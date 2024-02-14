The Big Picture Netflix releases new images and episode titles for Bridgerton Season 3, premiering in May and June.

The new season will focus on Penelope Fetherington and Colin Bridgerton's romance, as teased by the episode titles.

The images show Penelope in new dresses, with a new suitor, and bandaging Colin's hand, referencing a scene from the book.

Sorry Polin fans, it's not the carriage scene — we'll have to wait until this spring to see if we get that — but it's still quite the treat! In honor of Valentine's Day, as as part of a special event featuring some of the cast, Netflix has released new images from Bridgerton Season 3, premiering in two parts this May and June, as well as the episode titles for the upcoming season centering around Penelope Fetherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

While most of the new images feature the large ensemble cast of the Regency-era romance series, there are a few key moments that tease Penelope's arc over the course of the season. We see her giving up her signature (to her dismay) yellow dresses in favor of more flattering greens and blues, and in the company of a handsome new suitor (Sam Phillips). But perhaps most importantly is the look at Penelope bandaging Colin's hand, which is a scene ripped directly from Romancing Mr. Bridgerton, the Julia Quinn novel on which the latest season is based.

Joining Coughlan and Newton in the new season are Phillips, Daniel Francis, and James Phoon as Penelope's new suitors, as she sets out to conquer the marriage mart. Returning for the third season are Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Simone Ashley as Kate Bridgerton, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Claudia Jesse as Eloise Bridgerton, Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridgerton, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, and Polly Walker as Lady Featherington. Hannah Dodd also joins the cast as Francesca Bridgerton, taking over the role from Ruby Stokes.

'Bridgerton' Season 3 Episode Titles Also Tease an Exciting Arc for Polin

In typical episode title fashion, the actual names of Bridgerton don't reveal much about the episodes themselves, though they do offer tantalizing hints at what to expect. The titles for Episodes 1 and 8 respectively, "Out of the Shadows" and "Into the Light," could be a reference to Penelope taking charge of her own place in society, but they could also be nods to her not-quite-so-secret-identity as Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews). The titles of Episodes 2 through 7, "How Bright the Moon," "Forces of Nature," "Old Friends," "Tick Tock," Romancing Mr. Bridgerton," and "Joining of Hands" seem to lean more heavily into Penelope and Colin's romance, the last two in particular.

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 premieres on May 16, followed by Part 2 on June 13. The first two seasons are streaming now on Netflix. Watch the new footage, and check out the full list of episode titles below:

Bridgerton The eight close-knit siblings of the Bridgerton family look for love and happiness in London high society. Release Date December 25, 2020 Creator Chris Van Dusen Cast Rege-Jean Page , Julie Andrews , Jonathan Bailey , Ruth Gemmell , Polly Walker , Golda Rosheuvel Main Genre Drama Seasons 2

