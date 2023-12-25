The Big Picture Bridgerton Season 3 focuses on the love story between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington, with new images showcasing their connection.

Fan-favorite couple Kate and Anthony are happily married in Season 3, and viewers can expect to see new cast members and familiar faces from previous seasons.

The official synopsis reveals that Penelope has given up on her crush on Colin but is determined to find a husband while maintaining her secret identity as Lady Whistledown, with Colin offering to help her but potentially developing deeper feelings in the process.

Happy holidays, dearest readers. But also, happy Bridgerton anniversary! On Christmas Day, three years ago, Netflix premiered their swoony Regency romance drama to record-breaking success, topping the streaming charts, and even resulting in a limited series spin-off Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story earlier this year. Because 'tis the season, and in honor of the anniversary, Netflix has a special gift for Bridgerton fans: a stunning new poster and a set of images for the upcoming third season that put the Bridgerton family front and center.

Last spring, it was announced that Season 3 would finally focus on the love story between Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) that's been quietly simmering in the background — in the form of Penelope's unrequited crush — since Season 1. With that in mind, the new images feature the two of them heavily, with the pair appearing side by side at a ball, Colin sporting a mysterious hand injury. The new poster for the season is also all about Penelope, slyly peeking through a mirror, prompting fans of Romancing Mr. Bridgerton, the Julia Quinn novel on which this season is based, to wonder if this means we're actually going to get to see the mirror scene teased in the book.

The new images also feature a look at Season 2 fan-favorite couple Kate (Simone Ashley) and Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), now happily married and no longer trying to pretend they have anything other than scorching hot chemistry. We also get a first peek at Hannah Dodd, who is taking over the role of Francesca Bridgerton from Ruby Stokes, along with her onscreen siblings Hyacinth (Florence Hunt), Eloise (Claudia Jesse), Gregory (Will Tilston), and Benedict (Luke Thompson), and family matriarch Violet (Ruth Gemmell). Though not seen in the new images, Season 3 will also see the return of the formidable Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) and Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel).

What Is 'Bridgerton' Season 3 About?

Close

Known for departures from the books on which they're based, nevertheless, each season of Bridgerton has followed one of the titular siblings falling in love. This time around will feel extra special for fans, who have not only spent two seasons with Colin, but with Penelope as well, and been rooting for the two of them to figure it out and finally take that step. The official synopsis according to Netflix reads:

"From Shondaland and new showrunner, Jess Brownell, Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly. Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he’s disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret."

Bridgerton Season 3 premieres on Netflix this spring in 2 parts. Part 1 premieres on May 16, while Part 2 will premiere on June 13. The first two seasons are streaming now on Netflix. Check out the new images above.

Bridgerton The eight close-knit siblings of the Bridgerton family look for love and happiness in London high society. Release Date December 25, 2020 Creator Chris Van Dusen Cast Rege-Jean Page , Julie Andrews , Jonathan Bailey , Ruth Gemmell , Polly Walker , Golda Rosheuvel Main Genre Drama Genres Romance Drama , History Rating TV-MA Seasons 2 Studio Netflix

Watch on Netflix