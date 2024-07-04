The Big Picture Bridgerton Season 3 enters Netflix's Top Ten Shows of All Time list.

Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton's romance was the central focus of the latest season.

Season 3 explores Penelope's journey to self-love and Colin's realization of his feelings for Penelope.

Hear hear! Dearest gentle reader, the news you are about to be informed of comes as little surprise to this author given the scandal, steam, and sheer chaos of this most recent season. Long gone are the days of diamonds being the talk of the ton because this season of Bridgerton has reigned superior cracking Netflix's illusive Top Ten Shows of All Time list.

The announcement was made almost as expeditiously as the news of Penelope Feathrington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bidgerton's (Luke Newton) engagement with show star Coughlan sharing the news on social media. Beaming over loyal audiences, she wrote: "Season 3 just entered the Netflix Top Ten of all time because you’ve watched billions (!) of hours of it which is mental I’m so grateful, so please accept some miscellaneous behind-the-scenes joy as a thank you!" The show joins its predecessors, sitting at number ten, just below season two at number nine and season one at number one.

As any true Bridgerton knows how, the actress also made sure to treat faithful fans to a string of behind-the-scenes snaps from the season. This included a stunning shot of her in the iconic satin wedding dress with her on-screen beau, a few sleepy shots of herself and the Bridgerton siblings and cast comradery in full swing with lots of evident laughs and pure bemusement from Pen's new sister-in-law Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie).

'Bridgerton' Season 3 Unmasks Lady Whisteldown

Bridgerton season three's success is of little surprise as the friends-to-lovers story is one that has been brimming away in the background with the pair kicking off season one as childhood friends - with a sprinkle of deep yearning from Pen. This chapter picked up with something of an awakening for both characters - Penelope in her journey to self-love and Colin in his realization that Penelope has always been the most important person in his life. After a steamy carriage ride confession, a tension-filled spectacle and an unmasking of Lady Whisteldown's identity, a pardon from Her Majesty (Golda Rosheuvel), the pair were finally able to come into their love in their most honest forms.

The season also offered some time to two other Bridgerton siblings - Francesca (Hannah Dodd) and Benedict (Luke Thompson)- one of which ended up in marriage with one John Stirling, the Earl of Kilmartin, (Victor Alli) and the other on a journey of self-discovery. The season ended ribbons and all but as any true Bridgerton lover knows, it is sure not to last for long and with season four confirmed already, there is certainly more to come.

Bridgerton season three is on Netflix now.