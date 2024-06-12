After Bridgerton Season 3's record-breaking debut on Netflix, Bridgerton fans (and the ton) haven't stopped gossiping about Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), arguably the real protagonist of the series, and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). The first part of Polin's love story was everything fans could have ever wanted, with lustful glances and dramatic tensions rising. However, questions abound about what is going to happen to Colin and Pen. Is everyone going to approve of their engagement? Will Penelope have the courage to tell Colin that she is Lady Whistledown? The answers to these questions await in part two of Polin's friends-to-lovers tale.

From the carriage scene to the balloon incident, there were so many major Penelope and Colin moments in Bridgerton Season 3. Before Bridgerton fans watch part two, they should take a moment to catch up on part one's biggest moments.

Bridgerton Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Release Date December 25, 2020 Creator Chris Van Dusen Cast Rege-Jean Page , Julie Andrews , Jonathan Bailey , Ruth Gemmell , Polly Walker , Golda Rosheuvel , Phoebe Dynevor , Simone Ashley , Luke Newton , Nicola Coughlan Main Genre Drama Seasons 3 Studio Netflix Creator(s) Chris Van Dusen Expand

10 Balloon Incident

Episode 3: "Forces of Nature"

Image via Netflix

The Queen hosts an outdoor gathering for the ton, and the centerpiece is a hot air balloon rather than a diamond. While all the balloon enthusiasts are taking it all in, Penelope and Colin secretly chat at a sweets' booth. Penelope tells Colin how Lord Debling (Sam Phillips) has shown interest in her and how she is charmed by him. There's a brief moment where Colin stares at Penelope as she wipes cupcake frosting from her lips. The intensity is broken as Penelope bids Colin farewell and goes to speak with Lord Debling, but Pen is in for a bit of competition. Cressida Cowper is very interested Lord Debling, as she is desperately looking for a husband. As Cressida (Jessica Madsen) and Penelope vy for Lord Debling's attention, the hot air balloon is taken by a dramatic gust of wind, and starts to move towards Penelope. Colin and a few men try to stop the balloon, but the wind gust is too much. Lord Debling pushes Penelope out of the balloon's way before it crushes her.

Some people might call this moment melodramatic, but it is the opposite of that. In this case, the saying of "actions speak louder than words" applies to this moment. Colin sees that Penelope is in danger, and he is flooded with emotions for her. He immediately takes action to try to save her, as any "prince" in this case, would do. Colin would risk his life for Penelope, and this shows how much in love he is with her. Lord Debling also comes to Penelope's rescue, and seems to "one up" Colin by moving Penelope out of harms way. This moment in "Forces of Nature" confirms that Penelope has two men who are after her heart.

9 Lord Debling and Penelope Meet

Episode 3: "Forces of Nature"

Image via Netflix

After Colin and Penelope's "scandal" is revealed to the ton by Lady Whistledown, Penelope attends a party, even though she would rather be at home. Penelope reverts back to being a "wallflower" and doesn't take part in socializing with the other party guests. However, Lord Debling joins Penelope at the fringe of society. They make small talk together. Lord Debling is a naturalist who is a vegetarian. He doesn't fit into social expectations, and he applauds Penelope for "stepping away from the herd."

It was frustrating that all of Colin and Penelope's lessons were halted by Whistledown. Ultimately, Pen's lessons didn't go completely to waste, as she handles herself well in front of Lord Debling. She is charming and captivates Lord Debling's attention. This moment reveals that while Penelope only thought she needed Colin’s help; she really didn't necessarily need an eligible bachelor's assistance. Penelope had the power all along to find herself a match. All she had to do was be herself and the right suitor would see how wonderful she truly was. The meeting of Lord Debling and Penelope is a sweet moment, and it sets into motion a competition between Colin and Lord Debling. After all, the flash of jealously on Colin's face towards the end of this particular scene says it all.

8 Penelope’s New Look

Episode 1: "Out of the Shadows"

Image via Netflix

Throughout Bridgerton, Penelope's fashion sense has been dominated by Portia Featherington's (Polly Walker) choices. The citrus colors were always present in the Featherington palette. However, this season, Penelope said goodbye to the citrus colors. Penelope goes to Madame Genevieve Delacroix (Kathryn Drysdale), and asks her to make her new dresses with a whole new color palette. Madame Delacroix refreshes Penelope's wardrobe with dresses in beautiful shades of green, which makes Penelope's red hair pop. While Penelope's mother seems to disapprove of Penelope's new dresses, Penelope's stunning dresses get the attention and compliments of the ton. Even Colin can't help but notice how pretty she looks.

