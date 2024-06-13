The Big Picture Bridgerton Funko Pops now include Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton, joining the series' other characters.

Fans can add the new figures to their collections while eagerly awaiting the release of Part 2 of Bridgerton Season 3.

The hit show, created by Shonda Rhimes, continues to captivate viewers with its Regency-era romance and drama.

Dearest reader, Netflix’s hit historical drama Bridgerton has ventured further into the world of Funko Pops. Announcing the new figures on X, fans of the regency-era romp will now be able to add Miss Penelope Featherington and Mister Colin Bridgerton to their Funko collections. However, fans of the romance series will be pleased to know that these new figures are not the only Bridgerton Funko Pops available. Penelope and Colin now join Queen Charlotte, Anthony Bridgerton, Daphne Bridgerton, and Kate Sharma, as the newest members of the Funko Pop ton.

Debuting the new figures on Funko’s official X account, @OriginalFunko, the caption was written from anonymous gossip-writer Lady Whistledown’s perspective, reading, ‘Dearest reader, the time has come to celebrate this season’s newest couple. Welcome Miss Penelope Featherington and Mister Colin Bridgerton to your collection along with a selection of society’s finest figures.’

The Enduring Success of Shondaland’s ‘Bridgerton’

Image via Funko

Created by Shonda Rhimes, known for creating smash-hit shows such as Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19, Bridgerton has been one of Netflix’s most popular series since its initial 2020 release. Season 3 follows Penelope Featherington, played by Nicola Coughlan of Derry Girls and Barbie, as she seeks to finally find a suitor, all whilst concealing her secret identity as the troublesome author Lady Whistledown. Her best friend Colin Bridgerton, played by Luke Newton, looks to advise and assist her in any way possible. As Penelope begins to catch the eye of one of the ton’s most eligible bachelors, Colin begins to fall for Penelope.

Dropping on June 13, 2024, the release of Funko’s newest collectables comes alongside the release of Bridgerton Season 3’s Part 2. Part 1 released to the streaming giant on May 16, 2024, leaving fans of Penelope and Collin (or Pollin) on the cliffhanger of a lifetime. The initial four episodes sent shockwaves through the fanbase, with the series reaching Netflix’s global number 1 spot. Now that Part 2 has dropped, Season 3 of Bridgerton has received a very respectable Tomatoemeter score of 86% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Die-hard fans of the historical drama may already have binged the season’s final four episodes, but with Funko’s latest announcement, there is thankfully something to look forward to. As viewers wait with baited breath for news on Bridgerton's fourth season, you can find Colin and Penelope’s Funko Pops on Entertainment Earth’s website.

Season 3 of Bridgerton is now streaming globally on Netflix.

Bridgerton Set in the glamorous world of Regency London, the Bridgerton family maneuvers through the opulent and treacherous landscape of high society. Daphne Bridgerton, the family's eldest daughter, enters the marriage market, sparking a whirlwind romance with the enigmatic Duke of Hastings. Release Date December 25, 2020 Creator Chris Van Dusen Cast Rege-Jean Page , Julie Andrews , Jonathan Bailey , Ruth Gemmell , Polly Walker , Golda Rosheuvel , Phoebe Dynevor , Simone Ashley , Luke Newton , Nicola Coughlan Main Genre Drama Seasons 3

WATCH ON NETFLIX