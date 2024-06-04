The Big Picture Lady Whistledown is crucial to the drama in Bridgerton, driving the plot and character actions.

Penelope's retirement as Whistledown would be a loss to the series and deviating from the book in this instance makes sense.

No one else can replace Penelope as Whistledown, as the role is integral to her character and storyline.

Netflix's popular series Bridgerton may not be strictly historically accurate, but the Regency romance provides all the drama fans could ask for. Given that it centers on one large family as the members find love — and often scandal — the series has a lot to offer. But one of the most iconic parts of Bridgerton is the anonymous gossip writer Lady Whistledown, voiced by Julie Andrews. As she narrates the drama of the ton, Lady Whistledown has become a fixture of the series. Though the audience knows her to be Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), few in the series are clued into this truth, which creates drama all on its own. Yet at the end of Julia Quinn's Romancing Mister Bridgerton, the book Season 3 is adapting, Penelope gives up her writing as Whistledown, creating a potential dilemma for the Netflix series.

As the source of the scandalous rumors that so many characters get caught in, Whistledown's gossip sheet is a crucial part of Bridgerton's drama, making Penelope's possible retirement an unfortunate development. While some have suggested someone else taking up the mantle of the anonymous columnist, it would be a strange transition given that Whistledown is such a significant part of Penelope's character. The series has had no trouble deviating from the book in the past, so why not do so again? Whistledown could go through some changes after Penelope's life is altered, becoming less cruel and antagonistic as she comments on rumors. Ultimately, Penelope should keep the Whistledown title for herself in Bridgerton Season 3 and beyond, given its importance to both the story and the character.

Bridgerton Set in the glamorous world of Regency London, the Bridgerton family maneuvers through the opulent and treacherous landscape of high society. Daphne Bridgerton, the family's eldest daughter, enters the marriage market, sparking a whirlwind romance with the enigmatic Duke of Hastings. Release Date December 25, 2020 Creator Chris Van Dusen Cast Rege-Jean Page , Julie Andrews , Jonathan Bailey , Ruth Gemmell , Polly Walker , Golda Rosheuvel , Phoebe Dynevor , Simone Ashley , Luke Newton , Nicola Coughlan Main Genre Drama Seasons 3 Studio Netflix Expand

Lady Whistledown Is An Important Part of 'Bridgerton'

While the show primarily follows the Bridgerton family, Lady Whistledown is instrumental in the story. She drives the narrative through her written reveals; often, her gossip columns incite certain events when characters are forced to act to protect their reputations. Her narration also helps the audience to understand the stakes at play when this society is so different from what we are used to. Perhaps most importantly, her secret identity is its own primary plot. Considering there are five Bridgerton children left to explore after Season 3's events, there will undoubtedly be more drama unfolding on the show — one more reason Bridgerton shouldn't abandon Whistledown as an observer of it all.

The show's characters themselves have often remarked on the fact that Lady Whistledown's gossip keeps the marriage mart more interesting. In just two seasons, there is plenty of proof of how Whistledown's involvement has shaped the stories, from Simon (Regé-Jean Page) and Daphne's (Phoebe Dynevor) relationship growing from a fake courtship meant to spite gossip to Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate (Simone Ashley) being forced to hide their feelings after Anthony's failed wedding to control the story Whistledown writes.

Whistledown also introduces necessary conflict to the series — not only in the romance plots but with the secret of her identity. Penelope fights to keep people from guessing her involvement, going as far as hiding the truth from Eloise (Claudia Jessie) and spreading rumors about herself via her own columns. But one character has emerged as Whistledown's greatest enemy, and that is the woman who seeks to uncover the truth at any cost: Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel). Penelope retiring as Whistledown, however, would make the monarch less relevant, as her primary role is trying to best the gossip columnist at her own game. The queen has proven a fascinating addition to Bridgerton, becoming the first character to get a spin-off, and leaving her less to occupy herself with on the flagship show would be a shame.

