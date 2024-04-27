The Big Picture Season 3 of Bridgerton will cover the romance between Colin and Penelope, offering new merch and collaborations for fans to enjoy.

If you’re a fan of romance, then you’re eagerly awaiting the return of Bridgerton. The Netflix love-filled drama based on the popular book franchise by Julia Quinn will finally be making “Polin” fans' dreams come true when the adaptation comes dancing back into our lives this May for its third season. Now, with the marketing in full swing, Netflix and Shondaland have partnered with a handful of lifestyle brands to get fans immersed back into the Regency-era world.

This new collaboration includes known retailers like Lizzy & Liv home novelty collection (robes, pajamas, slippers) at Target, customizable home fragrances at Bath & Body Works (from candles to room sprays), and The Republic of Tea, who have made four innovative teas inspired by the new season. There will also be a Bridgerton Artist Series which is a collection of pieces made by up-and-coming artists of the series from their unique point of view.

When talking about their excitement about this blossoming merch line, the Chief Marketing Officer of Netflix, Marian Lee, said, “We love connecting with fans and putting them at the center of our stories. Since its first season, the Bridgerton fandom has been so passionate and loyal that we are delighted to bring them closer into the Bridgerton universe and extend new ways for them to celebrate their favorite show,".

Lee would go on to say, "Whether it's romantic dresses, floral fragrances or a spot of tea with biscuits, the new product collections immerse fans in authentic ways that can only be made possible through these standout brand collaborations."

Sandie Bailey, Chief Innovation and Design Officer at Shondaland, would add, "One of the things we've learned is how much fans value and embrace the Bridgerton aesthetic. The adoption of the world into their everyday lives is a fun way to extend the experience of the show off the screen and we've made helping them do so a priority." They would finish stating, "As we are about to embark on the release of season 3, having the opportunity to partner with incredible brands who share our passion around bringing this joy to the fans is very exciting.”

‘The Bridgerton’ Story Thus Far

Bridgerton's first season started hot out of the gate, following the titled family as they try to find a husband for Daphne Bidgerton (Phoebe Dynevor). In a series of complicated romantic events that led to Daphne getting married to Simmon Besset (Regé-Jean Page) and, by the end of their love story, they would have their first child together.

Season 2 shifted gears, focusing on Daphne’s oldest brother, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), trying to find love.

While at first he would attempt to marry Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran), it would be her sister Kate (Simone Ashley) who Lord Bridgerton would fall for. However, while the first two seasons were a great blend of romance and layered drama that surprisingly explored trauma in a refreshing way, Season 3 is what most Bridgerton fans have been waiting for as it will cover Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) aka “Polin”. Penelope has been in love with Colin for years, but the latter has only ever seen her as a dear friend. After a rocky Season 2 between the pair and Penelope confessing to Colin’s sister Eloise (Claudia Jessie) that she was Lady Whistledown, Penelope has nothing to lose when it comes to romance.

Bridgerton Season 3 will be released in two parts. Part 1 will debut on Netflix on May 16 (Episode 1-4) while Part 2 will complete the story on June 13 (Episode 5-8). In addition to the new collection, on May 11, a plaza in New York City will be transformed into the Bridgerton Promenade. This will be a Regency-era market where fans are invited to immerse themselves in the world of Bridgerton with interactive experiences, a showcase of the new products, and more. Additional details will be announced on April 29 at Tudum.com. Until then, you can preview Season 3’s entire merch line below.

What Are the 'Bridgerton' Season 3 Collabs?

IZZY & LIV AT TARGET

Today, we are announcing that Nicole W. Brown, Founder & CEO of Izzy & Liv, created an exclusive collection for Target featuring pieces that epitomize the elegance and grace of the Regency era while celebrating the modern woman. Infusing a touch of Bridgerton's celebrated charm into everyday life, Izzy & Liv aspires for this home and novelty collection to inspire fans to revel in the joy and empowerment of their cherished narratives and the things they love. Robes, pajamas, slippers, gifts, and hosting essentials will be available at Target stores across the US today with all items priced at $25 and under.

