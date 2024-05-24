Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 3 Part 1.

The Big Picture Penelope's new clothes in Bridgerton Season 3 reflect her confidence.

Penelope undergoes a personal transformation after she gains autonomy over her wardrobe

Costumes in Bridgerton are significant due to their colors and each character has their own distinct style.

Bridgerton costuming is all about Regency-era fashion with its own twist. The colors and gowns all have meaning when put into perspective with the characters. Each family has their signature style or color that makes them unique and instantly recognizable. For example, if you see bright colors, you might think of a Featherington, or with blue, you might think of the Bridgertons. The colors and styles make a statement about what you present to the Ton, who you want to be, and how you want others to see you. And this is quite a fact for Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), who has a shakeup in Season 3 of Bridgerton.

The shift in Penelope's fashion choices is not a mere switch in wardrobe, but a profound transformation in her character. Her previous attire, characterized by vibrant colors, reflected her mother's taste rather than her own. Lady Featherington's belief that bright colors were fashionable dictated Penelope's wardrobe. However, Penelope didn't like the dresses, and in the Bridgerton novels by Julia Quinn she often criticized herself when writing as Lady Whistledown (Julie Andrews) for the over-the-top color palette, comparing herself to fruit. Pen knew the colors weren't quite the right fit for her; her transformation is a testament to the power of how costuming can help shape her character into her true self and the depth of development it can signify.

Penelope's New Clothes Gives Her Confidence

In Season 3, Penelope is tired of being considered the spinster of the Ton and is ready to do something about it. Although her alter ego, Lady Whistledown, is flourishing and the Ton can't get enough gossip, we usually see Pen alone, unhappy, and dreaming of a better life. It's only when Lady Featherington says that Penelope will always be around to take care of her that she comes to the conclusion that she needs to take more control over her own life and how she presents herself if she wants to get out of the Featherington house.

Penelope's journey towards self-discovery and empowerment is truly inspiring. Seeking the guidance of the modiste (Kathryn Drysdale), a fashion expert in the Ton, she embarks on a new path of exploration. This collaboration leads to a fresh collection of clothing that authentically mirrors Penelope's personality, marking a significant milestone in her transformation. The vibrant yellows she once wore are replaced with rich greens and subtle blues, reflecting her newfound confidence and self-assurance. This transformation is not just about fashion but about Penelope gaining agency back in her life and feeling empowered to move forward.

Once Pen levels up her fashion, it gives her a sense of confidence she hasn't had before and makes her more comfortable in her own skin. Once she can put her anxiety aside, she is able to be herself more and express who she is. She no longer cares what her mother wants and is focusing more on what she wants: a life partner. She's ready to find a husband and shed the title of a spinster. It really pays off as audiences get their first friends-to-lovers trope with Penelope and Collin Bridgerton. This transformation is not just about Penelope's personal growth but about the power of fashion in self-expression.

It's a common trope to have the heroine remove her glasses only for audiences to see that she was beautiful the entire time. Thankfully, this isn't the case for Penelope. Pen has been beautiful since we first met her, but it's through this transformation that she is able to show people who she is on the outside as well as on the inside.

Penelope Featherington's Radical Metamorphosis Is Just What She Needed

Costume designer John Glasner and hair and makeup designer Erika Okvist decided it would be better to change Penelope's shape using better-fitting corsets to accentuate her body. They softened the bust lines so we could see her body more. Straying away from the empire waist of 1813 and moving into the 1820s, the designers used a two-piece corset to accentuate her hourglass figure. The idea was not to fight her shape but to enhance and accentuate it. They also enhanced her makeup by giving her more sultry eye shadow and poutier lips. In one ball scene, they put gemstones in the corner of her eyes to draw the attention of the person dancing with her, which in turn would draw them to her kissable lips, showing her newfound sophistication. These changes to Penelope make her feel empowered and secure in herself.

Do the Clothing Colors Have a Meaning in 'Bridgerton'?

The short answer is that everything has a meaning, especially in Bridgerton, and die-hard fans are going to draw every conclusion and find every Easter egg. And they wouldn't have it any other way, meaning they need every detail planned out perfectly. As for the colors, they have a significant role to play.

For this season, as we know, Penelope's color pallet changes drastically for the better. She has a deliciously dramatic unveiling at Lady Danbury's (Adjoa Andoh) ball in a deep green gown with black gloves that has all eyes on her. Green is still a Featherington color, but Penelope put a twist on it by making it such a deep and rich color. There is also a nod to the Featherington penchant for orange with the copper in Pen's gown. Now, the black gloves are a rebellious touch, which would never be something Lady Featherington would approve of, and it is a shade we have never seen Pen wear but works perfectly with the ensemble.

If audiences thought for a split second that Penelope had given up all hopes of being with Colin (Luke Newton), all of our needs were quickly met when they got in the carriage together. As Penelope wears more blues and as the two of them fall deeper in love, we might also start to see some green in Colin's outfits — if they wear any clothes at all.

