Dearest gentle reader, the moment you have been waiting for is almost upon us. After a lengthy stint away from the sparkling jewels, a fresh season with the Ton's fairest and finest is set to grace screens. With just days to go, Netflix has kindly whet the appetite of thirsty audiences globally by teasing the first five minutes of Bridgerton Season 3: Part 1.

After two seasons of yearning, this upcoming installment finally puts the spotlight on wallflower Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Bridgerton brother Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). The pair built a devoted friendship over the years, with Penelope secretly burying her deep-rooted feelings for Colin, often leaving her quietly heartbroken. However, the game is set to change now after Penelope overheard Colin passionately declaring how he would never court her in a truly humiliating observation at the end of Season 2.

Cue Season 3. The show picks up with Lady Whistledown setting the scene and marking a return to the ton for "London's fashionable set." What is undeniably clear is the look of pride on Penelope's face as she witnesses the entire ton reading the beloved Society Papers. There is a brief tease into the potential diamonds of the season in what "appears to be a rather dazzling crop."

Amongst the most prominent consideration is Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) who is clearly coping well with her impending debut into society — which she makes abundantly clear by pouring her soul into a rendition of Mozart's "Funeral March" on the piano. Notably, the teaser also gives a very brief look at the evidently loved-up newlywedded Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) who both look positively radiant, free of their previously uptight personalities and practically glide across the floor.

Perhaps the most noteworthy interaction — if you can call it that — is when this year's undoubted "prize of the season" Colin makes his return to the Ton featuring fresh curls and a whole new dangerously charismatic charm that makes the ladies quite literally swoon — and drop their handkerchiefs. The new look is so shocking, that the Bridgerton brothers can quite literally be heard questioning: "Is that...my brother?!" Whilst he is met with a roar of excitement at the footsteps of the Bridgerton residence, he takes a brief moment to look around and catches a quiet Penelope peeking a look at him as he arrives — a look he notices but casually ignores as he returns to his family. Whilst his nonchalance is slightly startling, it sets the perfect landscape for a delicious back and forth when he is inevitably forced to grovel for Penelope's forgiveness for his callous comments.

As well as steamy romance, dazzling dresses, and delectable plots, Bridgerton has developed a well-earned reputation for its stunning musical score. Each prior rendition of the show has featured addictive pop classics and transformed them into orchestral masterpieces - and this season is set to be no exception. Eager listeners will be able to pick up on the familiar sounds of hits from Taylor Swift, BTS Billie Eilish, and Nick Jonas.

Bridgerton Season 3: Part 1 arrives on Netflix on May 16 and Part 2 drops a little later on June 13. Watch the full clip at Tudum and check out the Season 3 trailer below.

