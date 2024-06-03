The Big Picture Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 will premiere on June 13, and Netflix has released the first trailer teasing what to expect.

Penelope and Colin's engagement stirs up scandal among the ton as the Lady Whistledown secret hovers over them.

Fan-favorite characters return in the upcoming episodes, with romance, secrets, and drama set to unfold.

Who would have thought a month could feel so long? Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 capped off its four-episode run with a major cliffhanger: namely, Colin (Luke Newton) asking Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) to marry him after one hell of a carriage ride. While we still have ten days to go before we can fully find out what happened in the aftermath, today Netflix released a brand-new trailer for Season 3 Part 2, teasing not only a shocking engagement, but just a hint of scandal on the horizon.

The trailer does answer one big question left hanging from Part 1, specifically that it looks like Penelope has accepted Colin's proposal, much to the shock of the ton. Most of their friends and family seem happy for them, but the trailer also hints at tensions with Eloise (Claudia Jesse). After all, she's the only other one who knows Penelope's Lady Whistledown secret. With the whole trailer underscored with narration from the gossip columnist herself (voiced by Julie Andrews), it's safe to assume Penelope's little side hustle is going to cause some drama in the season's back half.

Who Is in 'Bridgerton' Season 3 Part 2?

Along with the new trailer, Netflix also released a series of new images teasing, perhaps some idea of what to expect in the final batch of episodes. We get a look at Penelope and Eloise, both looking uneasy, as well as one of Cressida Cowper (Jessica Madsen). Also making an appearance are Benedict (Luke Thompson), Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel), Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh), and Violet (Rute Gemmell). We also get another look at Francesca (Hannah Dodd) and John Stirling (Victor Alli), whose budding romance was a highlight of the first four episodes, and who will hopefully get more time as the season continues. And though they don't appear in any of the stills, fan-favorite couple Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate (Simone Ashley) are also back for the last four episodes, as they make an appearance in the trailer.

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 premieres on Netflix on June 13. Check out the new images above, and the trailer below.

Bridgerton The eight close-knit siblings of the Bridgerton family look for love and happiness in London high society. Release Date December 25, 2020 Creator Chris Van Dusen Cast Rege-Jean Page , Julie Andrews , Jonathan Bailey , Ruth Gemmell , Polly Walker , Golda Rosheuvel , Phoebe Dynevor , Simone Ashley , Luke Newton , Nicola Coughlan Main Genre Drama Seasons 3 Studio Netflix Expand