That said, Lady Whistledown does more than create conflict, as the alias also offers Penelope the opportunity to be successful as a businesswoman, even if she must do it in secret. The series has often highlighted Penelope's work and independence in this vein, even creating an arrangement between her and popular dressmaker Madam Delacroix (Cristina Pereira), one of the few who actually knows her secret. Given that Bridgerton has made such a point about Penelope finding success from her writing, giving up her professional dream for the sake of love doesn't seem in line with the progressive nature of the show. Penelope should continue to be Lady Whistledown, if only to defy the strict expectations women are so often subjected to in Bridgerton.

'Bridgerton' Can't Replace Penelope as Lady Whistledown

Since Bridgerton wouldn't be the same without Lady Whistledown, this has led some to suspect that, if Penelope were to move on from her writing, a new Lady Whistledown would take her place. This copycat plot could have potential, as it would cause chaos for the ton and reignite the mystery of Whistledown's identity, but, ultimately, it wouldn't be the best thing for the series. Since Season 1, Penelope has been an important character, and once her role as the romantic lead concludes, Lady Whistledown will allow her to reappear in a recurring capacity. With Season 1's leads already departed from the series, Bridgerton needs to find a way to hold onto some of its important characters after their love story is over.

But more to the point, no one else can be Lady Whistledown because it is such a significant piece of Penelope's character. Overlooked by her family and society as a whole, Penelope carves out a place for herself where everyone, even the Queen, listens to her. As someone who so often listens from the sidelines, Penelope is widely considered unremarkable, but Lady Whistledown is the opposite. In Season 3, Penelope reinvents herself, finally getting the attention of the ton without her secret identity, but that does not make her work as Whistledown any less significant. Although she has ultimately chosen to risk her friendship with Eloise so that her reputation remains a secret, Penelope's writing is vastly important to her, and ending that would be a shame.

'Bridgerton' Can Deviate from the Book in Other Ways

Though the series is based on Julia Quinn's novels, it hasn't always followed the books to the letter, so Penelope's retirement in Romancing Mister Bridgerton doesn't necessarily mean the show will take a page from that ending. Already, the series has reordered the books, putting Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope's romance before Benedict's (Luke Thompson). This change makes the case for Whistledown to continue going forward since she is involved in this story, too. However, the story order is far from the only change from the books, especially regarding Lady Whistledown. Bridgerton gave Penelope's venture more attention by revealing her identity to the audience much sooner. Also, the series has cut out a significant time jump, meaning that Penelope has only been Lady Whistledown for three years rather than the decade over which she writes in the books, meaning the mystery is still very new in the ton.

Season 3's story has already diverged from the books in more than one way. Romancing Mister Bridgerton includes Lady Danbury initiating a hunt for Whistledown's identity, rather than the Queen, causing even more wild speculation. When Cressida Cowper (Jessica Madsen), with whom Penelope doesn't get along, claims to be Lady Whistledown, Penelope publishes a statement disproving her claim. However, this leads to Cressida learning the truth and blackmailing Penelope. As Season 3 has taken a kinder approach to Cressida, this blackmail seems unlikely, which is for the better. Unlike the book, a major series character already knows Whistledown's true identity: Eloise. After their Season 2 falling out, Eloise and Penelope are no longer close, and the Season 3 Part 2 trailer makes it clear she does not approve of Penelope hiding the truth from Colin, providing a different yet similar conflict to navigate.

At the end of Romancing Mister Bridgerton, Penelope gives up her work as Whistledown, using the money she has acquired to help Colin publish his journals because he is jealous of what Penelope has accomplished. This would be an odd direction for the show's much more progressive story, given the implication that women should not outshine their husbands. While the end of the book shows Penelope writing a novel and not giving up her skill altogether, quitting her work as Lady Whistledown is still an unfortunate twist.

Without a ton-wide quest for Whistledown's identity and the likely removal of Cressida's blackmail, there's no reason for Penelope to stop writing, though it can evolve into a different form. As Penelope's life changes, it would make sense for Whistledown to change, as well. In her earlier writing, Penelope is harsh, often cruel to her subjects, exposing their secrets and ruthlessly commenting on rumors — but Whistledown could take a gentler approach to her column as Penelope becomes happier with her life. We'll have to find out what happens when the second half of Bridgerton Season 3 premieres later this month, but here's hoping Penelope will be able to get her own happily ever after with Colin without giving up a piece of herself in the process.

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 is streaming on Netflix, with the remaining half set to release on June 13.

