are married, they certainly are inclined to dance.

At his gentleman's club, Will expresses excitement about the upcoming hunt he has been invited to but receives a harsh reminder from one of the lords that he cannot both be a part of society and also continue to be a working man. After all, it's unseemly for a person to live off of money they earn themselves instead of idly collecting money from the work of others. Though Will and Alice were enjoying the freedom to do as they like without adhering to all the rules, as Benedict told them they could, he's finally run up against a rule he can't break.

Back at the ball, Colin is surrounded by young ladies applauding his bravery with the balloon, while Penelope watches. Resolved to still keep her distance, Penelope finds Debling and sets the record straight about her earlier behavior, explaining that she doesn't like the outdoors as much as she implied earlier, and shares her true interests. Debling tells her this is all he wants in a partner, someone who is not afraid to embrace their own interests as he does his own. Cressida spies Debling giving Penelope the drink he intended for her, and actually looks genuinely upset by it.

Violet finds Colin in her hunt for Francesca, and he asks her what it is she wants for Francesca in a marriage. She tells him it's the same thing she wanted for herself, and for her now-married children: passion, excitement, thrills. When Colin asks why she didn't include friendship on that list, she replies that that is also important, but it is much rarer to find. He asks her how she and his father knew that their friendship had grown into love, and Violet tells him it took his father having courage to ask. She catches him looking at Penelope but goes along with the lie that he was asking for Francesca and not himself. He finds Pen and looks like he is about to ask her right then until Debling arrives to claim Pen for a dance. As he watches them dance, it's abundantly clear that while Colin may not have had the courage to ask Penelope how she feels about him, he knows damn well how he feels about her. And it's not just friendship anymore.

Bridgerton Colin catches feelings just as Penelope decides to move on, cranking the pining level up to 10 in Bridgerton Season 3 Episode 3. 7 10 Pros Pining, so much pining from Colin Bridgerton.

Penelope takes her future into her own hands.

Francesca finally meets someone that makes her smile. Cons Are we supposed to feel bad for Cressida after two seasons of heinous mean girl behavior?

The first four episodes of Bridgerton Season 3 are streaming on Netflix now.

