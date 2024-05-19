The Big Picture Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 unveils sets the scene for a friends-to-lovers narrative for Polin.

Season 3 provides a delightful slow-burn plot and evokes emotions as characters navigate the complexities of love and friendship in regency London.

New set images capture the chemistry and style of the Bridgerton cast.

Dearest gentle reader, no return to the Ton is truly ever complete without a look behind the curtain of London's most fashionable set — secrets and all. Evidently, that is a sentiment shared by the classy cast of Netflix's regency spectacular Bridgerton and in particular by show star Nicola Coughlan. In the brand new images shared on the actress' Instagram page, the Ton's finest can be witnessed free of the usual ballroom party facade in their best frocks.

The first image captures Coughlan, who plays societal outcast Penelope Featherington, with Claudia Jessie, who portrays her former on-screen best friend Eloise Bridgerton. In a total contrast to their heartbreaking show separation, which has left viewers in agony, Jessie wraps her arms around Coughlan as they beam whilst posing unapologetically for a photograph. The second image puts Coughlan's on-screen flame Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) in the spotlight as he sports a dapper sporty look — complete with riding boots and coiffed curls — whilst pulling a hefty rope.

Meanwhile, another one of the images focuses on Cressida Cowper, played by Jessica Madsen, and Penelope's other major marriage prospect of the season, Lord Debling (Sam Phillips). The pair appear every bit the chic duo as they strike their best model pose for the camera. Other characters that make an appearance include last season's sweetheart Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and Luke Thompson who plays arguably the funniest Bridgerton brother — Benedict. Marking a special season for Coughlan and Newton, the photographs have been captured on both a vintage camera, which was gifted to Coughlan by Newton, and a disposable camera making for some special cast memories.

'Bridgerton' Season 3 Also Spotlights Penelope Featherington and Eloise Bridgerton's Fractured Friendship

Season 3: Part 1 of Bridgerton sets the landscape for “Polin” — Colin and Penelope's friends-to-lovers story. In a delectable slow-burn plot, audiences have witnessed the pair find solace in their shared friendship over the past two seasons only to — in Colin's case — bounce from lover to lover. However, as with all good friends-turned-lover narratives, the landscape is totally transformed when Penelope indulges herself in a stunning new wardrobe and throws herself into the marriage market. After all, nothing evokes feelings like seeing the person you love in the arms of another — that and a not-so-little kiss.

This season of Bridgerton has been split into two, with the second installment coming next month, leaving audiences salivating for the next chapter. After a messy, but addictive, start to Polin's romance, the first part sets the scene for what is sure to be an insatiable part two. Adding to the magic of it all is set to be a fresh orchestral playlist featuring fresh spins on chart-busting hits and, for the first time ever, a brand new original soundtrack titled "All I Want" especially for the upcoming chapter.

Bridgerton Season 3: Part 1 is on Netflix now and Part 2 lands on Netflix on June 16. You can take a peek at Coughlan's cast photographs above.

