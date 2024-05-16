Editor's note: The below recap contains spoilers for Bridgerton Season 3, Episode 4.

As predicted, Colin's (Luke Newton) efforts to help Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) find a husband have left him catching feelings, and her trying to deny her own. Now as we head into Bridgerton Season 3 Episode 4, "Old Friends," we'll get a sense of just how this will alter their friendship as Penelope begins to seriously consider Lord Debling (Sam Phillips). But Colin isn't the only Bridgerton in turmoil, as Benedict (Luke Thompson) starts an affair with Tilly Arnold (Hannah New), Eloise (Claudia Jessie) is caught between an old friendship and a new one, and Francesca (Hannah Dodd) just wants to court someone on her own terms. There's so much to get through before the series goes on a one-month hiatus, so let's dive in.

Penelope's Mom Decides To Help in 'Bridgerton' Season 3, Episode 4

In case anyone was worried that Debling would go back to Cressida (Jessica Madsen) after sharing a dance with Penelope in the last episode, their worries were for naught. The episode opens with Portia (Polly Walker), Prudence (Bessie Carter), and Phillipa (Harriet Cains) spying on Penelope in the drawing room as Debling has come to call, bringing Pen a plant so that she can keep a bit of nature indoors, where she prefers to be. Portia decides the only way this was even possible was with Colin's help, and that in his absence she'll have to pick up the slack and help Penelope land her lord. Of course, knowing Portia's particular brand of maternal encouragement, this is absolutely going to do more harm than good.

Portia proves this to be true almost immediately, as she strides into the room, and feels the best way to encourage her daughter's suitor is to... insult said daughter right in front of him. True, I don't feel it's an insult to say someone likes to sit in the window and read, but Portia's tone firmly indicates she believes it to be so. Debling tries to salvage the situation, asking Pen why she likes to sit there of all places, and she very nearly admits it's because the window looks out across the square — specifically at Bridgerton House — but she recovers smoothly.

Across the square at Bridgerton House, Violet (Ruth Gemmell) finds Colin in the study to ask him if he'll join them when Marquess Samadani (David Mumeni) comes to call on Francesca. The question is more a pretense, covering up her actual question, which is to ask what exactly he meant by asking her if friendship could blossom into love. She rightly suspects he wasn't just asking about Francesca, but he brushes her off and, resigned, Violet decides to leave it there. But like all those pins we put in Violet's comments last time, let's go ahead and put a pin in this one too.

At Lady Danbury's (Adjoa Andoh), she is having lunch with her brother Marcus (Daniel Francis), and finally reaches her breaking point, demanding to know why he's come to town. He tells her his country estate is a lonely place, and he's come looking for both society, and to meet more ladies. Lady Danbury tells him she's too busy to spend time with him, but that he's welcome to meet as many ladies as he likes. If the last episode is any indication, there's one lady he has his eye on, and I suspect Lady Danbury won't like that one bit.

Francesca Meets John Stirling in 'Bridgerton' Season 3, Episode 4

Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) is pleased to see her preferred match for Francesca is reported on so favorably in Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews), and tells Brimsley (Hugh Sachs) to organize a party to celebrate. But how is that match going, really? The Bridgertons prepare to welcome Lord Samadani by preparing his favorite dessert should he come to call. Francesca says he might not even want to come, and after his "I want to have eight children" pronouncement, she's probably hoping he'll stay away. But the footman comes in to announce a visitor, and Francesca lights up like a Christmas tree when she sees who it is: not Lord Samadani after all, but her mystery man (Victor Alli) from the other night. Hyacinth (Florence Hunt), who has never met either man, welcomes "Lord Samadani" to their home, until Violet steps in to correct her.

The man says he's there to call on one of her daughters. Eloise, who presumably also doesn't know this man, hides behind Gregory (Will Tilston) just in case. But he only has eyes for Francesca, as she only has eyes for him. He's delighted to learn her name, as the two didn't get as far as introductions the night they met — though he must have pieced together that she's a Bridgerton somehow — and introduces himself as John Stirling, Earl of Kilmartin. It was at this point book fans like myself threw their hands in the air and cheered, because John Stirling, Earl of Kilmartin, is the man who is going to be Francesca's husband.

Francesca leads him to the other side of the room for more privacy, and Violet is shocked to her very core. The two sit in friendly silence while the rest of the family looks on, baffled. Violet is annoyed he'd come calling without a formal introduction — because shoving your daughter towards someone she doesn't like, but has at least met formally, is infinitely preferable, apparently — but the family's contemplation of this strange new development comes to an end when the actual Lord Samadani arrives. John leaves, and Francesca watches him go, but Violet doesn't notice the longing in her daughter's eyes, as she's too busy keeping tabs on Mr. Samadani.

Though the Mondriches are an exemplary happy marriage, all is not well right now, as Will (Martins Imhangbe) tells Alice (Emma Naomi) that now three separate lords have told him to give up the ownership and operation of his gentleman's club. Will resents that he's expected to just give up something he's proud to have built, even though Alice reminds him that embracing all aspects of their new life was his idea. I understand the hesitation as, like Alice, there's probably a part of him that doesn't want to take all of this for granted, and it cannot be easy for a man so used to earning all he has to give it up. But to embrace their new life is to embrace it fully, and we can only hope he comes around.

Lord Debling Wants To Propose to Penelope, But Does Penelope Want Him To?

The Featheringtons head out on a tour of a private library, where much of the ton is also in attendance. Portia is furious to find Penelope reading — in a library? Ridiculous — instead of focusing all her attention on Lord Debling. Penelope counters that the book she was looking at is about the journey Debling intends to take, but Portia tells her that the best way to a man's heart is to let him mansplain things, lest he feel like less of a man. Debling, at least, quickly catches on that this "playing dumb" act is coming entirely from Portia. The Bridgertons arrive at the gathering with Lord Samadani, though Francesca seems more than a little distracted looking for someone else. Colin spies Penelope with Lord Debling as he goes to find his friends, and Eloise heads off to speak with Cressida, though she is also distracted by the Penelope/Debling situation. Without the prospect of Lord Debling, Cressida tells Eloise her father is now threatening to marry her to one of his own friends.

Now alone without Portia to meddle, Debling asks Penelope what sorts of books she enjoys. She tells him that while she enjoys everything, her favorites are love stories for everything that they represent. She looks embarrassed by it, but Debling assures her that he's just happy she has something she feels passionate about. A man who likes that a woman enjoys love stories? Who doesn't shame her for indulging in the unrealistic expectations of being treated like someone of value, and having a partner who appreciates her? If he wasn't about to take a long voyage north, and she wasn't hung up on someone else, I'd actually be rooting for these two. He asks if she's ever read a book where the husband is absent for long periods of time and the wife is content to tend the estate, gauging her feelings on the arrangement, and she replies that she thinks that could work if the wife had interests of her own as well. He follows up by asking how the man in this hypothetical book might go about proposing, and whether such a proposal would be welcome. Penelope glances over at Colin before giving a coy reply, but that seems to be enough for Debling.

The next day, Violet and Francesca are out for a walk, and Violet finally seems to clue into the fact that Francesca isn't really interested in Lord Samadani. She doesn't get the chance to fully articulate the thought, as Francesca spots Lord Kilmartin and bolts over to say hello. Violet picks up on Francesca's interest in him, even if she isn't sure what to make of it. John comments on the music being played by a nearby busker, and asks Francesca if she's enjoying it. Because she can't help but be honest about her passions, she critiques the style, which intrigues John, and he excuses himself. Francesca tells her mother, protesting a tad too much for someone who was just giggling so much, that no, she's not interested in John Stirling.

Eloise heads out to visit Cressida, who is sitting with only her mother in their austere drawing room during calling hour. Lady Cowper (Joana Bobin) seems annoyed that Eloise would stop by during the hour suitors are meant to come visit, but it's not as though there were anyone there anyway. Eloise has only come to check on Cressida after noticing that she wasn't herself the day before, and Cressida is surprised as she's never had a friend come over before. They really want us to feel bad for her, don't they? The reason for that becomes abundantly clear moments later when Cressida's father (Dominic Coleman) and mother return to kick Eloise out for being there during calling hour, and tell Cressida the two are not to be seen together anymore. I guess befriending one of the ton's most beloved families is harming Cressida's prospects?

