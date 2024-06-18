Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Bridgerton Season 3.

While Bridgerton deals a lot with romance, several platonic relationships are developed as well. From Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) and Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) to Eloise (Claudia Jessie) and Penelope (Nicola Coughlan), some of the most compelling stories in the franchise are that of friendships. However, none of these relationships are as underappreciated as Penelope and Madam Delacroix's (Kathryn Drysdale), which we see blossom in Season 2. These two successful businesswomen create a secret alliance with Delacroix helping to keep Penelope's secret while Penelope uses her power as Lady Wistledown to gain new customers for Delacroix. This dynamic is a great addition to the show, showing two women supporting one another in their endeavors and becoming a unique relationship for both characters.

While Eloise reacts to learning Penelope's secret with (understandable) anger, Madam Delacroix becomes a support network for her. Penelope comes to her with problems and Delacroix has devious solutions for them. In the second half of Season 3, Delacroix continues to give Penelope advice, supporting her when no one else does. However, this mutually beneficial relationship is not given much time in Season 3. As Penelope takes center stage in the latest installment, she is shown to be lonely, but the story prioritizes the drama over her still-in-tact friendship with Delacroix. Admittedly, the modiste is not as connected to the story as Eloise, or most other characters, for that matter. Still, Delacroix played an important role in Penelope's journey as Lady Whistledown, which should have been explored further. The scenes they did get were a highlight, helping Penelope to grow, yet with additional time, Delacroix and Penelope's friendship could have offered much more.

'Bridgerton' Brought Penelope and Delacroix Together Through Common Interest

The most fascinating part of this relationship is that it is unlike any other in the show. Penelope and Delacroix are the only female characters in the series to run their own businesses, putting them in a unique position. This commonality gives them an instant connection. Penelope goes to Delacroix for help protecting her secret, and Delacroix agrees. Delacroix becomes one of the few who know Penelope is Lady Whistledown, learning the truth even before Eloise and the only one to understand Penelope's love for it. Unlike Eloise, Colin (Luke Newton), or Portia (Polly Walker), Delacroix doesn't react to the secret with anger but appreciation, becoming a much-needed support system for the writer.

Delacroix never resents Penelope for her power. She does ask for another kind word and objects to being called "old," but she is not relentless about it. Penelope seeks Delacroix out for advice, taking her suggestion to shield Eloise from the Queen's accusations, though this means spreading gossip about her friend, resulting in their fight. And, in Season 3, Delacroix is the only person who can give Penelope unbiased advice about whether or not to give up Whistledown. While Eloise's attention is on whether Penelope's secret will hurt her brother and Colin is concerned about how it will impact his family, Delacroix asks Pen how she feels, explaining that she could not give up the feeling of dressmaking. Delacroix is the person who tells Penelope to be her true self, which includes Lady Whistledown. Still, she does not give her friend a pass for the mistakes she made, becoming a realistic but encouraging presence that Penelope needs in her life.

Madam Delacroix Is One of 'Bridgerton's Most Underrated Characters

Delacroix is an underrated character in general, as the "French" Modiste role is one of the few characters not part of the ton. Her business has been the setting for much drama over the series, but Delacroix has always been somewhat removed. Because she is something of an outsider, the series hasn't always known what to do with her. In Season 1, the series connected her to Benedict Bridgerton's (Luke Thompson) journey of self-discovery and made her a friend of Anthony's (Jonathan Bailey) opera singer love interest. These storylines gave Delacroix extra time, but they only revealed so much about her as a person. With Anthony happily settled and Benedict's roaming nature, Delacroix needed something more consistent, and Penelope needed an ally.

Pairing Delacroix and Penelope makes more sense. Those early plots show Delacroix as free-spirited and strong, qualities present in Whistldown that Penelope tries to hide, making Delacroix the perfect person to help Penelope grow. The relationship between Penelope and Delacroix shows an important side of both women, and they share more than a few similarities. Both are determined and have to hide, Penelope behind her anonymity and Delacroix behind her fake accent and customer-service voice. But when they see each other, their masks drop. Delacroix is more than a willing ear for Penelope, but someone who understands her and recognizes there is more to her. She never belittles Whistledown or Penelope, unlike nearly every other character in the show. This special connection makes Delacroix's advice mean that much more as she helps Penelope understand herself.

'Bridgerton' Season 3 Should Have Given Penelope and Delacroix More Time Together

As Penelope becomes the romantic lead, Delacroix's significance grows, but her screen time doesn't increase. Penelope and Delacroix share a few scenes, each pushing Penelope forward as she has her makeover, announces her intention to give up Whistledown, and acknowledges that Whistledown is a part of her that she cannot let go of. Each of these scenes gives the two women great moments, but they should have gotten more time. Penelope felt alone throughout Season 3, especially at the beginning, and her relationship with Delacroix is one place where she can escape the ridicule and loneliness that she experienced, yet they barely appear together.

This relationship could have been used as a less proper but more supportive relationship to counter Eloise and Cressida's (Jessica Madsen) newfound friendship. Penelope feels Eloise replaced her with Cressida, and spending time with a different friend would have been good for her. While Eloise tried to leave behind her rebellion through her friendship with Cressida, Penelope could have learned to embrace her powerful position in defiance of expectations, making Penelope's growth that much more significant. Yet the season only provided a handful of scenes with Penelope and Delacroix, focusing more on Eloise's new friendship despite Penelope's role as season lead. However, by being the genuine friend that Penelope needs, Delacroix is a significant part of the story, even if she doesn't have the screentime to match.

Bridgerton Season 3 is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

