It's no carriage scene, but it'll do. With filming currently underway on Season 3 of Netflix's romantic Regency drama series Bridgerton, fans are hungry for anything they can get while we wait for new episodes to drop. Those most eager of all are fans of Polin — aka Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton — around whom the newest season will be focused.

The new image features stars Nicola Coughlan (Penelope) and Luke Newton (Colin) on set, dressed in their casual best — what would Lady Whisteldown say? — though Coughlan is sporting a very Penelope-appropriate hairdo, and a glamorous pair of shades. Behind them, dressed in costume but making a face very unlike her character, is Phoebe Dynevor, who plays Daphne Hastings, the eldest of Colin's younger sisters.

In a break with convention from the first two seasons, Season 3 will be drawing from the fourth book in Julia Quinn's series on which the show is based, Romancing Mr. Bridgerton. The novel sees Penelope and Colin's friendship progress to the next level when the latter returns from his travels abroad and starts to see his longtime friend in a whole new light. Of course, their will-they-won't-they romance has been teased out since the first season, which will bring a whole new dimension this time around, as will the fact that Penelope's Lady Whisteldown secret has started to get out.

Image via Netflix

In addition to Coughlan, Newton, and Dynevor, Bridgerton Season 3 will feature much of last season's cast returning, including Adjoa Andoh, Ruth Gemmell, Claudia Jesse, Luke Thompson, Polly Walker, as well as Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley who stole everyone's hearts last season as Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma (Kanthony forever). Newcomers this season include Daniel Francis, Sam Phillips and James Phoon, who play three new gentleman, as well as Hannah Dodd, who is taking over the role of Francesca Bridgerton from Ruby Stokes.

Bridgerton Season 3 is in production now. There is currently no release date. Check out the image and synopsis below: