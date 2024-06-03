The Big Picture Bridgerton Season 3, Part 2 is coming soon and cast members like Nicola Coughlan are eagerly awaiting the drama to unfold on screen.

Teasing behind-the-scenes snaps from Coughlan hint at a fiery courtship between Penelope and Colin, leaving viewers on edge.

Anticipation builds as secrets are revealed and tensions rise ahead of Bridgerton Season 3: Part 2's June 13 premiere.

Wherever the Ton emerges, this knowledge author has her eye on all developments, in front of the screen and behind it. With the countdown on for Bridgerton Season 3: Part 2 to finally grace screens, it's little wonder the cast of Netflix's regal epic is practically coming apart at the seams waiting for the drama to unfurl. Teasing audiences with a behind-the-curtains look at what has been and what is yet to come, Penelope Featherington actress Nicola Coughlan took to Instagram to remind viewers: "10 days till part two but who’s counting?"

The series of devilish snaps kicked off with a shot of her glammed as Penelope in a stunning turquoise gown cozying up to her on-screen beau Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). The next shot features Mr, Bridgerton in the back of the carriage all coiffed and proper — which eagle-eyed viewers will recognize from the conclusion of Part 1.

'Bridgerton' Season 3: Part 2 Will Put Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton's Courtship in the Spotlight

Other notable shots include one of Coughlan, Newton, and Claudia Jessie, who plays Eloise Bridgerton in the series, sitting side-by-side in a theater. Interestingly, Nicola looks fully glammed as Pen with her hair cascading into gorgeous curls in a style we've not seen before, suggesting there is something of note set to take place between the three of them — perhaps even a Lady Whisteldown reveal! Included in the line-up was a selfie of Coughlan as Pen in her dressing room by her writing desk, which promises audiences only have even more chaotic carnage to look forward to as she writes the Ton's greatest fears into reality.

The Bridgerton cast is not alone in their excitement after Netflix left viewers practically hanging on the edge of their carriage after tension hit a fever pitch when Colin's growing jealousy led to the dissolution of Penleope's courtship with Lord Debling (Sam Phillips). Naturally, this led to Colin chasing down a defeated Penelope's carriage and after enough push and shove, a "it's everything I've wanted to say to you for weeks" confession from Colin and a steamy escalation in the back of the carriage resulting in Mr. Bridgerton proposing to one Miss Featherington.

If it wasn't agonizing enough that the show was left there, there is the looming anxiety of what will happen when Colin inevitably finds out that his precious Pen is also the writer of the Ton's favorite salacious society papers, which very recently slaughtered Colin for his new playboy persona. There is also the not-so-small caveat that Penelope's former confidant, who knows all about Pen's double life, happens to be Colin's sister. The lingering question remains as to whether she will automatically attempt to stop the marriage or whether she will force Pen to reveal her own secret.

Thankfully, audiences won't have to wait too long to see how everything unfolds with Bridgerton Season 3, Part 2 coming to Netflix on June 13. You can watch part one in the meantime.

