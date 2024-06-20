Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Bridgerton Season 3.

The Big Picture In the Season 3 finale of Bridgerton, Penelope reveals herself as Whistledown, facing mixed reactions for her harsh words and secrets.

Despite apologies, Penelope's actions as Whistledown caused harm that cannot be undone.

Close relationships are tested as Penelope's betrayals are exposed, but forgiveness is swift but the consequences are unclear.

Bridgerton Season 3 concludes on a happy note after bringing long-time friends Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) together.Happily married after eight episodes of drama, the couple is last seen blissfully happy and proud parents of a son. But there is more going on in Season 3 than Colin and Penelope's love story. With its focus on Penelope, it should be no surprise that Season 3 brings the biggest secret of the ton into the open. Though the audience has knownLady Whistledown's identity since the big revealin Season 1, few characters knew that Penelope Featherington, the overlooked wallflower, was the notorious gossip columnist who so many wanted to identify.

For three years, everyone's eyes were on the words Penelope wrote as she hid among them, listening to rumors and watching for scandal. In that time, she evaded discovery from Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) and, briefly, Eloise (Claudia Jessie). Writing scathing words about everyone, including her own family, Penelope profited from spreading rumors that hurt those she wrote about. After three seasons of the ton, and specifically Queen Charlotte, seeking out Lady Whistldown in anger, Penelope was understandably scared to reveal the truth. But when the time came, everything was…fine. During her announcement, Penelope acknowledged her mistakes, but that does not undo the damage she caused. Throughout her work as Whistledown, Penelope wrote about everyone, even those closest to her, putting them in precarious situations with her words. Yet, the moment they have a name, the ton forgets their anger, wrapping the story up in a neat little bow. After the terrible things she wrote, Penelope deserves some consequences.

Bridgerton Set in the glamorous world of Regency London, the Bridgerton family maneuvers through the opulent and treacherous landscape of high society. Daphne Bridgerton, the family's eldest daughter, enters the marriage market, sparking a whirlwind romance with the enigmatic Duke of Hastings. Release Date December 25, 2020 Creator Chris Van Dusen Cast Rege-Jean Page , Julie Andrews , Jonathan Bailey , Ruth Gemmell , Polly Walker , Golda Rosheuvel , Phoebe Dynevor , Simone Ashley , Luke Newton , Nicola Coughlan Main Genre Drama Seasons 3 Studio Netflix Creator(s) Chris Van Dusen Expand

Penelope Tries to Make Amends in 'Bridgerton's Season 3 Finale

Throughout her arc, Penelope struggles with her role as Whistledown, debating whether she should give it all up. However, she does not choose to come forward on her own. Backed into an unfortunate situation through Cressida Cowper's (Jessica Madsen) blackmail, Penelope finally reveals herself to be Whistledown. Funding her sisters' ball, Penelope gathers those who need to know, her family, the Bridgertons, and the Queen, and stands in front of the crowded room to claim her words. The revelation is met with shock and awe, and there is good reason for that. What Penelope did as Whistledown is impressive, especially considering she is a young woman from whom people expect little. She not only gathered all the information but wrote it all down in an amusing way and got it distributed to the whole ton. Not only is she a skilled writer, but keeping her identity secret is no easy task, especially with the Queen herself trying to track her down. Penelope accomplished quite a feat with Whistledown, but most significantly, she distinguished herself by becoming successful in a way very few women could during that time. Penelope's work as Lady Whistledown deserves to be appreciated in many ways, but there is a downside to it, too.

'Bridgerton' Season 3 Didn't Let the Ton Be Angry at Penelope

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The ton has a right to be angry with Penelope now that they know she is Whistledown because her column was harsh, judgmental, and powerful. What Whistldown said, others took as the inerrant truth, which caused damage. Whether or not it is just for society to be so caught up in social standing and their own norms, that is the world the characters live in, so when Whistldown published scandals, it hurt people. Even Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) was not immune as the Queen's favorite, having to devise a scheme with Simon (Regé-Jean Page) to get suitors because of what Whistledown published. While Penelope profited from her writings, no one else did.

And the ton is angry. When it was Cressida who claimed to be Lady Whistldown, she was nearly ruined. However, they accept Penelope instantly. Queen Charlotte took particular offense to Whistledown's column, and Penelope antagonized her to the point that the Queen's motivation in the series is to outdo Whistledown and, ultimately, hunt her down. So, the Queen's acceptance of Penelope's announcement seems out of place. Yes, it helps that Penelope's announcement was an apology, but that doesn't make up for the harm she caused. Lady Whistledown was an escape for Penelope as she avoided her struggles at home, but in doing so, she insulted everyone around her. Though Penelope promises to do better, she cannot undo what she did. Letting regret be the only consequence Penelope faces undermines the people she hurt. The ton has a right to be angry with Penelope for what she wrote, yet Bridgerton doesn't show that reaction.

Even the Most Betrayed Individuals Forgive Penelope in 'Bridgerton'

Close

As Whistledown, Penelope writes about two people specifically, Colin and Eloise. They learn her secret before the ton, and though they initially react with anger, all is well before the end of the season. In Season 2, Penelope published information that Eloise told her in confidence, nearly ruining her friend to protect her own secret identity. So, after discovering that Pen is Lady Whistledown, Elosie cuts her best friend out of her life. She's not vindictive towards Penelope, even showing her sympathy, but she distances herself from the friend who betrayed her. Even so, Eloise keeps Penelope's secret. The loss of their friendship is a blow to the season, but Eloise's choice is justified. Yet, the second half of the season brings them back together, an apology erasing the damage Lady Whistledown did and restoring the relationship that Penelope destroyed.

Colin reacts similarly, pointing out that her words hurt people – him, Eloise, and Marina (Ruby Barker). Penelope admits that it was wrong, but that is not enough for Colin. Though he still loves her, Colin struggles to forgive her, avoiding her even after their wedding. Colin quickly comes around when Penelope is threatened, defending his wife and willing to lie to get the money to pay off the bribe. By the end of the season, Colin is no longer mad about what Whistledown wrote about him, her resolve not to lie anymore being enough. Penelope does use her column to save the Bridgerton name from the lies Cressida publishes while impersonating Whistledown, but that pales in comparison to the damage she caused.

Penelope's confession makes excuses for her misuse of the Whistledown's power, promising to do better, and that is enough for the ton. Penelope may be sorry, but she faces no consequences. She may face complications in future seasons as Queen Charlotte announced that Penelope will be watched from here on out; and certainly, once the surprise wears off, members of the ton may react differently. However, the speed at which the group's understandable anger toward Whistldown disappears lets Penelope off too easily.

Bridgerton Season 3 is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

WATCH ON NETFLIX