The Big Picture Season 3 of Bridgerton will address the strained relationship between Penelope and Eloise, hinting at more drama to come.

Penelope, also known as Lady Whistledown, damaged her friendship with Eloise by writing something harmful about her while trying to protect her.

The upcoming season will also delve into Colin and Penelope's romance, when it releases in two parts on May 16 and June 13.

Gentle readers, a new still has been released for the upcoming third season of Bridgerton. And what a scandal this image, revealed by Entertainment Weekly, is causing, as it hints that far more drama will unfold between besties-turned-strangers Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie). Based on the Bridgerton novel series by Julia Quinn, the Netflix show takes place in the Regency era as the eight children from the noble Bridgerton family each embark on their own journey to find love. Each season highlights one sibling from the family, with the upcoming third season set to focus on the highly "shipped" couple (affectionately called Polin), Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope, aka secret gossip columnist Lady Whistledown herself.

Fans will remember that the two ended on less than good terms, as Penelope overhears Colin, her longtime crush, announce that she's nothing more than a friend. He tells his friends that he "would never dream of courting Penelope Featherington." Ouch, Colin. So it's safe to say she's pretty upset with him in Season 3. On top of that, Penelope doesn't have her best friend and confidant Eloise to fall back on, as the two ended Season 2 currently not speaking to one another.

What Happened to Penelope and Eloise’s Relationship in Season 2 of ‘Bridgerton’?

Aside from the romantic intrigue of will-they-won't-they relationships, Bridgerton also has the added bonus of Penelope's alter ego Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews). She uses that pseudonym to report on all the scandalous drama that she uncovers from every event she attends. Penelope finds it easy to gather all the dirt as she's a wallflower that typically keeps to herself, and no one really cares to notice what she does, not even her family. As each lavish ball takes place with string versions of modern-day pop songs, Penelope stays in the shadows gathering intel to report on the following day.

Once Lady Whistledown writes something damaging about Eloise (in Penelope's twisted way of protecting her), Eloise is devastated as she feels betrayed by someone she looked up to. This only intensifies when she discovers that it was none other than her best friend holding the knife (or perhaps the pen?). The two end the season with a major blowout as Penelope realizes that she's lost the most important person to her. While Bridgerton might be all about the romantic fights and breakups, somehow, the "Peneloise" breakup was the hardest and most scandalous of them all.

Season 3 will follow Colin and Penelope's slow-burn romance in two parts. Part 1 is expected to drop on May 16, while Part 2 will follow on June 13. The first two seasons are currently streaming on Netflix.

Bridgerton The eight close-knit siblings of the Bridgerton family look for love and happiness in London high society. Release Date December 25, 2020 Creator Chris Van Dusen Cast Rege-Jean Page , Julie Andrews , Jonathan Bailey , Ruth Gemmell , Polly Walker , Golda Rosheuvel Main Genre Drama Genres Romance Drama , History Rating TV-MA Seasons 2 Studio Netflix