LADURÉE

Today, we are announcing that the world-renowned French retailer of high-end pastries and macarons, Maison Ladurée, is collaborating with Netflix and Shondaland to create an exclusive collection of macarons and patisseries inspired by Bridgerton. Available starting May 1 at selected Ladurée flagships worldwide and laduree.us with prices starting at $3.60.

KIKO MILANO

Milan-based global beauty brand KIKO MILANO debuted a new limited edition beauty collection inspired by Bridgerton. Fans can get ready for the event of the season with this 24-piece collection of captivating face, eye, and lip products. Coming to over 1,000 Kiko stores worldwide and kikomilano.com on April 24, and to Nordstrom in the US on May 1st with prices ranging from $18-$30.

LIVERPOOL (MEXICO)

Liverpool, the biggest department store chain in Mexico, will debut a collection of womens apparel, loungewear, fashion accessories and home goods in Mexico starting on May 17.

ADDITIONAL COLLABORATIONS TO COME

Today, we are announcing that in the coming months, the highly coveted dress brand Selkie will offer a capsule collection featuring voluminous gowns and dresses, jackets and corsets; Hot Topic and Her Universe will release an apparel collection and F&F at Tesco will feature a 14-piece nightwear collection only in UK stores.

WILLIAMS SONOMA

Williams Sonoma expands the popular Bridgerton collaboration to include new items to help you host the ultimate Bridgerton-themed tea party. The expanded collection includes stunning new floral dessert plates, teacups and a matching teapot feature softly hued botanical designs and gold detailing. Several sweet treats also join the popular collaboration which features a robust assortment of cookies, cakes, candies, baking and beverage mixes that celebrates the iconic regal styling of the show. New items released on April 12 are now available in-stores across the US and on Williams-Sonoma.com/Bridgerton with prices ranging from $16.95 to $349.95.

RUGGABLE

Ruggable blends the dreamy aesthetic of the period with modern functionality thanks to its two-piece system that delivers washable, design-forward rugs that suit all lifestyles. The Bridgerton and Ruggable collaboration introduces five styles inspired by the series’ iconic motifs and extravagant settings in celebration for its upcoming season. The collection is available now on Ruggable.com, in various sizes, prices ranging from $199 - $1079.

BRIDGERTON ARTIST SERIES

To celebrate the joy and diversity of Bridgerton fans around the world, Shondaland & Netflix collaborated with emerging artists to create a Bridgerton-inspired collection that captures the beauty of the series from each creator’s unique point-of-view. The collection includes a tea gift set, varsity jacket, journal, blanket, bonnets, brooch, crewnecks and hand-etched vintage mirrors available now at Netflix.Shop with prices ranging from $15 to $525.

PRIMARK

Primark’s Bridgerton collection brings a romantic, Regency feel to your spring and summer with intricately decorated items like a satin robe, pajamas, teacups, saucers featuring whimsical blooms that capture the essence of the swoon-worthy series. The collection will be available May 2024 with prices ranging from $3-$28.

THE REPUBLIC OF TEA

The Republic of Tea, leading purveyor of premium teas and herbs, is delighted to debut four innovative teas inspired by the third season of Bridgerton. Each of these blends were inspired by the season's leading characters: Colin & Penelope Ginger Peach Vanilla Tea, Eloise Lemon Mint Black Tea, Francesca Rose Chamomile Tea, and Bridgerton Brothers Triple Earl Grey Tea. The new teas, plus corresponding gift sets, are now available on The Republic of Tea’s website and specialty retailers with prices starting at $14.50 per tin.

INTERNATIONAL DELIGHT

International Delight® has been transforming cups of coffee into moments that foster joy, self-expression, and togetherness through one-of-a-kind, bold creamer flavors. Sure to have the ton abuzz are International Delight Bridgerton Berries & Crème and English Toffee creamers, and Berries & Crème Iced Coffee, now available at Walmart and major retailers nationwide with prices ranging from $4.29 to $4.99.

