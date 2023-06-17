The world of Bridgerton might have just taken a little step back in time to explore the beautiful, heartwrenching love story of Queen Charlotte and King George in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, but now it's time to return to the Regency era with full force as Netflix today revealed the first images from the highly-anticipated Season 3. And there is plenty of Polin to go around!

Given that they're the prominent couple of the season, Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) take center stage in the first look released at Netflix's TUDUM event in São Paolo. Season 3 is set to follow Penelope as she looks to find a husband among London's ton, and Colin is back from his travels, and willing to help out. Of course, the best laid plans often go awry, and the two grow closer, possibly finding love along the way? Oh, there's no possible about it, we all know Polin is here, and here to stay.

The images don't reveal much yet, naturally, but for longtime fans of both Bridgerton and Penelope and Colin, it's already enough to begin speculating where this season might take them. Unlike the other couples in the series, we've already had two full seasons with these characters, watching as Penelope harbored a secret crush on Colin from a distance, while the third Bridgerton brother remained blissfully ignorant of how she really felt. But if her feelings were in doubt then, they certainly aren't now. But just how he's going to make up for those comments he made behind her back in Season 2 remains to be seen.

Who Is In Bridgerton Season 3?

Season 3 will see the return of many familiar faces, including Claudia Jesse and Luke Thompson as Bridgerton siblings Eloise and Benedict. Also returning are Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley as fan-favorite couple, and main couple of Season 2, Anthony and Kate Bridgerton. Not returning for the third season, however, is Phoebe Dynevor, who starred as Daphne Bridgerton in Season 1 opposite Regé-Jean Page's Simon Basset. While Page departed after one season, Dynevor stayed on to act as the voice of reason in Anthony's ear for the second season.

Ruth Gemmell, Adjoa Andoh and Golda Rosheuvel, who most recently appeared on Queen Charlotte, will also be returning. Among the new faces are Daniel Francis, Sam Phillips and James Phoon, who play three new characters, as well as Hannah Dodd, who takes over the role of Francesca Bridgerton from Ruby Stokes. The series also stars Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown, Penelope's gossip-columnist alter ego, whose sharp pen and sharper words keep all of London society on their toes.

There is currently no release date for Bridgerton Season 3. Check out more images below:

