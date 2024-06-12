Dearest gentle readers, the time has almost come to finally find out what will happen to Polin. The first episodes of Bridgerton's third season had absolutely everything, from recognisable pop hits turned into orchestral numbers, to fleeting glances across grand rooms, and, of course, enough risqué moments to keep any collar perpetually hot underneath. The stars of the show are Nicola Coughlan's Penelope Featherington and Luke Newton's Colin Bridgerton, although plenty of other characters have had major storylines set up in Season 3's first half.

Including a simmering romance for Francesca (Hannah Dodd) and the threat of secrets told by Claudia Jessie's Eloise, Part 2 has more shimmering threads than a knitted diamond. Reaction to part 1 both publicly and critically was even greater than many had expected, with some even citing this as the best season yet. However, there is still work to do for that title to be claimed by Season 3, with the final four episodes ready to take viewers' breath away. So, with all that in mind, here is a look at where you can watch Bridgerton Season 3, Part 2.

When Does 'Bridgerton' Season 3, Part 2 Come Out?

Image via Netflix

Bridgerton Season 3's second half officially premieres on Thursday, June 13, 2024. Incredibly, this isn't the only major returning series on this date, with Prime Video's worldwide hit The Boys back for its fourth season after two years off screens.

Where Can You Watch 'Bridgerton' Season 3, Part 2?

As one of the streamer's flagship shows, Bridgerton Season 3, Part 2 will, of course, be available on Netflix. The second half will premiere at 3:00 a.m. EST, with the first four episodes of the current season available to stream on Netflix right now.

Can You Watch 'Bridgerton' Season 3, Part 2 Without Netflix?

Image via Netflix

As a Netflix Original Series, Bridgerton is exclusive to the aforementioned streaming platform. However, if you prefer to watch your media via physical means, Bridgerton Season 3 will most likely be released on DVD and Blu-ray, a fate that has already befallen Seasons 1 and 2. In case you haven't yet got a Netflix subscription in time for Bridgerton's steamy Season 3 finale, here is a look at all the options available to you, plus a handy link for good measure.

Watch the 'Bridgerton' Season 3, Part 2 Trailer

Accompanied by a teaser line in the description reading, "With an announcement of such magnitude comes an even greater secret… Which begs this author to wonder: Should one still reveal a truth when they stand to lose everything?", the official trailer for Bridgerton Season 3, Part 2 is available to watch above. Brooding, tense, and full of suspense, this trailer has everything a Bridgerton fan could wish for, thankfully without ever giving anything away. Plenty of storylines are teased, most notably the potential for Penelope's identity as Lady Whistledown to be finally revealed, with Polin's future as a couple hinging on just this one secret. The trailer also brings a touch of humor, as is customary in Bridgerton, with the ebbing and flowing between light-hearted gentry fun and deep drama ready to return in abundance.

The many questions that lit up the Bridgerton fandom following the Part 1 finale have been burning ever since, with this trailer doing a perfect job at suggesting answers will finally come. The true identity of Lady Whistledown has been a major plot point for some time, with the ramifications of the secret's uncovering potentially world-shattering for several characters. In the trailer, Eloise threatens to spill the truth, saying "If it’s too difficult for you to reveal the truth, I will reveal it to him myself", which has left the fandom on a knifeedge. Beyond this, the newly-cast Hannah Dodd as Francesca looks to have love blossoming, the race for a Featherington heir continues, and therapy sessions for the carriage driver in Season 3's final moments are likely ongoing, although sadly off-screen. Truly, excitement for Season 3, Part 2 is at an all-time high.

What is the 'Bridgerton' Season 3, Part 2 Episode Schedule?

All four episodes of Season 3, Part 2, will air on Thursday, June 13, with the title of each having already been announced. The schedule reads as follows:

Episode Title Release Date 5 "Tick Tock" June 13, 2024 6 "Romancing Mister Bridgerton" June 13, 2024 7 "Joining of Hands" June 13, 2024 8 "Into the Light" June 13, 2024

Tom Verica has directed episodes 7 and 8, with episode 5 being written by Azia Squire, episode 7 by Geetika Tandon Lizardi, and the finale penned by Daniel Robinson.