Alice visits Will at the club and asks him if he's coming to dinner that night. He tells her that with two-thirds of the Lords no longer patrons at the club, money is too tight to hire outside help, and he needs to think of a way to entice them back in. I agree with Will that it is absolutely unfair that the Lords have all closed their accounts because they don't like that a fellow member of the ton is still working, but running yourself into the ground to stubbornly prove a point no one wants to hear isn't the solution either. Especially when there are likely perks to Will's new position that he hasn't considered yet. Alice decides to leave him to it, not voicing the solution they both know to be true, and leaving him to get there in his own time.

Colin Finally Makes Up His Mind About Penelope in 'Bridgerton' Season 3, Episode 4

One of the gentlemen still patronizing the club is Colin, who is swapping notes with his friends about their respective Grand Tours. Or rather, his friends exchange notes on the girls they hooked up with while Colin's mind is elsewhere. He's been so distracted with thoughts of Penelope that he couldn't even get into the mood at the brothel he normally frequents. His friends taunt him for not wanting to give details of his sexual escapades abroad, but Colin has finally had enough. Love and connection with another person are things that are supposed to hold great meaning, and Colin resents that the expectation for young men is to be so cavalier about it. It's not great that he only started seeing women as people once he fell for one himself, but better late than never, I suppose.

The next morning, Debling comes to the Featherington house to seek Portia's permission to propose, permission that she happily grants. She is over the moon, but Penelope looks hesitant, borderline overwhelmed. Portia lists off the many advantages Penelope will have in marrying Debling, but still Penelope cannot muster any excitement. The reason for this, Portia is horrified to learn, is that Penelope is still holding out for love. She tells her daughter that if she will not be smart about this, and choose security over a fantasy, that she will have to do it for her.

As the Bridgertons prepare to head out to the Queen's ball, Colin arrives downstairs still in last night's clothes and tells his mother he won't be joining them. Violet comforts the obviously distraught Colin, and tells him that he's always been one of the more sensitive Bridgertons, living to please others above himself — which might explain at least some of the distance from Penelope — and asks him to make sure his new, closed-off attitude doesn't become permanent. She adds that it's a shame he's going to miss the party, since Debling is expected to propose to Penelope that evening, likely because of the help Colin gave her. But if Violet expects this to be a comforting thought, she is terribly mistaken. Maybe she just wants to light a fire under him instead.

At the ball, the Queen arranges for a sensual dance performance, hoping to inspire Francesca and Lord Samadani, though the most Francesca can muster for him is a look of indifference. Everyone is enraptured by the performance, and the moment it's over, Debling approaches to ask Penelope for a dance later in the evening. Marcus finds Violet, and the two catch up as she watches Francesca dance with Lord Samadani. Violet is surprised to learn Marcus doesn't know much about what his sister is like when it comes to molding society to suit her, and he says they're only just now getting to know each other again. Violet tells him the current target of Lady Danbury's interest is Francesca, and finally says she's not sure Francesca feels anything for Samadani. Marcus tells her these things are sometimes a slow burn — I know you're flirting, but you're not helping, sir — as he did not marry for love, though he grew fond of his wife. Violet replies by telling him she had a love match, and Marus tells her he envies that, and is hoping to find that for himself still.

The Queen and Lady Danbury watch Francesca dance and are optimistic that it is going well. Lady Danbury has also brought Alice Mondrich with her, as she didn't want to come to the ball on her own without Will. She tells Lady Danbury that Will won't give up his bar, and is resisting their new life, but Lady Danbury warns her that the Queen won't like it if she finds out, and that Alice must find a way to convince him to give it up. What Lady Danbury doesn't like, however, is that her spot next to the Queen also gives her an excellent view of her brother flirting with her best friend. Marcus catches Lady Danbury leaving the party, and asks her if she wouldn't mind turning her meddling in his direction, but she tells him she's uninterested and leaves him standing there.

As for what the other Bridgertons are up to, Benedict and Tilly are still pretending they're not having an affair, even when their body language says otherwise. Cressida finds Eloise sitting alone on the edge of the dance floor, and Eloise tells her she heard what her father told her, and understands if she needs to keep her distance. Cressida declares she doesn't care what her father thinks and decides to hang around with Eloise anyway. Back at Bridgerton House, Colin sits alone in his study, but doesn't remain for long, as memories of his time with Penelope are enough to finally light that fire, and get him out of the house.

