It appears that both the Viscount and Viscountess Bridgerton are officially in residence. Just days ago Netflix announced that their romantic period drama Bridgerton had begun filming its highly anticipated third season. Now Jonathan Bailey, who plays Anthony, Viscount Bridgerton announced via Instagram that Simone Ashley, who plays his wife Kathani "Kate" Bridgerton has officially begun filming.
The image, a simple, close-up shot of their clasped hands captioned "#kanthony reunited" along with a bee emoji sent Kanthony fans — that is to say, fans of Kate/Anthony — into an absolute spiral at the idea of our faves reunited once more.
Anthony and Kate were the focus of Season 2, where reformed rake Anthony was determined to find a suitable wife to be his Viscountess and settled on Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandan). Her older sister Kate was having none of it however, and tried to put a stop to the match and protect her sister. Naturally, she and Anthony fell in love in the process.
Though the news that Ashley has returned for Season 3 isn't new, it's still very exciting for those who found themselves absolutely swept up by her and Bailey's incredible chemistry throughout Season 2. If anything, their chemistry was so good that it was a major downside to the season that we didn't get nearly enough of it. But although the new season will focus primarily on the romance between Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), the show's ensemble nature means we can reasonably expect to spend a lot more time with our favorite Viscount and Viscountess.
Bridgerton Season 3 is filming now. Check out the image, the cast's start of production announcement and the official synopsis for the season below:
From Shondaland and new showrunner, Jess Brownell, Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly. Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he’s disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.