BISCUITEERS

Biscuiteers is a luxury British biscuit (cookie) company that creates beautiful and personalized hand-iced products. They have designed a collection of 13 iced biscuits inspired by the world of Bridgerton. Housed in a keepsake tin adorned with beautiful illustrations, you will find Lady Whistledown's quill, Queen Charlotte's glorious wig, macarons, teapots, and beautiful lilac wisteria. The lemon-flavored biscuits are available in a 13-biscuit tin or 3-biscuit box. The collection is now available at Biscuiteers.com with prices ranging from $20 to $75.

BAUDUCCO (BRAZIL)

Bauducco®️ Choco Biscuit is the combination of a crunchy biscuit and a chocolate bar featuring an exclusive Bridgerton icon - a crown - that looks like royalty. Store visitors will also be invited to taste a menu inspired by the series including the exclusive Palmier with Ruby Chocolate and The Red Fruit Muffin perfect for the most refined palates. Available now at Casa Bauducco, Bauducco store and massive retailers across Brazil with prices ranging from $2.58 to $9.98 USD.

LA ROMANA (EUROPE)

Later this summer, La Romana will release a collection of Bridgerton ice creams and pastries in Europe.

BATH & BODY WORKS

In partnership with Netflix and Shondaland, Bath & Body Works has developed a 36-piece collection of fully custom Bridgerton-inspired home fragrances including candles, room sprays, mists, wallflowers, soap, accessories and more. This collection is now available at bathandbodyworks.com and retail stores across the nation with prices ranging from $1.95 to $32.95.

RISQUE (BRAZIL)

Risqué invites fans to step out of the shadows and come into the light through a collection of eight custom nail shades inspired by the iconic moments in Bridgerton. This collection includes elegant and sophisticated colors like "Her Majesty, the Queen" (gold), "The Revealed Author" (purple) and "Penelope's Moment" (dark green). The hypoallergenic and cruelty free line is available now at mass retailers across Brazil and at lojacoty.com.br with prices ranging from $1.70 to $13.75 USD.

Fans have shown that Bridgerton transcends the screen – they don’t just love the series, they want to live it. Nearly 50 couples have become engaged at The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience, an event that tours around the globe. As a result, we collaborated with Allure Bridals to develop a line of wedding gowns and The Knot to create a wedding stationery collection for fans to bring a regal touch to their special day.

ALLURE BRIDALS

Allure Bridals and Emmy winning costume designer Lyn Paolo created a collection of bridal gowns inspired by the sumptuous style of the Bridgertonverse. This stunning array of bridal gowns draws from the bold, regal fashions and brings romance and glamor to modern-day brides with intricate lace details, luxurious fabrics, and exquisite embellishments. In celebration of Bridgerton Season 3, Allure Bridals will release a new Bridgerton wedding dress later this spring. The previously released collection is available now at AllureBridals.com and select retailers worldwide with prices starting at $1,700.

THE KNOT

The Knot launched a Bridgerton Regency-Era wedding stationery collection, where regal elegance meets modern romance. The collection includes an array of offerings—from save-the-dates and wedding invitations to day-of stationery, thank you cards and wedding website templates. Available now, only on The Knot’s website with a set of invitations starting at $35.85.

MAXBONE

Maxbone unveils the first-ever Bridgerton-themed line of pet products featuring a multifunctional leash set, a romantic flower applique jumper, and a rope plush toy inspired by Lady Whistledown’s Society Papers. Later this spring, maxbone will also be releasing a varsity bomber jacket and an exclusive carrier bag. The collection is now available at maxbone.com with prices ranging from $25 to $130.

Bridgerton The eight close-knit siblings of the Bridgerton family look for love and happiness in London high society. Release Date December 25, 2020 Creator Chris Van Dusen Cast Rege-Jean Page , Julie Andrews , Jonathan Bailey , Ruth Gemmell , Polly Walker , Golda Rosheuvel , Phoebe Dynevor , Simone Ashley , Luke Newton , Nicola Coughlan Main Genre Drama Seasons 3 Studio Netflix

