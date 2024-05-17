Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Bridgerton Season 1 Part 3.

Dearest reader, the first part of the third season of Bridgerton is in full bloom. The hit romance series on Netflix this season turns its attention towards Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). Where the previous seasons focused on the eldest sister, Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), and eldest brother, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), the third brother finally sees his friend as the woman he desires.

In a family as large as the Bridgertons, it can be difficult to make your mark. The Bridgerton siblings are known to be a playful, mischievous lot who naturally draw the attention of the ton. While we’ve spent time with this family over the course of two seasons thus far, there’s one Bridgerton sibling who has often faded into the background. Yet, it’s this Bridgerton sibling that stands out in the third season — Francesca Bridgerton, played by Hannah Dodd.

Replacing Ruby Stokes from the previous two seasons, Dodd steps into the spotlight as the reserved third daughter of Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell). Although this season revolves around Colin, Francesca and her storyline this season adds a freshness to Bridgerton. Her shy, gentle demeanor is striking compared to her exuberant family, and yet, that’s part of her charm. In a family full of jewels, Francesca outshines them all as the rare gem that she is.

Francesca Is a New Type of Bridgerton in Season 3

This new season of Bridgerton is about wallflowers. We’ve known Penelope to be a wallflower, but she’s positioned herself as a wallflower more for the benefit of being Lady Whistledown. Penelope has always had a quick-witted nature to her when she’s around people she’s comfortable with, but she has a hard time letting that personality sprout through. At the other end of the wallflower spectrum, you have Francesca. She is a silent beauty, one who has no issue attracting the attention of eligible bachelors, just like her older sisters Daphne and Eloise (Claudia Jessie). Where Penelope needs help getting off the wall, Francesca has no problem filling her dance card. It’s only a matter of whether she wants to or not.

Ultimately, Francesca is a Bridgerton. Despite her shy, mysterious personality, she is as mischievous as her siblings but in an entirely different way. The morning of her debut in Season 3 Episode 1 “Out of the Shadows” Francesca manages to sneak past her family for a morning session with her beloved instrument before being introduced to Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel). When she appeared as though she would run out of the ballroom, Francesca surprised her own mother by continuing forward despite being uncomfortable by all the focus directed at her. Although she is a Bridgerton who can keep up with her family, Francesca always appears to be two steps ahead of her family, keeping them on their toes.

Francesca and Penelope Complement Each Other in 'Bridgerton' Season 3

Even though she comes from a boisterous family, Francesca doesn’t do well with the spotlight turned on her. When she’s initially introduced to society, she freezes when all eyes are on her. Francesca is particular about her interests. In fact, she’d rather spend her time playing her pianoforte alone than idly chatting about the latest gossip. Like Penelope, she, too, struggles to engage in small talk with the men of the ton. However, unlike Penelope who lets Colin teach her how to be charming, Francesca thrives when she’s alone and all the attention isn’t on her. This is why Queen Charlotte marvels at her natural musical talent in Season 3, Episode 2, “How Bright The Moon.” It’s when she’s alone that Francesca shines bright like a diamond (sorry, sparkler!)

While the ton would see these women pitted against each other, a sentiment Cressida Cowper (Jessica Madsen) expresses to Eloise, Francesca and Penelope complement each as different kinds of wallflowers. Even though Eloise is Penelope’s best friend, Francesca is a kindred spirit to Penelope. They both struggle to let the ton see them as the women they really are, albeit for different reasons. Up until now, Penelope’s beauty has been hidden by garish, bright colors. Meanwhile, Francesca has only just been introduced to the ton (and by extension, the audience). As they stand by the wall at the first ball of the season, Francesca and Penelope confide in each other their shortcomings yet encourage each other. These women have known each other for years, and despite Penelope staying away from Bridgerton House, there’s only admiration and care between the two. We can’t help but cheer for these two wallflowers to find love this season.

Francesca Understands the Necessity of Marriage in 'Bridgerton' Season 3

Another similarity between the wallflowers this season is their motivation for marriage. Both Penelope and Francesca seek their independence by means of the marriage mart. Unlike Portia Featherington (Polly Walker) who sees Penelope as the spinster daughter who will take care of her for the rest of her days, Violet is eager to see her third daughter properly matched, especially now with the favor of the queen. However, Francesca has no interest in being Queen Charlotte’s sparkler nor does she initially believe she will find a love match like her parents. What Francesca desires most is freedom and the authority to run her own home.

This is an entirely different outlook than her sister, Eloise. Although Eloise is far more outspoken about her gripes with society, her quiet younger sister is far more pragmatic yet just as free-spirited. Francesca sees the opportunity for independence that can come from marriage when the right partner is found. Eloise has taken a different outlook and a different ally in Cressida this season, but she hasn't taken advantage of the “winning side.” Then again, Eloise isn’t looking for love or independence through means of marriage. In fact, she’s reveling in the fact that their mother has channeled all of her attention towards Francesca. Just as it’s refreshing to see different kinds of wallflowers this season in both Penelope and Francesca, it is refreshing to see two sisters with their own views of what it means to be an independent woman in their society.

Francesca Finds Love Her Own Way in 'Bridgerton' Season 3

Just as Francesca is a different kind of Bridgerton, towards the end of the first half of Season 3, she discovers love different from her siblings. Love at first sight is traded out for love at first silence when she meets John Stirling (Victor Alli), the Earl of Kilmartin, in Season 3, Episode 3, “Forces of Nature,” while escaping the attention of Lord Samadani (David Mumeni) at a ball. The two barely say a word to each other, but you can feel the sparks ignite between these two.

Despite some awkwardness, it’s clear from this chance meeting that Francesca and John understand each other deeply. When John comes to call on her at Bridgerton House in Season 3, Episode 4, “Old Friends,” the two just sit on the couch enjoying each other’s company. Just like Penelope, it takes someone Francesca is comfortable with to let her guard down and let her personality shine through; for Penelope, it’s Colin, and for Francesca, it’s John. When Francesca expresses her musical opinions with him later on, John takes action by giving her sheet music that arranges the discussed music to her liking. This touches Francesca deeply, and it’s clear at the end of this first half of the season that the Earl of Kilmartin has won her affections.

Although the majority of Francesca’s love story is found in the sixth Bridgerton novel by Julia Quinn, When He Was Wicked, there’s something magnetic happening between these gentle souls that it’s hard not to root for. While it has been satisfying to watch Colin fall hard for her sister’s former best friend, watching Francesca find love during her first season out in society has been equally gratifying. When her season does come around, it’s safe to say that based on what we have seen, her story will be as unique as her. John Stirling’s presence is evidence of this, which will lead to another important man in Francesca’s life: John’s cousin, Michael.

Francesca has been an unexpected highlight of Season 3 thus far. Her presence changes the dynamics within the Bridgerton family and offers a parallel wallflower storyline that doesn’t detract from Penelope’s. While she values her interests and independence, Francesca isn’t closed off to finding a match nor is she opposed to love. Although Queen Charlotte isn’t necessarily declaring any debutante as her new diamond, it’s clear that Francesca Bridgerton shines like one.

Part 1 of Bridgerton Season 3 is now streaming on Netflix in the U.S.

