Bridgerton's rise to the top of Netflix's streaming charts has been no fluke, with the two seasons to date since 2020 some of the best and most emotionally gripping of any series on any streamer in that time. From the tender love stories to the iconic orchestrating of pop songs, many factors have fed into Bridgerton's success.

With Season 3 right around the corner, and with the spotlight ready to be shone on two of the series' most beloved side characters, namely Nicola Coughlan's Penelope Featherington and Luke Newton's Colin Bridgerton, anticipation is currently at its highest. So, with that in mind, here is a look at exactly how you can watch Season 3 of Bridgerton.

Bridgerton The eight close-knit siblings of the Bridgerton family look for love and happiness in London high society. Release Date December 25, 2020 Creator Chris Van Dusen Cast Rege-Jean Page , Julie Andrews , Jonathan Bailey , Ruth Gemmell , Polly Walker , Golda Rosheuvel , Phoebe Dynevor , Simone Ashley , Luke Newton , Nicola Coughlan Main Genre Drama Seasons 3 Studio Netflix

When Does 'Bridgerton' Season 3 Come Out?

Image via Netflix

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 hits Netflix on May 16, 2024, at 3:00 a.m. EST. However, that is only part 1 of the season, with a second part released weeks later on June 13. Each of these parts will consist of four episodes, with the entire season consisting of eight episodes.

Watch on Netflix

Can You Watch 'Bridgerton' Without Netflix?

Image via Netflix

Bridgerton is a Netflix Original series, which means you can only watch the show on Netflix. Thankfully, Netflix offers several options at various prices to help everyone find a plan that's best for them. Below, we've listed the various plans and features if you're undecided about which to choose from.

Plans Features Subscription Costs Standard With Ads 1080p Resolution

Ability to stream on two devices at once

Ad breaks $6.99 per month Standard (Ad-Free) Access to Netflix's full catalog

Ability to stream on two devices at once

Full HD 1080p streaming

Ability to download up to thirty select titles

No Ads $15.49 per month Premium Access to Netflix's full catalog

Ability to stream on two devices at once

4k + HDR streaming

Ability to download up to thirty select titles

No Ads $22.99 per month

Sign-Up for Netflix

Watch the 'Bridgerton' Season 3 Trailer

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The official Bridgerton Season 3 trailer is available to watch above. Accompanied by a typically brooding orchestral score, the mission statement for Season 3 is on full display throughout the trailer, that being the will-they/won't-they romance that surrounds Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton. An official synopsis for Season 3, provided by Tudum, says:

"Penelope enters Season 3 finally ready to give up her longtime crush on Colin. However, that doesn’t mean she’s done with love. Instead, Penelope has decided it’s time to take a husband — and preferably one who will give her the freedom to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from the prying eyes of her mother and sisters. Lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly. Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he’s disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise, who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret."

What's the 'Bridgerton' Season 3 Episode Schedule?

Close

Luckily for Bridgerton fans, a full episode schedule and each episode title have now been released. The official schedule for Season 3 reads as follows:

Episode 1: "Out of the Shadows" - May 16, 2024

Episode 2: "How Bright the Moon" - May 16, 2024

Episode 3: "Forces of Nature" - May 16, 2024

Episode 4: "Old Friends" - May 16, 2024

Episode 5: "Tick Tock" - June 13, 2024

Episode 6: "Romancing Mister Bridgerton" - June 13, 2024

Episode 7: "Joining of Hands" - June 13, 2024

Episode 8: "Into the Light" - June 13, 2024

More Netflix Series Like 'Bridgerton' You Can Watch Right Now

The period drama genre is certainly no new phenomenon, but Bridgerton has indeed incurred somewhat of a renaissance for the genre over recent years. With that in mind, here are three suggestions for what you can watch whilst you wait for Bridgerton's third season.

The Law According to Lidia Poët

The Law According to Lidia Poët Forbidden from practicing law, a woman prepares an appeal to overturn the court's decision in this true story of Lidia Poët, Italy's first female lawyer. Release Date February 15, 2023 Creator Guido Iuculano, Davide Orsini Cast Matilda De Angelis , Eduardo Scarpetta , Pier Luigi Pasino , Sara Lazzaro Main Genre Drama Seasons 1

Set some 50 years after Bridgerton, The Law According to Lidia Poët follows Matilda De Angelis as the titular lawyer - the first female lawyer in Italian history. However, a patriarchal judicial system swiftly kicks her out, simply because of her gender. An old tale with very relevant themes, The Law According to Lidia Poët is bolstered by a cast of terrific performers, perhaps none more so than De Angelis in the lead role. Inspired by true events, this is one series Bridgerton fans will surely love.

Watch on Netflix

The Empress

The Empress When rebellious Elisabeth falls for Emperor Franz and becomes his unlikely bride, she enters a world of tensions and intrigue at the Viennese court. Release Date September 29, 2022 Creator Katharina Eyssen Main Genre Historical Seasons 1 Streaming Service(s) Netflix

Another series based on true events, The Empress tells the tale of the 19th century Bavarian princess and Australian empress, Elisabeth (Devrim Lingnau). Featuring enough impressive costumes and steamy sex to even rival Bridgerton, The Empress is a quintessential period drama that will keep you gripped by the eyes and red in the face.

Watch on Netflix

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Release Date May 4, 2023 Cast India Amarteifio , Freddie Dennis , Richard Cunningham , Golda Rosheuvel Main Genre Biography Seasons 1

It would be impossible to recommend Bridgerton-esque shows without recommending the Bridgerton spin-off, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Framed as both a sequel and a current spin-off by moving between times, this Shondaland tale features all the aspects of Bridgerton fans have come to know and love, as well as giving answers to some of the history in the show's famed family tree.

Watch on Netflix