The Big Picture Showrunner Jess Brownell explains why Penelope and Lady Danbury's friendship was axed from Season 3 of Bridgerton.

Bridgerton series skips the third book, An Offer from a Gentleman, focusing instead on Penelope, Colin, Lady Danbury, and Violet.

Brownell wanted to give Lady Danbury a more central storyline and connect her with Violet in Season 3 of Bridgerton.

Fans of author Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton novels can rest easy, as the Netflix adaptation’s showrunner has revealed the reason that a key friendship was axed from Season 3 of the hit historical drama. In an interview with Decider, showrunner Jess Brownell discussed how in the text, Penelope, played by Nicola Coughlan of Derry Girls and more recently Big Mood, is mentored by Lady Danbury, played by Adjoa Andoh. In the Netflix series, which debuted its third series to the streaming platform on May 16, 2024, saw Penelope’s best-friend and Bridgerton family heartthrob Colin Bridgerton, played by Luke Newton, guide his companion to potential marital bliss. Lady Danbury is, instead, preoccupied by Violet Bridgerton, played by Ruth Gemmell, and the prospects of her debutante daughter Francesca, played by Hannah Dodd.

The source text, entitled Romancing Mr Bridgerton, is the fourth Bridgerton Book. Releasing in 2002, the text follows Penelope Featherington as she seeks to finally find a husband amongst the judgemental eyes of the ton. The Netflix series has seemingly skipped third book An Offer from a Gentleman, released in 2001, which would have seen second child Benedict Bridgerton, played by Luke Thompson, as the leading man. Series 3 is releasing to Netflix in two parts, with the second half debuting on June 13, 2024. The series is currently at number 1 on Netflix’s viewing charts, and has received a Tomatometer score of 86% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Why Did ‘Bridgerton’ Erase This Iconic Duo?

Speaking on the latest series’ notable alteration, showrunner Jess Brownell pre-empted, “There were a few different reasons [for the alteration]. I mean, first of all, I do love the Penelope and Lady Danbury connection in the book.” Although Brownell is a fan of Quinn’s original plotline, Bridgerton’s previous two seasons have had a hand in her decision, with Brownell explaining, “We felt like we’ve watched two seasons of Lady Danbury being heavily involved in molding or shaping the main couple and we wanted to give her a storyline that was more about her, and not just about her being an accessory on the sidelines to someone else’s story. We wanted to put her more front and center.”

Additionally it appears that Shondaland’s 2023 Bridgerton spin-off, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, may also be responsible for swaying Penelope’s mentorship: “We also wanted to pick up the threads that were established in Queen Charlotte, which deepened her and Violet’s backstory. So it felt nice to connect Violet and Danbury by bringing in the Marcus Anderson character, who both follows up on the plot about Violet wanting to ‘tend to her garden’, while also continuing to delve more deeply into Lady Danbury’s backstory.”

Although it appears that Brownell has confirmed that Penelope and Lady Danbury’s relationship has changed in the Season’s adaptation of the book, only time will tell as to whether Season 3 part two might pick up this beloved partnership.

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S., with Part 2 premiering on June 13.

