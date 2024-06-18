Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Bridgerton Season 3 finale as well as the Bridgerton book When He Was Wicked.

It is a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment — a change that, for those unfamiliar with the Bridgerton series of novels written by Julia Quinn, may not have even registered as a change at all. In the final scenes of Bridgerton's third season, Lord John Stirling (Victor Alli) introduces his wife, Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd), to a cousin of his named Michaela Stirling (Masali Baduza). Michaela is all smiles as she meets her new relative, a shy young woman who spends the entire season quietly falling in love with an equally silent, but charming gentleman. Francesca, on the other hand, finds herself at a loss for words, struggling to say something as simple as hello. She's visibly shaken by the presence of Michaela, in a way that most people can recognize as the symptoms of an instant crush. It's a short scene, but one that comes packed with meaning for the future of Bridgerton, all because of the introduction of Michaela.

That's because Michaela Stirling is not a character in Quinn's novels — or, rather, she is, but her name is not Michaela, and she's not a woman, either. Michael Stirling is the cousin of John, with whom Francesca falls in love after her marriage ends in tragedy in When He Was Wicked, the sixth book in the Bridgerton saga. By simply changing her name to Michaela - a change that we'd anticipated back when Season 3 Part 1 wrapped up - Bridgerton announces a shift. The show will no longer devote itself to leading heterosexual romances alone, like it did in its first three seasons. From now on, we can expect the world of Bridgerton to look a lot more diverse than it already is, with queer couples — or even throuples — popping up here and there. This change, of course, is also signaled by Benedict's (Luke Thompson) moment of self-discovery with Lady Tilley (Hannah New) and Paul (Lucas Aurelio), but Michaela's appearance in the show holds a lot more significance. Her introduction is in itself a promise that a queer season of Bridgerton is on the way.

Who Is Michaela Stirling in 'Bridgerton'?

Francesca's book, When He Was Wicked, is entirely devoted to her falling in love with Michael Stirling after the sudden death of John from what seems to be an aneurysm. Michael, in turn, has been in love with Francesca ever since he first laid eyes on her at his cousin's wedding. Now, having inherited John's title and home, he must figure out what to do about his widow. The story focuses on how the two characters eventually manage to balance passion and grief, not to mention the classic rake-turned-good-guy plot that the Bridgerton saga has become known for. With Michael genderbent and turned into Michaela, Francesca's season will certainly look a lot different from Daphne's (Phoebe Dynevor), Anthony's (Jonathan Bailey), and Colin's (Luke Newton).

For starters, it will be a season of Bridgerton entirely devoted to a same-sex couple. Now, Season 3 has already had one of the titular family's siblings involved with a man, and Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story has also featured a same-sex couple in the form of royal servants Brismley (Sam Clemmett) and Reynolds (Freddie Dennis). However, the introduction of Michaela also marks the introduction of the first main queer pairing in the Bridgerton universe. After all, Paul is not, as far as we know, an important part of Benedict's story, and Brimsley and Reynolds are far from being lead characters in their show. Francesca and Michaela, on the other hand, are set to be the heads of an upcoming season.

Then there is also the matter of how they will adapt Michael's personality to Michaela. She obviously won't be able to inherit his title of earl, as women did not inherit such titles back then, so will she at least get his property? Furthermore, Michael is described as "London's most infamous rake." Will Michaela have her own kind of rake-dom to get over as she falls in love with Francesca? Perhaps they will make her a widow, much like Hannah New's Tilley Arnold. Whatever the case, showrunner Jess Brownell has the chance to show us a kind of woman that we rarely ever see in Bridgerton and other Regency stories: a woman in complete control of both her wealth and her love life.

Showrunner Jess Brownell Has Been Promising a Queer Future for 'Bridgerton'

Image via Netflix

This will certainly be an interesting watch. However, so far, we have had no indications of what Michaela will be like besides her expansiveness when greeting Francesca for the first time. Still, when it comes to the queer romance part, Brownell has been promising a shift in the show since before Season 3 dropped. In an interview with Pride, the showrunner stated that queer inclusion was a priority for her. “This is a show about love in its many forms and I think that it's only right for us to foreground queer love and to tell queer stories,” she said. “I want to see more queer joy on my screens and that was definitely a priority for me when I stepped into the showrunner role.”

And, indeed, in a show that did away with the racism of Regency England to better include viewers of color in its romantic storytelling, recognizing its wish-fulfillment quality, including queer couples seems like the next logical step. It is actually kind of surprising that it took so long for the series to embrace queer romances, considering that there have been background hints at queerness in the world of Bridgerton ever since Season 1, when Benedict witnessed two men kissing at an artists' soirée. But, alas, that was all we got until Brownell took it upon herself to bring rainbow colors to the world of Bridgerton. And, indeed, through Francesca's and Benedict's storylines, Season 3 was all about queering up the ton.

Will Francesca's Season of 'Bridgerton' Be the First Centered Around a Queer Romance?

Close

This leads us to a very important question: will Francesca's season of Bridgerton be the first one to focus on a queer romance? So far, there is no way of knowing. There are strong signs that Season 4 will center around Benedict. After all, Violet's (Ruth Gemmell) masquerade, mentioned by Eloise (Claudia Jessie) in Season 3's finale, is precisely the ball at which the second Bridgerton brother meets his beloved Sophie Beckett in An Offer from a Gentleman. And considering what we now know about Benedict's sexuality, there are equal chances of him falling in love with a man or a woman. Heck, even if she's a woman, she might be Bridgerton's first trans character! Who knows?

Brownell sure wants to keep us guessing, speaking in the aforementioned interview about queer love stories playing out in the "next couple seasons," but could she be talking about Francesca and Michaela getting to know each other in Scotland? Or does she have someone else in mind? Either way, there is no doubt that Michaela Stirling brings something entirely new to Bridgerton. And even if she and Francesca are not the stars of the show's first queer season, let us not forget that they were the first main queer couple to be introduced.