John catches up to Francesca on the dance floor after her dance with Lord Samadani, and she tells him she doesn't feel like talking. He tries to tease her about how much the two enjoy sitting in silence, but when that joke is poorly received, he apologizes for rushing off so abruptly when they met the other day. He explains that he only left in order to commission her sheet music of the song they heard the fiddler playing, written to her preferred specifications. Lord Samadani returns with lemonade for Francesca, but the gift from John is enough to fully reignite her interest, and she tells Violet she no longer wants to stay at the ball. Violet agrees, but Queen Charlotte is annoyed that Francesca is interested in someone other than the one who she picked out for her. Someone please get this poor woman another hobby.

With Phillipa and Albion (Lorn Macdonald) in the early days of expecting a baby, the race is on for Prudence and Harry (James Phoon) to catch up. Luckily it looks like they don't have all that much catching up to do, as Prudence starts exhibiting signs of pregnancy as well. At least Portia will have something else to distract her from Penelope's hesitation to accept Debling's forthcoming proposal.

We Finally Get the Carriage Scene in 'Bridgerton' Season 3, Episode 4

Penelope and Debling take to the floor for their dance. There, Penelope asks him whether he could ever see himself falling in love, even if he's seeking a practical marriage right now. He admits that he doesn't know if that's possible, as he is so dedicated to his research, but that he's happy Penelope has so many interests of her own to occupy her time. Colin arrives as the two are dancing, and heads straight to the floor to cut in, attracting the attention of the whole room, including Cressida. She leaves Eloise and rushes to finish the dance with Debling, who has stepped away to let Colin and Penelope resolve whatever this is between them.

While Penelope wasn't sure she wanted to accept Debling's proposal, she's even more sure that Colin's interjection is beyond inappropriate. He tells her she cannot possibly marry a man she barely knows, and reminds her that Debling will be off on his expedition for years. She tells him she's made peace with the idea, and plans on accepting his proposal. Though they aren't speaking loudly, the energy is enough for Debling to pick up on, and for Cressida to take advantage of. She tells Debling that they've been old friends ever since the Featheringtons moved in across the street from the Bridgertons. And if Cressida comparing Colin and Penelope to Eros and Psyche wasn't enough to tip Debling off, that "across the street" comment certainly was.

Penelope catches up with Lord Debling at the door, furious with Colin for interfering — and for calling her courtship with Debling a mistake within the man's earshot — and tries to salvage things. Debling, however, tells her that he noticed her behavior all week and chalked it up to a falling out with Colin, but now realizes, in light of the dance, and paired with the revelation that she enjoys sitting at the window to watch Bridgerton House, that she has feelings for Colin still. Her rebuttal is that Colin doesn't have, and will not ever have feelings for her, so it doesn't matter. Penelope, this is not the comeback you think it is. Debling catches on to that too and asks if she wants more than just friendship from Colin, and she doesn't have a good answer for that. He withdraws his suit, telling her that since he will be gone so long, he doesn't want to marry someone who is in love with someone else, and leaves a tearful Penelope standing by the door.

Portia finds her there and asks what she did to drive him off, which wounds Penelope further. She accuses her mother of only caring whether she is engaged to a lord, and doesn't care about her well-being otherwise, and leaves the ball, hailing her carriage. But no sooner does she depart than Colin appears outside looking for her. With the carriage already gone, he begins his pursuit on foot. He somehow manages to catch up with her, and joins her in the carriage.

Penelope is upset that Colin ruined her chances at a proposal from Debling, but he insists he was right to do it, as Debling isn't right for her. Penelope tells Colin the reason Debling wouldn't propose is because he believes Colin has feelings for Penelope, an idea she dismisses as ludicrous until he tells her that he does, in fact, have feelings for her. He cannot stop thinking about her, and the kiss they shared. Penelope doesn't want him to say things he doesn't mean, but he means every word of it. He starts to apologize, and the two finally kiss — properly this time, rather than as a favor — followed by a good deal more than kissing, which the coachmen either can't hear or are pretending they can't hear.

If there's one thing Polin fans wanted out of this season, it was the "carriage scene," and yes, lo and behold, we got the carriage scene. Granted, the context is slightly different, but the... outcome is the same, and isn't that all we wanted anyway? It remains the same up to and including Colin getting out of the carriage and proposing to Penelope on the spot, which is where the episode ends. And on that most cliffhanger-y of cliffhangers, we'll see you next month, dearest gentle reader.

