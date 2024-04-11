The Big Picture Penelope and Colin's friendship is tested as they navigate finding her a husband, leading to potential romantic feelings between them.

The Bridgerton Season 3 trailer teases swoony moments between Anthony and Kate, sibling antics, and a new eligible bachelor causing trouble for Colin.

New images show the London season in full swing, with Penelope sporting a new wardrobe and mysterious figures entering the picture.

After two full seasons of pining and misunderstandings, surely Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) are ready to take that leap from friends to lovers? Ha! Not so fast! In the first trailer for Bridgerton Season 3, it seems that while the pair have patched things up since that unfortunate misunderstanding at the end of last season, it's still going to be a while yet before the pair realize they're perfect for each other. Especially once Penelope resolves to find a husband and Colin resolves to help her.

The trailer, narrated once again by the formidable Lady Whistledown (Julie Andrews), catches the audience up with our favorite corner of London society, in particular with Penelope and Colin, who are preparing to embark on their mission to find Pen a husband, even if her natural flirting skills leave a little something to be desired. But all that proximity to each other and to a potential romance for Penelope might just have these two friends reevaluating their feelings for one another, if the end of the trailer is anything to go by.

But the trailer is not all Polin all the time, as we also get swoony shots of last season's main couple, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Bridgerton (Simone Ashley). There is also Francesca (Hannah Dodd) dancing with a suitor, and plenty of lovable sibling antics from the Bridgerton clan, including Eloise (Claudia Jesse) and Benedict (Luke Thompson). Trouble — for Colin, anyway — also arrives in the form of Lord Debling (Sam Phillips), an eligible bachelor looking to find a wife this season.

The Season Is in Full Swing in 'Bridgerton' Season 3 Images

Close

Along with the trailer, Netflix also released a handful of new images, showing the London season in full swing under the watchful eye of Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel). We see the Bridgerton brothers, and also get hints of Penelope sporting her new, far more flattering green wardrobe in the new images, including at an outing with her mother and sisters, and at a ball with Francesa. A mysterious new figure also appears in these images, and by the looks of things, Lady Danbury is none too pleased to see him. Finally, we also get a peek at Will Mondrich (Martins Imhangbe) and his wife Alice (Emma Naomi), though what role they will play this season remains a mystery.

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 premieres on May 16, followed by Part 2 on June 14. The first two seasons are streaming now on Netflix. Check out the trailer below:

Bridgerton The eight close-knit siblings of the Bridgerton family look for love and happiness in London high society. Release Date December 25, 2020 Creator Chris Van Dusen Cast Rege-Jean Page , Julie Andrews , Jonathan Bailey , Ruth Gemmell , Polly Walker , Golda Rosheuvel , Phoebe Dynevor , Simone Ashley , Luke Newton , Nicola Coughlan Main Genre Drama Seasons 3 Studio Netflix

Watch on Netflix