It's exciting for Bridgerton fans to see Penelope wanting to take her own life into her own hands. Every season so far, Penelope has listened to her mother and stayed in the shadows of her sisters, Prudence (Bessie Carter) and Phillipa (Harriet Cains), who are both trying very hard to produce a male heir for the Featherington family. By rejecting those bright citrus colors, Penelope is rebelling against her own family. She has finally found her own voice, and is ready to find herself a match, since her mother has given up on her. Now, with her renewed self-confidence, Penelope can have a sense of control over her own life.

7 Colin Asking Violet for Advice On Love and Friendship

Episode 3: "Forces of Nature"

Image via Netflix

After the balloon incident, Colin sees Lord Debling and Penelope smiling and talking with each other at a party. Violet (Ruth Gemmell) approaches Colin to ask if he has seen Francesca (Hannah Dodd), his sister. Colin asks Violet about what she wants Francesca to find in her match. Violet says she hopes that she wants her children to find passion and excitement like Anthony and Daphne. She tells Colin that it is rare for lovers to begin as friends and for both parties to feel the same way. Colin asks his mother how she knew that his father, who was her friend, loved her. Violet replied that he had the courage to ask. They both look over in Lord Debling and Penelope's direction, and Colin says that he hopes that Francesca is brave enough to ask the question. Violet whispers to Colin that she hopes Francesca will be brave.

As the matriarch of the Bridgerton family, Violet is always there to provide her children with helpful advice. She always seems to know what her children desire and her conversation with Colin reveals that she knows Colin is in love with Penelope. It's that quiet whisper at the end which shows that Violet knows Colin isn't really talking about Francesca. After some reassurance from his mother, Colin gets the courage to try to ask Penelope how she feels.

6 Colin Cutting His Hand

Episode 2: "How Bright the Moon"

Image via Netflix

In the second episode of Bridgerton's Season 3, Colin decides that now is the time to start Penelope's lessons on finding the perfect suitor. While the rest of the Bridgerton family is distracted by card games and a trip to the dress shop, Colin invites Penelope over for a private lesson in the drawing room. They pretend that they are at a ball. Colin tells Penelope to practice flirting with him, right by the lemonade table. She tells him that his eyes are a remarkable shade of blue, especially when he is kind. Then, they are interrupted by the sounds of a few members of the Bridgerton family returning home. Penelope hides in the study and reads a raunchy part of Colin's journal. Colin returns to the study and catches Penelope reading his personal thoughts. He knocks over a glass candleholder. While Colin tries to pick up pieces of glass, he cuts his hand. Penelope gently wraps his hand with a cloth, and tells him that his writing is good.

This is one of the hottest moments (besides the carriage scene) in part one of Bridgerton Season 3. Up until now, Colin and Penelope hadn't touched each other at all. In this scene, their hands briefly touch and their eyes meet. The lingering hands and stares are classic Regency era romance. On top of it all, the music swells to a sweet crescendo. It's a gentle moment between the two of them, and it is the catalyst which starts Colin's thoughts being consumed by Penelope. This whole interaction obviously has an impact on Colin, as it flashes through his mind as he sits at his desk after he runs into Violet, who tells him of Penelope's engagement to Lord Debling.

5 Penelope and Colin in the Garden

Episode 2: "How Bright the Moon"

Image via Liam Daniel/Netflix

After Lady Whistledown reveals the arrangement between Colin and Penelope, Colin wants to see how Penelope is doing. He bribes a maid to allow them a few minutes together in Featherington's garden. Penelope is down on herself and says that she was a "sad stupid girl." Colin tells her to not be so hard on herself, but Penelope continues to talk about how she is going to die a spinster. She asks Colin to kiss her. They share a small peck on the lips, and then it turns into a big passionate kiss. They break away and Penelope tells Colin "thank you" as she runs back into the Featherington house. She leaves Colin standing in the garden alone.

This moment is a great ending to the episode, "How Bright the Moon." Their first kiss is an emotionally stirring one. Colin’s unspoken feelings for Penelope are made clear by the extent to which he passionately kisses her. He doesn't immediately pull away from Penelope immediately, or even turn Penelope's request for a kiss down. This passionate late night kiss is fuel for Colin's dreams in which he confesses his love for Penelope.

