Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Bridgerton Season 3 finale.

The Big Picture Penelope reveals herself as Lady Whistledown at a ball, securing Queen Charlotte's approval.

Francesca and Eloise are set to embark on a new adventure in Scotland.

Colin and Penelope overcome tension, revealing love, support, and a successful future together.

Dearest gentle reader, Bridgerton Season 3 is officially the talk of the ton. The hit Netflix romance series wraps up its season centered on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan). Audiences have been following the love story between Penelope and Colin since the first season, and finally, their romance has bloomed. However, they’re not the only ones who’ve had an exciting season. Over the course of eight episodes, two Bridgertons get married, a mysterious new character is introduced, and another Bridgerton sibling prepares to take center stage next season. Let’s see where our favorite Bridgerton characters land at the end of the third season.

Bridgerton Set in the glamorous world of Regency London, the Bridgerton family maneuvers through the opulent and treacherous landscape of high society. Daphne Bridgerton, the family's eldest daughter, enters the marriage market, sparking a whirlwind romance with the enigmatic Duke of Hastings. Release Date December 25, 2020 Creator Chris Van Dusen Cast Rege-Jean Page , Julie Andrews , Jonathan Bailey , Ruth Gemmell , Polly Walker , Golda Rosheuvel , Phoebe Dynevor , Simone Ashley , Luke Newton , Nicola Coughlan Main Genre Drama Seasons 3 Studio Netflix Creator(s) Chris Van Dusen Expand

Penelope Comes Clean in the 'Bridgerton' Season 3 Finale

After Queen Charlotte narrows down her Lady Whistledown hunt to the Bridgerton family, the pressure is on for Penelope, Eloise, (Claudia Jessie), and Colin to contain the secret. However, things go from bad to worse when Cressida Cowper (Jessica Madsen) blackmails Penelope after discovering the truth from a printing apprentice, threatening to divulge her identity to the ton if she doesn’t pay her what she wants; she even exposes Penelope’s secret to Portia Featherington (Polly Walker). After informing her husband about the blackmail, Colin tries and fails to convince Cressida to back off. To make matters more dire, Walter Dundas (Edward Bennett) informs Portia that he knows the truth about the Featherington finances and plans for her title to be moved to another family. Penelope witnesses the heated threat between her mother and the solicitor; and although Penelope initially is upset with Portia, the mother and daughter realize that they’re similar in how they’ve done the best they could with the opportunity society has given them. Penelope’s family, marriage, and reputation are about to fall apart, so Penelope decides to act by sending letters to her new mother-in-law, Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell), and Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel).

While her sisters’ ball is in full swing, Queen Charlotte arrives and halts the festivities. She reveals to the ton that she received a letter from Lady Whistledown herself, who has asked for mercy. The queen points directly at Penelope, and most of the ton is shocked to discover that the former Featherington wallflower is indeed the infamous gossip monger. She walks to the center of the ballroom, and Penelope bravely reveals herself as Lady Whistledown. She pleads her case to the queen and by extension the ton, explaining that she wrote about them because she’s captivated by their lives. Penelope admits that she was careless with her power at times but sees the value of gossip and its ability to forge bonds. She publicly asks the queen if she can continue the Lady Whistledown panel with her blessing. Satisfied with Penelope’s appeal, Queen Charlotte approves her request. What’s life without a little gossip? With Penelope out of the shadows, this takes away Cressida’s shot at freedom, and thus, Cressida is sent off to live with her aunt in Wales.

Francesca and Eloise Are Bound for Scotland in the 'Bridgerton' Season 3 Finale

Close

At a small ceremony in the drawing room of Bridgerton House, Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) and John Stirling (Victor Alli) become husband and wife. Before the ceremony, Francesca and Violet have a sweet mother-daughter moment where Violet shares her fears that her third daughter is running away from her by moving into the earl’s residence in Scotland; Francesca reveals it’s the opposite — if she lived closer to her mother, she would be tempted to visit her too often and not have the space and the quiet to really know herself better. Violet admits to Francesca that she has taught her a new way to love in the slow approach through her courtship with John. However, that slow approach might not be as stable as Francesca once thought. After John and Francesca wed, the newly married couple share a kiss, and Francesca gives an expression that the kiss didn’t feel the way she imagined it would. John and Francesca’s slow approach and appreciation for the silence didn’t ignite the sparks (at least not on Francesca’s end).

After Penelope reveals her identity as Lady Whistledown at the ball, Francesca and John are making preparations to leave for Scotland. Eloise, who has a newfound desire to see more of the world and is feeling a little lonely, asks her sister if she can come with the newlyweds to Scotland for the year. Francesca agrees, and when the sisters tell the earl about Eloise’s proposal, John agrees and says their traveling party is now complete. It turns out his cousin, Michaela Stirling (Masali Baduza), is also in London and will be traveling with them to Scotland. Michaela introduces herself to Francesca and Eloise, and Francesca is less composed than we'd seen her, fumbling over her words while introducing herself. It would appear that perhaps Francesca is capable of feeling that kind of spark with a Stirling, just not her husband. For Bridgerton book fans, Francesca has a second-chance love story with Michael Stirling in When He Was Wicked. With the reveal of a female version of Michael, this sets in motion a new type of love story for this formerly Bridgerton wallflower. For now though, Francesca, alongside Eloise, John, and Michaela, ends the season embarking on a new adventure and life awaiting her in the Scottish Highlands.

