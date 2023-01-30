It is a sad day for Bridgerton fans. Unfortunately, it seems Phoebe Dynevor will not be returning to the series for the upcoming Season 3. The Daphne actress revealed the news in an interview with Screen Rant at the Sundance Film Festival.

Dynevor, who was at the film festival to promote her upcoming drama Fair Play, was asked the question that has been on every fan’s mind: "Are there any exciting dynamics coming up for Daphne in Bridgerton season 3?" Her response then broke every fans' heart: "Sadly not in season 3. Potentially in the future. But season 3, I'm just excited to watch as a viewer."

Losing Dynevor is a massive hit for the show. Her charm and on-screen chemistry with Regé-Jean Page, who has also left the series, are largely what made fans fall in love with the series and make it the success that it was. It’s hard to imagine the show without her. The first season focused on Dynevor’s Daphne’s dramatic romance with Page’s Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings. Then the second season switched focus to the romantic life of Daphne’s brother, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), but Dynevor was still able to bring her charm to the season. As a result, fans were hoping that, even if she weren’t the focus, Daphne would grace their screens in Season 3. But sadly, that is not the case.

Image via Netflix

The first two seasons of Bridgerton were global hits for Netflix and ranked among the most streamed series for the service. The first season was so big that Netflix ordered a third and fourth season and a prequel series while Season 2 was still in production. The series is a historical-fiction romance set in London’s Regency era based on the book series by Julia Quinn. It follows the lives and romances of the Bridgerton Family and those around them. Bridgerton was developed for television by Chris Van Dusen and is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes.

Beyond Bridgerton, Dynevor is known for a variety of other roles. She has starred in other acclaimed series like Younger, Snatch, and Dickensian. Dynevor also recently starred in the Netflix film Bank of Dave. She can next be seen in Fair Play which just had its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

