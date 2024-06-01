Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 3 Part 1 of Bridgerton.

The Big Picture In Bridgerton Season 3, the Featheringtons must rush to produce a male heir due to financial constraints

Philippa and Prudence lead comedic moments in Season 3 amid pregnancy competition

The Featherington sisters provide comic relief and manage to win our hearts with their comedic scenes throughout the season.

Bridgerton, a Netflix period drama based on Julia Quinn’s book series, is notorious for focusing on a different pairing every season. This time around, the couple at the center of the show are Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), who have been close friends since Season 1 but had somewhat of a fallout by the end of Season 2. Penelope isn't all that fond of Colin at the beginning of Part 1, because she overheard him telling a few friends that he would never court her. Colin makes amends with her by helping her on the quest for a husband. Throughout the episodes it becomes clear that their platonic relationship transitions into a passionate romance, making the Bridgerton sibling the next one to follow Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Anthony's (Jonathan Bailey) footsteps to getting married.

Although the leading duo provides friends-to-lovers chemistry during their onscreen moments, especially the infamous carriage scene, they aren't the only scene-stealers in Season 3. Surprisingly, Penelope's sisters and mother lead some of the most comedic instances of the season, making viewers laugh while they witness the couple's love story unfold.

'Bridgerton' Season 3 Puts the Featheringtons' Finances on the Line, Demanding a Male Heir

At the start of Season 3, viewers keep up with the Featheringtons as Philippa (Harriet Cains) and Prudence (Bessie Carter) are shown alongside their significant others. Despite the fact that they are no longer in need of husbands, they aren't entirely free from the demands of life in the ton. After the girls in the Regency Era are wed, they are expected to have children right away in order to not only further their lineage, but also secure their titles and their estate. In the Featheringtons' case, they must have a male heir as soon as possible so that their inheritance can remain in the family. Or at least that is what is stated in the clause of a document that Portia (Polly Walker) forged in the hopes of protecting her daughters and herself from losing everything that they have. Although the matriarch tells everyone that an aunt's death is what saved them from financial hardship, she is fully aware that the money she has right now is a result of the scheming she did with Jack Featherington (Rupert Young) in Season 2. The realization that a lawyer might investigate the origin of their wealth makes Portia terrified about her and her daughters' future, leading her to resort to pestering Philippa and Prudence to get pregnant soon.

The Featheringtons' Scene at the Ball Offers Comedic Relief Amid Penelope's Quest for a Husband

While it is tragic that these newlyweds must rush into having children in order to secure their estate, it is also surprisingly funny for audiences to see them navigate this. After all, Philippa and Prudence are naive and aren't fully aware of what it takes to get pregnant, leading to one of the most hilarious scenes in the entire series. When the Featheringtons attend a ball, Portia takes her daughters into another room and questions them about their efforts to get pregnant. Upon an awkward conversation, it becomes clear that Prudence hasn't even consummated her marriage yet, and Philippa has only slept with her husband once, on their wedding night, making it hard for either to have a baby in a timely manner. Portia's attempt to instruct them about the birds and the bees, paired with their reactions, is so entertaining that audiences can't help but giggle uncontrollably.

Philippa and Prudence Feel Even More Like "Cinderella's Stepsisters" in 'Bridgerton' Season 3

After the sisters finally understand what they have to do to produce a male heir, they compete to see who will be the first to have a baby. From having disgusting drinks that "bump up their fertility" to sneaking out with their husbands during social events, Philippa and Prudence's arc continues to bring levity to the series, even after the comedic scene in Season 3, Episode 2. Their storyline allows them to really embrace the comparison to Cinderella's stepsisters, fighting over who will be the next to inherit the title of Lady Featherington. In the Part 1 finale, it seems like both of them have been experiencing pregnancy symptoms, with one throwing up all the time, while the other feels sensitivity in her breasts. Despite these indicators not really proving that they are with a child, the audience can't help but enjoy their reactions to the possibility of finally achieving their goal.

Although Netflix will still release another batch of episodes in June that will close off Season 3, it is undeniable that the Featheringtons have surpassed expectations this season, providing the comedic relief viewers didn't know they needed. From the hilarious moment between them at the ball to all the scenes in which Philippa and Prudence try to compete over who will be pregnant first, they have proved that despite their limited time onscreen, they are still able to make a lasting impression. As fans of the period drama wait for Part 2, it will be exciting to see where the characters will end up on their journey to becoming mothers, especially considering that Penelope is on the way to marrying Colin and could end up pregnant before her older sisters. No matter what happens to the Featheringtons by the end of the season, they will certainly continue to make audiences laugh every time that Polin isn't center stage.

Bridgerton Season 3, Part 1 is currently available to stream in the U.S. on Netflix. Part 2 will premiere on the streaming platform on June 13, 2024.