Benedict Gets a Fresh Start in the 'Bridgerton' Season 3 Finale

Image via Netflix

Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) is having the time of his life engaged in this no-strings-attached arrangement with Lady Tilley Arnold (Hannah New) and Paul Suarez (Lucas Aurelio). However, this no-attachment arrangement comes to an end when Tilley realizes that she’s begun to genuinely fall for Benedict, despite initially declaring she wasn’t looking for anything serious. When she invites Benedict over to her residence alone and shares her feelings with Benedict, he admits that he’s not looking for anything serious. When Tilley asks if it’s because he’s grown attached to Paul, Benedict shares that it’s not because of Paul. Benedict’s sexuality has opened him up to a new world of possibility that makes him feel free; he isn’t ready to close that door again and wants to continue chasing merriment as long as he can. Tilley tells him that the merriment will eventually grow tiring, and then she thanks him for reminding her that it’s possible to feel something for someone else again, ending things between them, and by extension, Paul.

Later, Benedict and Eloise reunite at their special spot on the swings. After Eloise expresses to him her desire to change the world again, Benedict admits to her that the more he learns about the world, the more he discovers just how little he knows. He says aloud that he believes the next thing he learns might change him entirely, and this revelation will be coming a lot sooner than Benedict thinks. As Eloise prepares to depart for Scotland for a year, the two siblings say their goodbyes to each other. Eloise begrudgingly says that she will be back in time for their mother’s masquerade ball, and Benedict says that he’ll be at the masquerade ball, too, hiding behind a mask. For the Bridgerton book fans, the masquerade ball mention is a major deal because the masquerade ball is where Benedict’s book, An Offer From a Gentleman, begins and where he meets the love of his life — Sophie Beckett, an earl’s bastard daughter turned maid. With this declaration that the masquerade ball is a year away (and each season takes place a year after the previous one), this seemingly confirms that Benedict Bridgerton will be the lead of Season 4. Until then, without Eloise or Tilley, Benedict is alone and adrift, just waiting for his gray world to change entirely from a fateful meeting.

Colin and Penelope Find Their Way Back to Each Other in the 'Bridgerton' Season 3 Finale

Image via Netflix

Since learning the truth about Lady Whistledown, things between Colin and Penelope have remained tense. Despite being married, the newlyweds had yet to spend a night together in the same bed. Colin tries desperately to separate his love for Penelope and his hatred for Lady Whistledown, as seen by the longing and lust he displays when he sees Penelope in her nightgown. Things start to shift for Colin after he finds all his old letters from Penelope, spending the morning before Francesca’s wedding reading them. Later, when Cressida blackmails his wife, Colin steps into action in order to protect her, fully ready to ask Benedict for the funds necessary to pay off Cressida. Penelope asks him not to endanger his family any further, but Colin insists it’s the only way he can help. Penelope replies that he can help her by simply loving her; she just wants her husband to hold her and support her. From Colin’s perspective, there will always be something between them.

After Penelope steps into the light as Lady Whistledown and the shock of the reveal starts to settle, Colin finds his wife. He thanks her for writing a letter to Violet that explained the situation to her. Penelope admits that she left out a portion of that letter: a suggested annulment of their marriage. Colin immediately dismisses this; in fact, he admits to Penelope that re-reading her letters to him made him realize that there is no separating his Pen from Lady Whistledown. Even if he could, Colin has come to appreciate and value every facet of his wife. He tells her how lucky he is to stand by her side and admires her success and bravery to come forward like that. With nothing but love between them, Colin asks Penelope for a dance and later continues on in marital bliss.

In an epilogue scene a year later, all the formerly Featherington sisters are mothers. Of the three, Penelope is the one with a son, which would’ve ensured Lady Featherington would keep her title. However, thanks to Penelope’s admission as Lady Whistledown, it provided the alibi needed to appease the royal solicitor. Meanwhile, Colin follows in his wife’s footsteps; he's written and published his book of travels, which is seen being read by Gregory Bridgerton (Will Tilston). With the queen’s blessing, the Lady Whistledown pamphlet continues; only now, instead of signing off each column with “Lady Whistledown,” it ends with Penelope’s own name: Penelope Bridgerton. In the end, the wallflower who used to pin after her best friend’s brother gets her happily ever after as a successful writer married to the man of her dreams — who loves all of her.

Bridgerton Season 3 is now streaming on Netflix in the U.S.

WATCH ON NETFLIX