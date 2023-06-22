If television has taught us anything about scandalous writers, it's that they are often the ones most likely to embroil themselves in a salacious affair all of their own and Bridgerton looks set to do just that. The upcoming third season of the regency drama will spotlight the friends-to-lovers story of Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and friend Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). As if this wasn't complicated enough, avid watchers of the ton will recall how Pen was unveiled as the anonymous face of the Society Papers - penned by a mysterious Lady Whistledown. Up until now, that has worked perfectly well for Pen as the unspoken wallflower of the ton, she has found it easy to mostly remain under the radar (with the exception of Eloise). But with things set to heat up for her in season three, it looks like her two worlds will finally collide.

On the red carpet of Netflix's Tudum event, Coughlan revealed that this season is shaping up to be the most scandalous yet. When asked by Wenlei Ma just how scandalous this season is going to be, the actress teased: "Very. I mean Lady Whistledown is right at the center having to deal with all her little secrets and it gets harder and harder for those to come out and then scandalous love affairs popping up all over the place. [It's] the most scandalous one yet, I would say." She also added that insatiable audiences can expect an "extremely spicy" season - which is a big promise following a sizzling season two.

From an audience perspective, there is ample to be excited about especially as viewers have been the only ones in on Pen's little secret for quite some time now. What happens when the person accustomed to controlling every whim of society's elite suddenly loses the pen altogether? After all, Lady Whistledown has been a quiet but critical player in making and breaking the who's who of the ton over the previous seasons.

Image via Netflix

Season Three is All About Romance

Whilst we can all expect plenty of firey chemistry, Coughlan also vowed that audiences would get to witness more romance than ever before this season. "Season one was about passion, season two was about longing and season three, I think it's romance all the way," she told People Magazine at the event. "It's just so romantic like there was a lot of moments on set where we'd film something and we'd turn around and everyone would be sort of clutching their chest being like 'oh my God, that kind of love!' It's really special and it stays very true to the books."

Although love is undeniably on the cards for Pen and Colin, after witnessing two whole seasons of quiet build-up, it is certain to be a rocky path to romance. Dedicated audiences will recall how Pen caught Colin telling a group of gentlemen how he would never consider courting her and laughing about it thereafter - a true stab in the heart from one of her closest friends. Understandably, this leaves Pen raging at the start of season three with her looking to escape the world through marriage, putting herself out into society for suitors. That very much begs the question, how Pen will go from raging at Colin to falling into his arms?

Bridgerton season three does not yet have a release date. Stay tuned at Collider for updates.