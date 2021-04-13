There’s much more Bridgerton to come. In a sign of just how big a hit the first season of the steamy romance adaptation was for Netflix, the streamer has given the show a rare early Season 3 and Season 4 renewal. This is a pretty bold move, and one Netflix doesn’t do often, but interest surrounding the series has been at a fever pitch ever since it debuted in December and hasn’t died down since.

Bridgerton Season 2 is currently in production, having just started filming – but without Season 1 breakout Regé-Jean Page. That’s actually not a huge surprise given that Julia Quinn’s book series, on which the show is based, changes protagonists each book. So while Season 1 of Bridgerton was based on Book 1 and revolved around Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon (Page), Book 2 is largely focused on the story of Anthony Bridgerton and for that reason actor Jonathan Bailey is taking center stage for Bridgerton Season 2.

Dynevor is returning in a supporting capacity for Season 2, something the producers no doubt hoped Page would do, but the actor had only signed a one-season contract and signed on to some major feature film projects like The Gray Man and Dungeons & Dragons in the show’s wake, so he wasn’t exactly itching to turn those down in favor of being in the background of some seasons for Season 2 of the Netflix series.

So what are Bridgerton Season 3 and Season 4 about? If the show follows the books’ trajectory, Season 3 will follow the romance of Luke Thompson’s Benedict Bridgerton while Season 4 shifts its focus to Luke Newton’s Colin Bridgerton and puts Nicola Coughlan’s Penelope Featherington in a larger role.

There are nine books in all in Quinn’s series, so if all goes according to plan, Netflix’s Bridgerton could continue on for years to come.

“From the first time I read Julia Quinn’s delicious Bridgerton series, I knew these were stories that would captivate a viewing audience,” said executive producer Shonda Rhimes in a statement about the two-season renewal. “But the evolution of this adaptation would not be a success without the many significant contributions of the entire Shondaland team. This two-season pickup is a strong vote of confidence in our work and I feel incredibly grateful to have partners as collaborative and creative as Netflix. Betsy and I are thrilled to have the opportunity to continue bringing the world of Bridgerton to a worldwide audience.”

"Bridgerton swept us off our feet,” added Netflix’s VP of Global TV Bela Bajaria. “The creative team, led by Shonda, knew the material and delivered a beautiful, emotional, romantic drama for our members. They have some exciting plans for the future, and we think audiences will continue to swoon for this show. We’re planning to be in the Bridgerton business for a long time to come.”

A premiere date for Bridgerton Season 2 has not yet been revealed, but it’ll be interesting to see how quickly they get Season 3 into production once this second season is wrapped. For now, gird your loins.