4 Colin Bumps into Violet After A Night Out

Episode 1: "Old Friends"

Image via Netflix

A late night out for Colin results in him not wanting to go to a party. He tells Violet that he will be staying at home. Violet is concerned about him looking unwell. She yet again gives Colin some motherly advice. She tells Colin that he has always been her most sensitive child, and he shouldn't live to just please others. She informs Colin that Penelope is expecting a proposal from Lord Debling. She leaves for the ball and Colin goes up to his study to think.

So far this season, this is the second time Colin has asked for his mother's advice. Violet doesn't always tell her children exactly what they should do, but she gives them enough hints for her children to find their way in love. Her metaphor of the rusting armor is a startling visual of Colin shielding himself from his true feelings for Penelope. She knows Colin loves Penelope, and she wants him to get the courage to tell her how he feels by shedding his "armor."

3 Lady Whistledown Writes About Colin and Penelope

Episode 2: "How Bright the Moon"

Image via Netflix

At a ball, Eloise tells Cressida that Colin is helping Penelope find eligible suitors. The spilling of this secret sends the ton into a furry of gossip. With both the Featherington and Bridgerton families stuck in the rumor mill, Penelope runs home to write a new edition of a Whistledown. Lady Whistledown exposes Penelope and Colin to the ton. As Penelope is sitting in her window, Lady Featherington asks Penelope if what Whistledown wrote is true. Penelope does not deny Colin helping her find a suitor, which makes Pen's mother furious. Despite her anger, Portia tries to convince Penelope that an unmarried life wouldn't be so bad.

This is one of the most upsetting moments in Bridgerton Season 3 Part One. Penelope and Colin's lessons gave Bridgerton fans hope that their time together would make Colin realize his love for Penelope. However, this hope is cut short. It was unexpected that Penelope, as Lady Whistledown, would write about herself and Colin. In retrospect, Penelope's decision makes sense. She is validating the rumors circulating among the town to put an end to the ongoing speculation. Penelope did the best thing that she could do for herself and Colin.

2 Colin Interrupting Penelope and Lord Debling’s Dance

Episode 4: "Old Friends"

Image via Netflix

While chatting with Eloise, Cressida notices Colin walking directly up to Penelope and Lord Debling during their dance. This interruption causes a lot of whispering among the town who are at the party. Cressida makes her move to make a dance with Lord Debling. As they dance, Colin tells Penelope that she can't marry Lord Debling. However, Penelope wants to accept his proposal. The two continue to argue until the end of the dance. Cressida tells Lord Debling about how the Bridgertons live right across the street from the Featheringtons, and she even goes as far as to refer to Penelope and Colin as Psyche and Eros. This makes Debling realize why Penelope looks longingly out her window in the drawing room. With her engagement prospects gone, Penelope flees for her carriage, and Colin runs after her.

Colin's determination to tell Penelope how he feels trumps societal norms, as he doesn't wait for Penelope to finish her dance with Lord Debling. To Colin, at this moment, all he sees is Penelope. He is truly taking Violet's advice, but he has trouble at this moment trying to express his feelings all the way, possibly due to the pressure of being surrounded by the ton. It's frustrating to see Colin unable to get his feelings out immediately, but their tense danace paves way for the intimate carriage scene.

1 The Carriage Scene

Episode 4: "Old Friends"

Image via Netflix

Colin interrupts Penelope's dance with Lord Debling, and this leads to Lord Debling not proposing to Penelope. Penelope flees in embarrassment to her carriage, and Colin runs after her. In the privacy of Penelope's carriage, Colin tells Penelope how he feels, and he admits to Penelope that he wants to be more than friends. Penelope reveals that she feels the same way as Colin does. Penelope and Colin go from being "old friends" to "lovers."

The carriage scene is very steamy, and it is the hottest scene in Season 3 of Bridgerton. The song, "Give Me Everything" by Pitbull, in classical string form, paints the picture of this sexy carriage ride. Colin and Penelope are finally able not to hold back their feelings for each other. All the longing glances and lusty dreams have built up to this very emotional moment where Colin and Penelope can let go and release their spicy romance.

KEEP READING: 10 Most Underrated Characters in Bridgerton, Ranked