Polin is in the air, and no it's not the kind that makes you sneeze. Netflix has announced that Season 3 of their wildly popular Regency romance series Bridgerton has officially gone into production. In a break from the tradition of seasons past, the third season will not follow the third book in the series, An Offer From a Gentleman, but rather the fourth, Romancing Mr. Bridgerton, which finally brings the Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin (Luke Newton) love story to a thrilling conclusion.

The streaming service announced that the series was back in production with a short video featuring cast members Jonathan Bailey, Adjoah Andoh, Luke Thompson, Claudia Jesse and Golda Rosheuvel holding up two fingers before changing them to three, in honor of the new season. The video also offers a first look at Hannah Dodd, who is taking over the role of Francesca Bridgerton from Ruby Stokes. The breakout star of Season 2, Simone Ashley, who plays Kate, Vicountess Bridgerton, is not seen among the cast in the new video, even though she confirmed earlier this year that she would be returning for the new season.

The announcement video ends with Newton outside a carriage, making the same hand gesture as his costars, before opening the door to reveal Coughlan sitting inside. Following the announcement that the season is now in production, Newton joins Coughlan inside the carriage and shuts the door. While a cute way to end the video, it is likely to send diehard Polin fans into a frenzy, as the two share a very memorable moment inside a carriage much like that in their book.

While we don't yet know when London's latest social season will grace our screens, Netflix has given fans of the Bridgerton family a scoop worth of Lady Whistledown herself, as three new gentlemen will be making their debut among the ton. Daniel Francis will join the cast as Marcus Anderson, described as a "charismatic presence who lights up any room he enters," Sam Phillips will play Lord Debling, "a genial lord with unusual interests," and James Phoon will appear as Harry Dankworth, a man who makes up for his lack of intelligence with dashing good looks. With the season expected to focus on Penelope seriously considering the marriage mart, could it be that these three men will be vying for her heart until Colin comes to his senses?

Bridgerton Season 3 is in production now. Watch the cast announcement, and check out the synopsis below: