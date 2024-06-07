The burgeoning romance between Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has been the talking point of the past month. Netflix's smash hit Bridgerton returned for its third season back on May 16, with the risqué period drama exploding into life with all the pomp and circumstance required for such a series.

Alas, as one of Netflix's biggest shows of all time, expectations are through the roof from the millions that patiently await the resolution to the Polin saga, with the true identity of Miss Featherington as Lady Whistledown brewing under the surface. Season 1 was the benchmark, and Season 2 broke records, however, it looks as if Season 3 is set to be the best season of Bridgerton yet. So, with all that in mind, and with the recent release of a tantalizing trailer getting everyone hot under the collar, here is everything we know about Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 so far.

When is 'Bridgerton' Season 3 Part 2 Coming Out?

Officially, Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 premieres on June 13, 2024.

Where Can You Watch 'Bridgerton' Season 3 Part 2?

As always, Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 will be available exclusively on Netflix, joining the streamer's long list of delicious content currently available. You can catch up with the first four episodes of Season 3 on Netflix right now.

Is There a Trailer For 'Bridgerton' Season 3 Part 2?

The official trailer for the second part of Bridgerton's third season was officially released on June 3 and is available to watch above. Accompanied by a teaser line in the description that reads, "With an announcement of such magnitude comes an even greater secret… Which begs this author to wonder: Should one still reveal a truth when they stand to lose everything?", this trailer oozes intrigue. Dramatic, tense, and with a sprinkle of humor for good measure, the trailer promises that this Bridgerton season is going down a path like no other.

With Colin and Penelope's flourishing romance becoming the gossip of the town, their success was always going to come down to the true identity of Penelope as Lady Whistledown and whether or not it shall be unveiled. It looks as if, based on the trailer, this power may not simply lie in Penelope's lap, with Eloise (Claudia Jessie) threatening to turn the happy couple's future on its head. Equal parts stressful and indulgent, the wait is truly on for the clock to strike midnight on both June 13 and the Polin saga.

Who is in the Cast of 'Bridgerton' Season 3 Part 2?

Every member of the Part 1 cast is expected to return for Part 2, most notably Newton and Coughlan as everyone's favorite couple, Polin. Besides Bridgerton, Newton is perhaps best known for roles in the likes of The Cut, The Lodge, and Mr Selfridge, whereas Coughlan is most fondly appreciated for her portrayal of Clare in Derry Girls. The two will be joined by a stacked ensemble that sees the return of many a fan-favorite, including the likes of Claudia Jessie (Line of Duty) as Eloise, Julie Andrews (Mary Poppins) as the voice of Lady Whistledown, Ruth Gemmell (F) as Lady Violet, Polly Walker (Rome) as Lady Portia, Sam Phillips (The Crown) as Lord Debling, Jonathan Bailey (Broadchurch) as Anthony, Simone Ashley (Sex Education) as Kate, Adjoa Andoh (Invictus) as Lady Danbury, and Golda Rosheuvel (Doctor Who) as Queen Charlotte. This is only a small sample of the dazzling line-up ready and waiting to take our breath away in Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2.

What is 'Bridgerton' Season 3 Part 2 About?

The agonizing wait for the resolution to Part 1's cliffhanger has engulfed millions of Bridgerton lovers across the world. After a first half that saw laughs, scowls, and eyes gazing across the ballroom aplenty, it all culminated in the certainly NSFW romance between Colin and Penelope in the back of a carriage and a spontaneous proposal. Many burning questions must be resolved in the second half, with fans wondering what will happen to Polin, whether or not Penelope's alter ego will be exposed, and just how much that carriage driver was privy to. This, of course, doesn't even take into account other plot threads poised deftly for Season 3, such as the race for a Featherington heir and Violet's potential love interest.

Although we do not know any concrete information about Part 2's plot, besides anything that was revealed in the aforementioned trailer, we do know the title of each of the four episodes. The first is called "Tick Tock", the second "Romancing Mister Bridgerton", the third "Joining of Hands", and the fourth "Into the Light". With some titles more evocative than others, the final title of "Into the Light" could be signaling a joyous end to Penelope and Colin's relationship, or perhaps something more sinister - Only time will tell.

Who is Behind 'Bridgerton' Season 3 Part 2?

After Chris Van Dusen left the role of showrunner after Season 2, the mantle was taken over by Jess Brownell, who has overseen both Part 1 and Part 2 of Bridgerton's third season. Writers on the final four episodes include Azia Squire, Geetika Tandon Lizardi, and Daniel Robinson, whilst the only confirmed director, of episodes 7 and 8, is Tom Verica, who also serves as executive producer alongside the lines of Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers.