Editor's Note: The following contains major spoilers for the Bridgerton book series, specifically Francesc's book: 'When He Was Wicked'.

The Big Picture Bridgerton features multiple romances unfolding simultaneously in each season.

Francesca catches the eye of Lord John Stirling in Season 3, challenging her pre-determined match.

Francesca and John's tragic fate in the novels foreshadows a heartbreaking future for their romance.

Despite focusing on one child of its titular family per season, Bridgerton isn't a show to feature only one romance at a time. Sure, Season 1 might have been devoted to Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), but we also got Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Siena (Sabrina Bartlett) living their impossible affair in the background, as well as Colin's (Luke Newton) ill-fated romance with Marina (Ruby Barker). Season 2 brought Anthony to the forefront alongside Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), but love was again brewing in every scene as Eloise (Claudia Jessie) had her first crush on printer's apprentice Theo Sharpe (Calam Lynch). All of that not to mention Benedict's (Luke Thompson) adventures that are now culminating in his secret relationship with Lady Tilley Arnold (Hannah New). Season 3, which has Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) as its stars, also features a mature romance between Lady Violet (Ruth Gemmel) and Lady Danbury's (Adjoa Andoh) brother, Lord Anderson (Daniel Francis).

But the background romance that has everyone all up in arms is another one entirely. In her first year on the marriage mart, Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) has already caught the eye of a dashing bachelor. And, what's more, she reciprocates the attention. All would be well if this couple wasn't so adorable — or, rather, adorkable — that we couldn't help but root for them. But they can't possibly be endgame, can they? Otherwise, that would mean Francesca will never get to be a protagonist in her own season of Bridgerton, and, well, we know from Julia Quinn's series of novels that this is not possible. So what gives? What exactly is going on between Francesca and Lord John Stirling (Victor Alli)?

Bridgerton The eight close-knit siblings of the Bridgerton family look for love and happiness in London high society. Release Date December 25, 2020 Creator Chris Van Dusen Cast Rege-Jean Page , Julie Andrews , Jonathan Bailey , Ruth Gemmell , Polly Walker , Golda Rosheuvel , Phoebe Dynevor , Simone Ashley , Luke Newton , Nicola Coughlan Main Genre Drama Seasons 3 Studio Netflix

Francesca Is the New Diamond in 'Bridgerton' Season 3

As the new diamond in Bridgerton Season 3, Francesca has Queen Charlotte's (Golda Rosheuvel) attention all to herself. However, let's take a second to recognize that the queen is no longer referring to her picks of the season as diamonds. Due to her spat with Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews), who coined the term back in Season 1, she's now calling her favorites sparklers. And, well, Francesca has the dubious honor of being London's very first sparkler. Once put in that role, she already has someone handpicked by Queen Charlotte herself to be her future husband. Much like Daphne had Prince Friedrich (Freddie Stroma), Francesca has Lord Samadani (David Mumeni), a marquess that, having grown up with seven siblings, actually seems to have a lot in common with his would-be betrothed.

Coming from a big family is where the similarities stop for Francesca and Samadani. While the third Bridgerton daughter longs for some peace and quiet, the marquess wishes to one day have eight children of his own so that he can forever live in the middle of their continuous chattering. Now, unlike her sister Eloise, who is constantly running away from gentleman callers, Francesca's approach to the marriage mart is of the "rip off the band-aid" variety: she just wants to get it all over with. As such, she's more than willing to let the queen pick her future husband for her, and Samadani seems fine enough. However, everything changes when, during a ball, Francesca happens upon Lord John Stirling, the Earl of Kilmartin.

Related The Entire Bridgerton Family Tree Explained Everyone gets a fabulous romance, but how are they related?

When it comes to titles of nobility, an earl is nowhere as prestigious as a marquess. Add to that the fact that she was not the one to pick him for Francesca, and you'll quickly begin to realize that Queen Charlotte is less than satisfied with this turn of events. But, as fate would have it, Francesca falls immediately in love with John, even though they hardly share a word in their first encounter. They simply stand there, side by side, staring at the horizon and enjoying the silence, and isn't that enough? Isn't true love being so comfortable in the presence of another person that you don't feel the need to say or do anything?

Granted, not everyone would agree with such an assessment, but Francesca Bridgerton sure seems to. And so does the earl. Over the following episodes, he pays her a visit, and the two once again bond by staring quietly into the distance with smiles plastered across their faces. Later on, they have a bit of a disagreement, but John settles the matter by gifting Francesca a piece of music carefully tailored to her taste. He's not a man of many words, and one can see that plain and simple, but he's a man of actions.

Francesca and John Stirling Are Perfect for One Another

Image via Netflix

From the get-go, it is clear to everyone watching, whether you're a Netflix subscriber or Lady Violet, that Francesca and John Stirling are a match made in heaven. Both prefer to be left alone and seem to favor silence over idle chatter. While Francesca wants to find a husband ASAP so that she can finally stop going to balls and promenades, John only attends such social events out of politeness. It's no wonder that they fell for one another so fast, and, this being Bridgerton that we're talking about, it's no wonder that the writers and directors have already done everything in their power to make us fall in love with John as well. Even in his silence, he is so charming, and what he does for Francesca is so sweet that we just can't resist him. Besides, the sheer joy that shows on Francesca's face whenever she's with him is nothing if not contagious.

But shouldn't this beautiful, silent romance be happening in Francesca's own season of Bridgerton, which should be about Season 6, if we're following the books? We always knew that Eloise's romance with Theo and Anthony's affair with Siena would lead nowhere. After all, Bridgerton might be a fantasy show in some respects, but it still has its aristocratic characters marrying others of the same social background. On the other hand, Violet's flirtatious conversations with Lord Anderson do seem to be pointing somewhere, but we never expected the Bridgerton matriarch to get a season of the show all to herself. After all, the books are about her children, not her.

With Francesca and John, things are a little different. Their romance has everything to work, and we sure are rooting for them to make it. But they can't actually make it. Otherwise, who will Francesca fall in love with when her time comes? Will she cheat on John? Or will John break her heart in some way or another before they get a chance to walk down the aisle? Or maybe we've got it all wrong. Maybe it's Bridgerton that is going to break all of our hearts, and then put them all back together.

John and Francesca's Tragic Fate Is Written in the 'Bridgerton' Novels

Close

The answer to what will happen to Francesca and John lies in the sixth book of Julia Quinn's series, When He Was Wicked. The book sure isn't as invested in making Francesca and John as shippable as the series, but that is probably for the best. With their relationship being described as more comfortable than loving, we don't take it to heart as much when we learn of John's death from what seems to be an aneurysm. His title then passes to his best friend and cousin, Michael Stirling, who has been harboring feelings for Francesca ever since before the wedding. There are just a handful of problems standing between him and his love, the first one being his rakish past and the second being the fact that Francesca views him as nothing more than a friend.

Oh, and then there is, of course, all of the guilt and the grief that comes with making a move on someone who used to be married to your cousin and best friend. Apart from the romance, When He Was Wicked is all about Francesca and John dealing with their conflicted feelings and learning that life doesn't stop because someone they loved died. So, yeah, while Bridgerton might still take a different route, this is most likely what is going to happen in Francesca's season, as the show has been following the books pretty closely when it comes to who marries whom. Now, whether we will have to wait until then for John's death or whether she will become a young widow sooner than that remains to be seen. But if you're one of the many viewers currently falling in love with John Stirling, get your black outfits and your boxes of Kleenex ready, because Bridgerton is about to ruin your life. And poor Francesca's.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Part 1 of Bridgerton Season 3 is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

Watch on Netflix